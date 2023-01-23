Submit Release
SmartFinancial Announces Results for the Fourth Quarter 2022

  • Operating earnings1 of $12.9 million, or $0.76 per diluted common share
  • Operating earnings1 increase of 11% compared to the previous quarter and 48% compared to the same prior year quarter
  • Net organic loan and lease growth of over $130.2 million - 17% annualized quarter-over-quarter increase
  • Net interest income growth of $904 thousand or 10% annualized quarter-over-quarter increase
  • Credit quality remains solid with nonperforming assets to total assets of 0.10%

KNOXVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmartFinancial, Inc. (“SmartFinancial” or the “Company”; NASDAQ: SMBK), today announced net income of $13.0 million, or $0.77 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to net income of $6.7 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share, for the fourth quarter of 2021, and compared to prior quarter net income of $11.5 million, or $0.68 per diluted common share. Operating earnings1, which excludes securities gains and merger related and restructuring expenses, net of tax adjustments, totaled $12.9 million, or $0.76 per diluted common share, in the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $8.7 million, or $0.52 per diluted common share, in the fourth quarter of 2021, and compared to $11.6 million, or $0.69 per diluted common share, in the third quarter of 2022.

Billy Carroll, President & CEO, stated: “I am extremely pleased with our company’s results for the quarter and for the year. We wrapped-up 2022 with another record revenue quarter while continuing to gain operating leverage and build on the great work being done to diversify revenue, build out our ancillary lines of business, and maintain outstanding credit metrics. The core momentum our team is building is outstanding and will position us well as we enter 2023.”

SmartFinancial’s Chairman, Miller Welborn, concluded: “We are very proud of our strong quarter and how we finished 2022. The team did a phenomenal job in all areas. The bank continues to show excellent credit, solid growth and strong profits. We couldn’t be more excited about how we are positioned to enter 2023.”

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Net interest income was $37.6 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to $36.7 million for the prior quarter. Average earning assets totaled $4.27 billion, a decrease of $177.5 million. The decrease in average earnings assets was primarily driven by a decrease in average interest-earning cash of $264.8 million and average securities of $26.2 million. Partially offsetting the decrease in average earning assets was an increase in average loans and leases of $113.4 million. Average interest-bearing liabilities decreased $123.7 million attributable to a decrease in deposits of $128.9 million, offset by increased borrowings of $5.2 million.

The tax equivalent net interest margin was 3.51% for the fourth quarter of 2022, compared to 3.29% for the prior quarter. The tax equivalent net interest margin was positively impacted by the continued deployment of excess cash and cash equivalents into loans and leases and higher yields on cash deposits held in Federal Reserve System (the “Federal Reserve”). Additionally, the yield on interest-earning assets was positively impacted due to an increase quarter-over-quarter in loan discount accretion of $1.2 million.

The cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased to 1.27% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 0.70% for the prior quarter. The cost of average interest-bearing deposits was 1.18% for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to 0.62% for the prior quarter, an increase of 56 basis points, primarily attributable to both the impact of rising Federal Reserve rates and increased pricing competition. The cost of total deposits for the fourth quarter of 2022 was 0.85% compared to 0.45% in the prior quarter.

1 Non-GAAP measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information and see the Non-GAAP reconciliation

The following table presents selected interest rates and yields for the periods indicated:

               
    Three Months Ended      
    Dec   Sep   Increase  
Selected Interest Rates and Yields   2022   2022   (Decrease)  
Yield on loans and leases   5.05 % 4.59 % 0.46 %
Yield on earning assets, FTE   4.41 % 3.79 % 0.62 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits   1.18 % 0.62 % 0.56 %
Cost of total deposits   0.85 % 0.45 % 0.40 %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities   1.27 % 0.70 % 0.57 %
Net interest margin, FTE   3.51 % 3.29 % 0.22 %

Provision for Loan and Lease Losses and Credit Quality

At December 31, 2022, the allowance for loan and lease losses was $23.3 million. The allowance for loan and lease losses to total loans and leases was 0.72% as of December 31, 2022, compared to 0.73% as of September 30, 2022. For the Company’s originated loans and leases, the allowance for loan and lease losses to originated loans and leases, less PPP loans, was 0.73% as of December 31, 2022, and 0.75% at September 30, 2022. The remaining discounts on the acquired loan and lease portfolio totaled $13.1 million, or 4.41% of acquired loans and leases as of December 31, 2022.  

