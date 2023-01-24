Compact Wheel Loaders Global Market Report 2022: Featuring Caterpillar, Deere, Hitachi, Komatsu, JCB, Larsen & Toubro and More

DUBLIN, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Compact Wheel Loaders Global Market Report 2022: Ukraine-Russia War Impact" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global compact wheel loaders market is expected to grow from $4.83 billion in 2021 to $5.13 billion in 2022 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.3%. The compact wheel loader market is expected to reach $5.89 billion in 2026 at a CAGR of 3.5%.

The expansion of the construction industry is expected to propel the growth of the compact wheel loaders market going forward. The construction industry refers to an industrial branch of manufacturing and trade-related operations that includes infrastructure development, repair, renovation, and maintenance. Construction activities have been on the rise due to rapid industrialization and urbanization. A compact wheel loader makes construction operations safer and more efficient in various applications due to its versatility, which in return reduces operating costs.

For instance, in June 2021, according to a report published by Canada's national statistical agency, the investment in building construction increased from $14,294 million in April 2019 to $19,273 million in 2020. Furthermore, according to the 2022 U.S. Construction Cost Trends report, in the U.S., total construction spending has increased by 16% since the pandemic's onset. Therefore, the expansion of the construction industry is driving the compact wheel loaders market.

Product innovations have emerged as a key trend gaining popularity in the compact wheel loaders market. Major companies operating in the compact wheel loaders market are focused on introducing innovative products to reinforce their position.

For instance, in October 2019, Volvo, a Sweden-based vehicle manufacturer, launched the zero-emissions electric compact wheel loader. The new compact wheel loaders have distinctive features such as zero exhaust emissions, dramatically lower noise levels, and use less energy, consequently lowering energy expenses and improving efficiency.

Furthermore, these little wheeled loaders require less upkeep than their fuel-based counterparts. It is composed of lithium-ion batteries and a single electric motor that powers the hydraulics to propel the machine.

In August 2021, Hyundai Heavy Industries Holdings (HHIH) Co, a South Korea-based shipbuilding engine and machinery manufacturer, acquired Doosan Infracore for an undisclosed amount. Through this acquisition, HHIH aims to expand its operations in the construction industry along with increasing investments in technology and innovation. Doosan Infracore is a South Korea-based construction equipment and compact wheel loader manufacturer.

