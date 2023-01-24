The latest generation of Magnilink, the 360 PRO brings even more power

Magnilink 360 PRO is a state-of-the-art magnetic cable charger that assures easy charging at lightning-fast speed for all devices at maximum power, with no power loss.

Brussels-based Magnilink has recently launched a new advanced version of their best-selling magnetic charging cable, the Magnilink 360 MAXX charger which is intelligently designed to charge all devices with the lightning-fast speed at full power, with no power loss. Titled “Magnilink 360 PRO”, the cutting-edge magnetic charging cable is engineered to be the most versatile charging solution in the world.

Magnilink 360 PRO is equipped with highly powerful N-52 grade magnets that assure a secured and firm connection along with lightning-fast charging speed. From laptops to tablets to smartphones to headphones, the new advanced magnetic charger can charge it all. The charger cable accommodates 3 different devices easily, including Micro USB, USB-C, and Lightning.

“We are excited to share with you all that we have recently improved our bestseller Magnilink 360 MAXX to make it even better, faster, and stronger. The end result is Magnilink 360 PRO which has been perfected to suit all your device charging needs. We have armed the new superior version with an advanced 100W warp charge speed with cutting-edge Power Delivery Technology that enables our new charger to charge all devices at optimum speed and full power- yet, with no power loss”, stated the leading spokesperson from Magnilink.

“Thanks to Magnilink 360 PRO, we can finally bid adieu to the usual cable mess and knotted cables.”

The new improved charger is easily portable and allows charging anywhere and anytime. Much to the convenience of the users, the versatile charger allows easy data transfer, Apple Carplay, and Android Auto as well.

Per the statements of the spokesperson, the cable heads are able to swivel in 360 degrees and 180 degrees so that users are able to find the most compatible charging position as per their specific needs.

Top features of Magnilink 360 PRO:

Easy snap-on magnetic charging for ultimate convenience

One cable for 3 different devices

Apple fast charge capable

100W PD charging

Type-C male connector

Charging at optimum speed

No power loss risks

Cable sleeve made with reinforced nylon braid to ensure lasting durability and to keep cable fray and kinks at bay

Unique features of Magnilink 360 PRO not found in other brands-

100W USB power delivery capable

Apple Lightning Fast Charge

Data Transfer and Car Syncing

180-degree and 360-degree head swivel design

Long-lasting durable materials

Military-grade nylon sleeving

The product has already received great reviews from an early batch of users.

“Our new enhanced Magnilink 360 PRO is the ultimate charging cable that we all have been looking for. We have received great reviews from our early batch of users and currently, we are looking forward to starting mass production. Thus, this Kickstarter campaign. Your generous support would enable us to bring Magnilink 360 PRO to all and make charging more convenient for the world.”

To show your support for the campaign, please visit Kickstarter.

