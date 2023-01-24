Matthew Iannelli Appointed Chief Information Security Officer of TerraScale Inc.

Highly Regarded Cybersecurity and Technology Professional Appointed as CISO at Award-Winning Green Infrastructure Company

SANTA MONICA, Calif. (PRWEB) January 23, 2023

TerraScale, a five-time award-winning green development, infrastructure and finance firm formed with the goal of accelerating the transition to a more sustainable planet, today named Matthew Iannelli as chief information security officer of TerraScale Inc. Iannelli will serve under the leadership of Danny Hayes, CEO and co-founder of TerraScale Inc.

Iannelli brings nearly three decades of senior leadership in cybersecurity and technology He is the former chief executive officer and managing member for Netorian acting as the primary driver for Netorian's foray into the cybersecurity product market. He led the R&D efforts for four distinct, yet complimentary, software products whose products are used by the US Department of Defense. After building his academic foundation, Carnegie Mellon University (EE 1988-92) and University of Pittsburgh (Behavioral Neuroscience, 1992-95), he embarked on a professional career that has included over 26 years of leadership, engineering, and project management experience from his former roles as technical manager/systems engineer for TCPNS and Sr. systems engineer for Lockheed Martin.

"TerraScale is building cybersecurity and technology solutions that are mission critical for governments, businesses, and citizens globally. Iannelli has world-class experience necessary to design and execute complex cybersecurity and technology systems that can be depended upon," said Hayes. "It is an honor and privilege to have such an accomplished and respected leader join the TerraScale team. We look forward to working alongside him as we undertake new and exciting ventures with our project partners."

At TerraScale, Iannelli's primary responsibilities will include advising the development of TerraScale's cybersecurity and technology offerings, with an emphasis on sustainability, resiliency, and future proofing. He will also advise on TerraScale's various global projects through multiple verticals.

"Cybersecurity is at the heart of all TerraScale green infrastructure projects," said Iannelli. "I am excited to join TerraScale as CISO and work alongside the TerraScale team as they continue to develop powerful technology solutions that are absolutely essential for green infrastructure for today and tomorrow."

About TerraScale:

TerraScale is a green technology and infrastructure development company reinventing the future of global sustainable development models. TerraScale places green energy, digital infrastructure, and cybersecurity at the center of its infrastructure projects and solutions. Bringing together the best-in-class partners and service providers across technology, green engineering, cybersecurity, real estate, energy, construction firms and more, TerraScale modernizes businesses and communities around the world - creating solutions and infrastructure that are future-proofed. TerraScale's Project Energos is the winner of five prestigious design and architecture awards. For more information, visit http://www.terrascale.org.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/matthew_iannelli_appointed_chief_information_security_officer_of_terrascale_inc/prweb19129730.htm