The following table presents detailed information related to the provision for loan and lease losses for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

                       
      Three Months Ended        
        Dec       Sep          
  Provision for Loan and Lease Losses Rollforward     2022       2022       Change  
  Beginning balance   $ 22,769     $ 21,938     $ 831    
  Charge-offs     (331 )     (231 )     (100 )  
  Recoveries     108       88       20    
  Net charge-offs     (223 )     (143 )     (80 )  
  Provision     788       974       (186 )  
  Ending balance   $ 23,334     $ 22,769     $ 565    
                       
  Allowance for loan losses to total loans and leases, gross     0.72   %   0.73   %   (0.01 ) %

Nonperforming loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases was 0.09% as of December 31, 2022, a decrease of 2 basis points from the 0.11% reported in the third quarter of 2022. Total nonperforming assets (which include nonaccrual loans and leases, loans and leases past due 90 days or more and still accruing, other real estate owned and other repossessed assets) as a percentage of total assets was 0.10% as of December 31, 2022, and September 30, 2022, respectively 

The following table presents detailed information related to credit quality for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

                       
      Three Months Ended        
      Dec   Sep     Increase  
  Credit Quality   2022   2022     (Decrease)  
  Nonaccrual loans and leases   $ 2,808   $ 3,379   $ (571 )  
  Loans and leases past due 90 days or more and still accruing     142     -     142    
  Total nonperforming loans and leases     2,950     3,379     (429 )  
  Other real estate owned     1,436     1,226     210    
  Other repossessed assets     422     -     422    
  Total nonperforming assets   $ 4,808   $ 4,605   $ 203    
                       
  Nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases, gross     0.09 %   0.11 %   (0.02 ) %
  Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.10 %   0.10 %   -   %

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income increased $875 thousand to $7.1 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $6.3 million for the prior quarter. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the primary components of the changes in noninterest income were as follows:

  • Decrease in service charges on deposit accounts, related to lower volume of transaction fees;
  • Net gain on sale of securities and dissolution of associated derivative instrument;
  • Increase in insurance commissions, driven by the addition of Sunbelt Group, LLC (“Sunbelt”) and organic growth; and
  • Increase in other, primarily related to increased fees from capital markets activity.

The following table presents detailed information related to noninterest income for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

                   
    Three Months Ended      
    Dec   Sep     Increase
Noninterest Income   2022   2022     (Decrease)
Service charges on deposit accounts   $ 1,477   $ 1,611   $ (134 )
Gain (loss) on sale of securities, net     144     -     144  
Mortgage banking income     77     170     (93 )
Investment services     958     1,051     (93 )
Insurance commissions     1,233     864     369  
Interchange and debit card transaction fees     1,328     1,356     (28 )
Other     1,908     1,198     710  
Total noninterest income   $ 7,125   $ 6,250   $ 875  

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense increased $186 thousand to $27.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to $27.2 million for the prior quarter. During the fourth quarter of 2022, the primary components of the changes in noninterest expense were as follows:

  • Decrease in occupancy and equipment as a result of lower utility expenses (seasonality);
  • Increase in data processing and technology as a result of enhancements to core systems; and
  • Increase in professional services, related to higher audit expenses.

The following table presents detailed information related to noninterest expense for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

                   
    Three Months Ended      
    Dec   Sep     Increase
Noninterest Expense   2022
   2022     (Decrease)
Salaries and employee benefits   $ 16,384     $ 16,317   $ 67  
Occupancy and equipment     3,015       3,167     (152 )
FDIC insurance     650       705     (55 )
Other real estate and loan related expenses     517       565     (48 )
Advertising and marketing     308       288     20  
Data processing and technology     2,097       1,872     225  
Professional services     981       822     159  
Amortization of intangibles     688       650     38  
Merger related and restructuring expenses     (45 )     87     (132 )
Other     2,821       2,757     64  
Total noninterest expense   $ 27,416     $ 27,230   $ 186  

Income Tax Expense

Income tax expense was $3.5 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $318 thousand, compared to $3.2 million for the prior quarter.

