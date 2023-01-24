Creek Global School Launches Online-Only Education Program for Students Worldwide

London, UK - Creek Global School is proud to announce the launch of its online-only education program for students up to grade 12. The school, based in the United Kingdom, welcomes students from all over the world, providing them with a unique and personalized learning experience. The school's philosophy is that each child has a unique gift that just needs nurturing, discipline, time, and patience to bring out.

The school's approach to education is centered around a learning-through-play system, as well as a rigorous curriculum. This allows students to learn and achieve to the best of their abilities. The school's philosophy is that when students enjoy what they're doing, and are given the tools to excel, they will perform better academically. This is reflected in the school's students who have a strong work ethic, a strong sense of integrity, and a well-rounded outlook on life.

Creek Global School is compliant with the UK national curriculum, as well as the Finnish national curriculum, both of which are known to be some of the best in the world. The school's personalised and flexible learning approach adapts to each student's pace while allowing them to shine. The school provides students with a caring and supportive environment, daily live classes, and weekly progress reports, ensuring that each student receives the best education possible.

"We are excited to offer students worldwide access to the high-quality education that Creek Global School provides," says Rajeev Lakhanpal, co-founder and Director of Creek Global School. "Our expert teachers, degree-holders with many years of experience, are dedicated to providing students with the best education possible, fostering their natural curiosity and love of learning."

For more information about Creek Global School, please visit the school's website at www.creekglobalschool.com or contact the school's welcome team at welcome@creekglobalschool.com or +44 161 768 0143.

