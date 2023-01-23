Individual Sentenced to 262 Months in Prison for Sexual Exploitation of Minors Via the Internet and Social Media Applications

SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico – On January 20, 2023, United States District Court Judge Pedro A. Delgado sentenced Ryan Yared Ortiz-Pérez to 21 years and 10 months in prison followed by six years of supervised release for production of child pornography and for soliciting and receiving the child exploitation material via the internet and social media applications. Ortiz-Pérez was charged in a federal Indictment on May 13, 2021 and plead guilty on August 3, 2022.

According to court documents, from December 2020 to February 2021, Ryan Yared Ortiz-Pérez, used, induced, enticed, and coerced seven identified male minors, ranging from 12 to 16 years of age, to engage in sexually explicit conduct for the purpose of producing a visual depiction of such conduct. The defendant, posing as a female, communicated in a sexually explicit manner with the male minors via a profile in Instagram and solicited and received the sexually explicit images from the male victims via chats. Defendant used those images to further demand and coerce the male minors to send more explicit images under the threat of publicizing the images in social media if the minors did not comply.

Enticing and coercing minors to send sexually explicit images of themselves is a serious federal offense. The production of child pornography material has a statutory minimum sentence of 15 years of imprisonment and the coercion and enticement of minors via the internet and social media applications to engage in illegal sexual conduct, which includes the production of the sexually explicit images, carries a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years of imprisonment up to life.

The Department of Homeland Security Investigations (HSI), Puerto Rico Crimes Against Children Task Force investigated the case.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office and the Puerto Rico Crimes Against Children Task Force encourages the public to report suspected child predators and any suspicious activity by contacting HSI at 787-729-6969; through its toll-free Tip Line at 1-866-DHS-2-ICE; or by completing its online tip form.

United States Attorney W. Stephen Muldrow of the District of Puerto Rico; and Acting Special Agent in Charge of Homeland Security Investigations Rebecca C. González-Ramos, made the announcement.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jenifer Hernández-Vega, Chief of the Child Exploitation and Immigration Unit, prosecuted the case.