The effective tax rate was 21.35% for the fourth quarter of 2022 and 21.76% for the prior quarter.

Balance Sheet Trends

Total assets were $4.61 billion at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Total assets remained unchanged period-over-period; however, the bank experienced a shift in its asset mix during the fourth quarter 2022. The Company had increases primarily in the following categories: loans and leases, net of $531.7 million, securities of $210.4 million, premises and equipment of $6.6 million, goodwill and other intangibles, net of $3.9 million, attributable to Sunbelt purchase and other assets of $30.2 million. These increases were offset by a decrease in cash and cash equivalents of $778.7 million, primarily from the funding of loans and leases and purchase of securities.

Total liabilities were $4.18 billion for the periods ended December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. Total liabilities remained unchanged period-over-period; however, the bank experienced organic deposit growth of $55.2 million and a decrease in borrowings of $70.3 million.

Shareholders’ equity at December 31, 2022 totaled $432.5 million, an increase of $3.0 million, from December 31, 2021. The increase in shareholders’ equity was primarily driven by net income of $43.0 million for the year ended December 31, 2022, offset by the negative impact on accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) of $36.8 million and dividends paid of $4.7 million. Tangible book value per share2 was $19.09 at December 31, 2022, compared to $19.26 at December 31, 2021. Tangible common equity1 as a percentage of tangible assets1 was 7.17% at December 31, 2022, compared with 7.18% at December 31, 2021.

1 Non-GAAP measure. See “Non-GAAP Financial Measures” for more information and see the Non-GAAP reconciliation

The following table presents selected balance sheet information for the periods indicated (dollars in thousands):

                     
    Dec   Dec   Increase  
Selected Balance Sheet Information   2022   2021   (Decrease)  
Total assets   $ 4,612,913   $ 4,611,579   $ 1,334    
Total liabilities     4,180,461     4,182,149     (1,688 )  
Total equity     432,452     429,430     3,022    
Securities     769,842     559,422     210,420    
Loans and leases     3,229,042     2,693,397     535,645    
Deposits     4,077,100     4,021,938     55,162    
Borrowings     17,275     87,585     (70,310 )  

Conference Call Information

SmartFinancial issued this earnings release for the fourth quarter of 2022 on Monday, January 23, 2023, and will host a conference call on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. ET. To access this interactive teleconference, dial (844) 200-6205 or (646) 904-5544 and entering the access code, 179408. A replay of the conference call will be available through March 25, 2023, by dialing (866) 813-9403 or (929) 458-6194 and entering the access code, 675735. Conference call materials will be published on the Company’s webpage located at http://www.smartfinancialinc.com/CorporateProfile, at 9:00 a.m. ET prior to the conference call.

About SmartFinancial, Inc.

