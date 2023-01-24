Submit Release
Beryllium and Cuick Trac™ Secure Investment from Bema Capital

MINNEAPOLIS and DALLAS, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beryllium InfoSec, Inc., an industry leading provider of secure virtual enclaves and compliance advisory services to the Defense Industrial Base ("DIB"), announced today that they have received a significant investment from Bema Capital Investments, a Dallas-based private equity firm. 

The investment accelerates Beryllium's growth strategy focused on their popular Cuick Trac™ solution and serves to further their mission to help secure the Defense Industrial Base and federal contractors against adversaries. The company will continue to be led by Co-Founders Derek White (Chief Product Officer) and Eric Power (Chief Growth Officer), with Lincoln Neely of Bema Capital joining the business as Chief Executive Officer.

"Small-mid government contractors need to be cyber-compliant with confidence and without breaking the bank. After over a year of research, it's clear that Beryllium's Cuick Trac enclave for CMMC is the leading and most complete answer to that problem." Lincoln Neely

Since 2018, Beryllium's team of NIST security experts have continued to engineer Cuick Trac, a privately hosted, managed and secure virtual enclave, purpose built for NIST SP 800-171, which saves the average DoD contractor substantial amounts on their implementation and documentation costs. 

Cybersecurity is now a foundational piece of doing business with the DOD, and with rising pressure from the DoD and prime contractors relating to the rollout of Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC), the cost of doing business with DoD continues to increase. Tens of thousands of defense contractors are either currently, or will soon be, required to prove they meet the security requirements for handling Controlled Unclassified Information (CUI). 

"We created Cuick Trac out of necessity for small to mid-size organizations within the DIB, because NIST 800-171 is more than just 'secure email', it's much more than that. The supply chain needs to become secure AND compliant, but the solutions available to the market, need to be affordable and practical, while giving the DIB confidence in their implementation and compliance program ." - Derek White and Eric Power 

Beryllium InfoSec Inc. now has offices in both Minneapolis, MN and Dallas, TX. Beryllium will be scaling up and hiring CMMC professionals both locally, and virtually across the United States immediately, to handle business growth and expand the company's capabilities. 

