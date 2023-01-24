Author Tony Tones Earley's new Book "Post Pop Artistic Clash" is a Collection of Poems about Anxiety, Depression, and The Stigma That Comes With it

Temper tantrums, fasten your seat belt. You are in for the ride of a lifetime on the Emotional Rock ' n Roll Rollercoaster! "Post Pop Artistic Clash" is a collection of poems that emphasizes the struggles of anxiety, depression, and the shame that often accompanies them.

January 23, 2023 - Tony Tones Earley’s new book, “Post Pop Artistic Clash,” is a powerful collection of poems exploring the depths of mental illness and its stigma.

The book dives deep into topics such as anxiety, depression, and other mental health issues that are often overlooked or ignored in today’s society.

Through vivid imagery and thought-provoking wordplay, Tony offers readers a unique insight into his personal journey with mental health. You will meet some colorful characters along the way, from Volatile Vincent Van Gogh to David Jones, The Hero of the Lockdown, Captain Tom.

Read about how music can be very emotive, change a mood, and set the tone of your feelings! How it has been known to make a grown man cry!

With this book, readers will gain an understanding of how to cope with difficult issues and how to seek help when needed. So, when the world is too much, let's all read a book!

About The Author

Tony Tones Earley is a divorced author with three children, a boy and two girls. He also has two grandchildren, one boy and one girl. Despite his love for going to rock concerts, Tones has missed many due to illness. He is known to have a tendency to get agitated and angry easily.

He has had a number of jobs throughout his career, including working as a dispatch clerk, at Citizen's Advice and as a music journalist for a top internet website based in England.

In addition to writing, Tones has a number of other interests, including rugby matches, painting with acrylics, visiting art exhibitions, exploring ancient history at museums, and reading. However, he struggles with low concentration levels.

Readers who wish to read more about topics like anxiety and mental health issues, this book is for you. Get your copy of this amazing poetry book from bookstores or online at Amazon or Barnes and Noble.

