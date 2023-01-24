Submit Release
OGE Energy Corp. fourth quarter 2022 earnings webcast

OKLAHOMA CITY, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OGE Energy Corp. OGE will hold its quarterly conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2022 results at 9 a.m. Eastern Time (8 a.m. Central Time), Thursday, February 23, 2023.

This call is being webcast by Notified and can be accessed at OGE Energy's website at www.oge.com.

OGE Energy Corp. is the parent company of OG&E, a regulated electric company with approximately 887,000 customers in Oklahoma and western Arkansas.