SmartFinancial, Inc., based in Knoxville, Tennessee, is the bank holding company for SmartBank. SmartBank is a full-service commercial bank founded in 2007, with branches across Tennessee, Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle. Recruiting the best people, delivering exceptional client service, strategic branching, and a disciplined approach to lending have contributed to SmartBank’s success. More information about SmartFinancial can be found on its website: www.smartfinancialinc.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Statements included in this earnings release include measures not recognized under U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”) and therefore are considered non-GAAP financial measures and should be read along with the accompanying tables, which provide a reconciliation of Non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP financial measures. SmartFinancial management uses several Non-GAAP financial measures, including: (i) operating earnings, (ii) operating return on average assets, (iii) operating pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets, (iv) operating return on average shareholders’ equity, (v) return on average tangible common equity, (vi) operating return on average tangible common equity, (vii) operating efficiency ratio, (viii) operating noninterest income, (ix) operating pre-tax pre-provision earnings (x) operating noninterest expense, (xi) tangible common equity, (xii) average tangible common equity, (xiii) tangible book value; (xiv) tangible assets; and ratios derived therefrom, in its analysis of the company’s performance. Operating earnings excludes the following from net income: securities gains and losses and merger related and restructuring expenses. Operating return on average assets is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets. Operating pre-tax pre-provision return on average assets is the annualized operating pre-tax pre-provision income earnings (Non-GAAP) by average assets. Operating return on average shareholders’ equity is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average equity. Return on average tangible common equity is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP). Operating return on average tangible common equity is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP). The operating efficiency ratio includes an adjustment for taxable equivalent yields and excludes securities gains and losses and merger related and restructuring expenses from the efficiency ratio. Operating noninterest income excludes the following from noninterest income: securities gains and losses. Operating pre-tax pre-provision earnings is net interest income plus operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) less operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP). Operating noninterest expense excludes the following from noninterest expense: prior year adjustments to salaries, merger related and restructuring expenses and certain franchise tax true-up expenses. Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) and average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) excludes goodwill and other intangible assets from shareholders’ equity and average shareholders’ equity, respectively. Tangible book value (Non-GAAP) is tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) divided by common shares outstanding. Tangible assets (Non-GAAP) excludes goodwill and other intangibles from total assets. Management believes that Non-GAAP financial measures provide additional useful information that allows investors to evaluate the ongoing performance of the company and provide meaningful comparisons to its peers. Management believes these Non-GAAP financial measures also enhance investors’ ability to compare period-to-period financial results and allow investors and company management to view our operating results excluding the impact of items that are not reflective of the underlying operating performance. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered as an alternative to any measure of performance or financial condition as promulgated under GAAP, and investors should consider SmartFinancial’s performance and financial condition as reported under GAAP and all other relevant information when assessing the performance or financial condition of the company. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools, and investors should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of the results or financial condition as reported under GAAP.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain statements that are based on management’s current estimates or expectations of future events or future results, and that may be deemed to constitute forward-looking statements as defined under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements, including statements regarding the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants on the Company’s business and financial results and conditions, are not historical in nature and can generally be identified by such words as “expect,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “plan,” “believe,” “seek,” “may,” “estimate,” and similar expressions. All forward-looking statements are subject to risks, uncertainties, and other factors that may cause the actual results of SmartFinancial to differ materially from future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, among others, (1) risks associated with our growth strategy, including a failure to implement our growth plans or an inability to manage our growth effectively; (2) claims and litigation arising from our business activities and from the companies we acquire, which may relate to contractual issues, environmental laws, fiduciary responsibility, and other matters; (3) the risk that cost savings and revenue synergies from recently completed acquisitions may not be realized or may take longer than anticipated to realize; (4) disruption from recently completed acquisitions with customer, supplier, employee, or other business relationships; (5) our ability to successfully integrate the businesses acquired as part of previous acquisitions with the business of SmartBank; (6) changes in management’s plans for the future; (7) prevailing, or changes in, economic or political conditions, particularly in our market areas, including the effects of declines in the real estate market, high unemployment rates, inflationary pressures, elevated interest rates and slowdowns in economic growth, as well as the financial stress on borrowers as a result of the foregoing; (8) a deterioration of the credit rating for U.S. long-term sovereign debt, actions that the U.S. government may take to avoid exceeding the debt ceiling, or uncertainties surrounding the debt ceiling and the federal budget; (9) credit risk associated with our lending activities; (10) changes in loan demand, real estate values, or competition; (11) developments in our mortgage banking business, including loan modifications, general demand, and the effects of judicial or regulatory requirements or guidance; (12) changes in accounting principles, policies, or guidelines; (13) changes in applicable laws, rules, or regulations; (14) adverse results from current or future litigation, regulatory examinations or other legal and/or regulatory actions, including as a result of the Company’s participation in and execution of government programs related to the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants; (15) the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and related variants on the Company’s assets, business, cash flows, financial condition, liquidity, prospects and results of operations; (16) significant turbulence or a disruption in the capital or financial markets and the effect of a fall in stock market prices on our investment securities; (17) the effects of war or other conflicts including the impacts related to or resulting from Russia’s military action in Ukraine; and (18) other general competitive, economic, political, and market factors, including those affecting our business, operations, pricing, products, or services. These and other factors that could cause results to differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements can be found in SmartFinancial’s most recent annual report on Form 10-K, quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, and current reports on Form 8-K, in each case filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and available on the SEC’s website (www.sec.gov). Undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking statements. SmartFinancial disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements contained in this release, which speak only as of the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise.

SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

                               
    Ending Balances
    Dec   Sep   Jun   Mar   Dec
    2022
   2022
   2022
   2022
   2021
Assets:                              
Cash and cash equivalents   $ 266,424     $ 543,029     $ 654,945     $ 763,968     $ 1,045,077  
Securities available-for-sale, at fair value     483,893       519,723       524,864       540,483       482,453  
Securities held-to-maturity, at amortized cost     285,949       287,104       288,363       289,532       76,969  
Other investments     15,530       15,528       16,569       16,499       16,494  
Loans held for sale     1,752       2,742       1,707       5,894       5,103  
Loans and leases     3,229,042       3,099,116       2,994,074       2,806,026       2,693,397  
Less: Allowance for loan and lease losses     (23,334 )     (22,769 )     (21,938 )     (20,078 )     (19,352 )
Loans and leases, net     3,205,708       3,076,347       2,972,136       2,785,948       2,674,045  
Premises and equipment, net     92,511       91,944       89,950       84,793       85,958  
Other real estate owned     1,436       1,226       1,612       1,612       1,780  
Goodwill and other intangibles, net     109,772       110,460       104,582       105,215       105,852  
Bank owned life insurance     81,470       81,001       80,537       80,074       79,619  
Other assets     68,468       67,807       52,848       44,561       38,229  
Total assets   $ 4,612,913     $ 4,796,911     $ 4,788,113     $ 4,718,579     $ 4,611,579  
Liabilities:                              
Deposits:                              
Noninterest-bearing demand   $ 1,072,449     $ 1,186,209     $ 1,162,843     $ 1,093,933     $ 1,055,125  
Interest-bearing demand     965,911       962,901       999,893       975,272       899,158  
Money market and savings     1,583,481       1,663,355       1,607,714       1,573,101       1,493,007  
Time deposits     455,259       467,944       511,182       549,047       574,648  
Total deposits     4,077,100       4,280,409       4,281,632       4,191,353       4,021,938  
Borrowings     17,275       18,423       12,549       36,713       87,585  
Subordinated debt     42,015       41,994       41,973       41,952       41,930  
Other liabilities     44,071       41,374       31,532       28,519       30,696  
Total liabilities     4,180,461       4,382,200       4,367,686       4,298,537       4,182,149  
Shareholders’ Equity:                              
Common stock     16,901       16,888       16,898       16,893       16,803  
Additional paid-in capital     294,330       293,907       293,815       293,376       292,937  
Retained earnings     156,545       144,723       134,362       125,329       118,247  
Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)     (35,324 )     (40,807 )     (24,648 )     (15,556 )     1,443  
Total shareholders’ equity     432,452       414,711       420,427       420,042       429,430  
Total liabilities & shareholders’ equity   $ 4,612,913     $ 4,796,911     $ 4,788,113     $ 4,718,579     $ 4,611,579  


SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)

