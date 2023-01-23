Discussion of prospects for cooperation with «Euronews» television news network

Today, on January 23, 2023, negotiations were held at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, as well as the State Committee for Television, Radio Broadcasting and Cinematography with the delegation of the European information television channel «Euronews», which has been staying in Turkmenistan on a working visit.

During the meeting at the Foreign Ministry, Deputy Foreign Minister B.Myatiev and Vice President of the television news network for sales and partnerships Sylvain Jean Yves Roger exchanged views on the implementation of promising joint projects and outlined plans aimed at long-term partnership in the international information space.

The parties noted with satisfaction the fruitful cooperation that has developed over the past decade, within the framework of which a number of successful projects have been carried out to cover significant events in Turkmenistan.

Thanking the Turkmen side for the trust and attention to the development of cooperation with «Euronews», representatives of the European news agency expressed their readiness to intensify joint activities and develop new forms of interaction.

In frames of the negotiations with the management of the State Committee for Television, Radio Broadcasting and Cinematography, issues of cooperation in the preparation of joint information materials were discussed, attention was paid to promising projects to cover the transformations taking place in Turkmenistan, in particular, events of international and regional importance held in our country.

The guests were acquainted with the tasks and activities of the newly established International Information Center, which is part of the State Committee for Television, Radio Broadcasting and Cinematography.

In this context, «Euronews» representatives shared their long-term strategic vision for further cooperation with Turkmenistan in the international information field.