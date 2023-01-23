Submit Release
Undersecretary of the Air Force visits 445th AW Airmen

  • 445th Airlift Wing Public Affairs
WRIGHT-PATTERSON AIR FORCE BASE, Ohio --  

The Honorable Gina Ortiz Jones, Undersecretary of the Air Force, visited the 445th Airlift Wing and various base units Jan. 9 during a day-long tour of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio.

During her visit at the 445th, she was given a wing mission brief by Col. Raymond Smith Jr., 445th AW commander, met with 445th Aeromedical Evacuation and Aeromedical Staging Squadrons Airmen, as well as crewmembers from the 445th Airlift Wing’s 89th Airlift Squadron and a crew chief from the 445th Aircraft Maintenance Squadron who worked as a team to deliver an Afghan baby onboard a 445th C-17 Globemaster III during the Afghanistan evacuation in 2021.     