                                         
  Three Months Ended   Year Ended
  Dec   Sep   June   Mar   Dec   Dec   Dec
  2022
   2022   2022   2022   2021   2022   2021
Interest income:                                        
Loans and leases, including fees $ 40,082     $ 35,127   $ 31,530   $ 29,643   $ 30,567   $ 136,381   $ 118,582
Investment securities:                                        
Taxable   3,337       3,135     2,908     2,418     1,341     11,799     3,813
Tax-exempt   797       561     441     368     322     2,166     1,215
Federal funds sold and other earning assets   3,098       3,474     1,430     486     547     8,488     1,622
Total interest income   47,314       42,297     36,309     32,915     32,777     158,834     125,232
Interest expense:                                        
Deposits   8,844       4,866     2,504     2,014     2,116     18,228     8,849
Borrowings   232       97     117     157     180     602     540
Subordinated debt   626       626     626     626     626     2,503     2,449
Total interest expense   9,702       5,589     3,247     2,797     2,922     21,333     11,838
Net interest income   37,612       36,708     33,062     30,118     29,855     137,501     113,394
Provision for loan and lease losses   788       974     1,250     1,006     422     4,018     1,633
Net interest income after provision for loan and lease losses   36,824       35,734     31,812     29,112     29,433     133,483     111,761
Noninterest income:                                        
Service charges on deposit accounts   1,477       1,611     1,446     1,319     1,372     5,853     4,650
Gain (loss) on sale of securities, net   144                       144     45
Mortgage banking   77       170     471     834     803     1,552     4,040
Investment services   958       1,051     1,065     1,070     621     4,144     2,167
Insurance commissions   1,233       864     598     901     517     3,595     3,285
Interchange and debit card transaction fees   1,328       1,356     1,467     1,284     1,445     5,435     4,284
Other   1,908       1,198     2,182     1,703     2,048     6,992     5,478
Total noninterest income   7,125       6,250     7,229     7,111     6,806     27,715     23,949
Noninterest expense:                                        
Salaries and employee benefits   16,384       16,317     15,673     15,046     14,990     63,420     51,656
Occupancy and equipment   3,015       3,167     2,793     3,059     3,026     12,034     10,196
FDIC insurance   650       705     676     641     567     2,672     1,833
Other real estate and loan related expense   517       565     636     729     583     2,446     2,098
Advertising and marketing   308       288     327     369     176     1,293     830
Data processing and technology   2,097       1,872     1,728     1,586     1,722     7,283     6,364
Professional services   981       822     745     1,242     847     3,790     3,147
Amortization of intangibles   688       650     633     637     660     2,607     2,256
Merger related and restructuring expenses   (45 )     87     81     439     2,762     562     3,701
Other   2,821       2,757     2,634     1,970     2,490     10,183     9,310
Total noninterest expense   27,416       27,230     25,926     25,718     27,823     106,290     91,391
Income before income taxes   16,533       14,754     13,115     10,505     8,416     54,908     44,319
Income tax expense   3,529       3,211     2,900     2,246     1,761     11,886     9,529
Net income $ 13,004     $ 11,543   $ 10,215   $ 8,259   $ 6,655   $ 43,022   $ 34,790
Earnings per common share:                                        
Basic $ 0.78     $ 0.69   $ 0.61   $ 0.49   $ 0.40   $ 2.57   $ 2.23
Diluted $ 0.77     $ 0.68   $ 0.61   $ 0.49   $ 0.40   $ 2.55   $ 2.22
Weighted average common shares outstanding:                                        
Basic   16,758,706       16,749,255     16,734,930     16,718,371     16,699,010     16,740,450     15,572,537
Diluted   16,884,253       16,872,022     16,867,774     16,858,288     16,846,315     16,871,369     15,699,215


SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
YIELD ANALYSIS

                                                   
    Three Months Ended  
    December 31, 2022   September 30, 2022   December 31, 2021  
    Average         Yield/   Average         Yield/   Average         Yield/  
    Balance   Interest   Cost   Balance   Interest   Cost   Balance   Interest   Cost  
Assets:                                                  
Loans and leases, including fees1   $ 3,150,493   $ 40,082   5.05 % $ 3,037,092   $ 35,127   4.59 % $ 2,675,059   $ 30,567   4.53 %
Taxable securities     701,787     3,337   1.89 %   720,114     3,135   1.73 %   339,371     1,341   1.57 %
Tax-exempt securities2     93,721     958   4.06 %   101,559     732   2.86 %   102,989     479   1.85 %
Federal funds sold and other earning assets     322,970     3,098   3.81 %   587,755     3,474   2.34 %   965,899     547   0.22 %
Total interest-earning assets     4,268,971     47,475   4.41 %   4,446,520     42,468   3.79 %   4,083,318     32,934   3.20 %
Noninterest-earning assets     372,864               362,869               383,783            
Total assets   $ 4,641,835             $ 4,809,389             $ 4,467,101            
                                                   
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity:                                                  
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 924,320     3,141   1.35 % $ 966,437     1,956   0.80 % $ 853,763     403   0.19 %
Money market and savings deposits     1,587,688     4,855   1.21 %   1,632,510     2,298   0.56 %   1,428,472     920   0.26 %
Time deposits     459,996     848   0.73 %   501,919     612   0.48 %   583,165     793   0.54 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     2,972,004     8,844   1.18 %   3,100,866     4,866   0.62 %   2,865,400     2,116   0.29 %
Borrowings     18,309     232   5.03 %   13,141     97   2.93 %   88,828     180   0.80 %
Subordinated debt     42,002     626   5.91 %   41,980     626   5.91 %   41,917     626   5.92 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     3,032,315     9,702   1.27 %   3,155,987     5,589   0.70 %   2,996,145     2,922   0.39 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits     1,146,374               1,192,813               1,016,438            
Other liabilities     43,109               35,224               27,710            
Total liabilities     4,221,798               4,384,024               4,040,293            
Shareholders’ equity     420,037               425,365               426,808            
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 4,641,835             $ 4,809,389             $ 4,467,101            
                                                   
Net interest income, taxable equivalent         $ 37,773             $ 36,879             $ 30,012      
Interest rate spread               3.14 %             3.09 %             2.81 %
Tax equivalent net interest margin               3.51 %             3.29 %             2.92 %
                                                   
Percentage of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities               140.78 %             140.89 %             136.29 %
Percentage of average equity to average assets               9.05 %             8.84 %             9.55 %

1 Includes average balance of $3.3 million, $4.8 million, and $80.5 million in PPP loans for the quarters ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022, and December 31, 2021, respectively.  
2 Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments on a tax equivalent basis include $161 thousand, $171 thousand and $156 thousand of taxable equivalent income for the quarters ended December 31, 2022, September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively.


SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
YIELD ANALYSIS

                                     
    Year Ended
 		 
    December 31, 2022   December 31, 2021  
    Average         Yield/   Average         Yield/  
    Balance   Interest   Cost   Balance   Interest   Cost  
Assets:                                    
Loans and leases, including fees1   $ 2,948,511   $ 136,381     4.63 % $ 2,540,577   $ 118,582   4.67 %
Taxable securities     688,428     11,799     1.71 %   207,459     3,813   1.84 %
Tax-exempt securities2     100,566     2,831     2.82 %   92,708     1,817   1.96 %
Federal funds sold and other earning assets     577,593     8,488     1.47 %   680,909     1,622   0.24 %
Total interest-earning assets     4,315,098     159,499     3.70 %   3,521,653     125,834   3.57 %
Noninterest-earning assets     373,026                 317,457            
Total assets   $ 4,688,124               $ 3,839,110            
                                     
Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity:                                    
Interest-bearing demand deposits   $ 945,414     6,278     0.66 % $ 737,251     1,378   0.19 %
Money market and savings deposits     1,576,170     9,137     0.58 %   1,191,916     3,501   0.29 %
Time deposits     513,416     2,813     0.55 %   533,994     3,970   0.74 %
Total interest-bearing deposits     3,035,000     18,228     0.60 %   2,463,161     8,849   0.36 %
Borrowings     32,986     602     1.83 %   83,105     540   0.65 %
Subordinated debt     41,970     2,503     5.96 %   40,221     2,449   6.09 %
Total interest-bearing liabilities     3,109,956     21,333     0.69 %   2,586,487     11,838   0.46 %
Noninterest-bearing deposits     1,120,555                 841,746            
Other liabilities     34,361                 23,189            
Total liabilities     4,264,872                 3,451,422            
Shareholders’ equity     423,252                 387,688            
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity   $ 4,688,124               $ 3,839,110            
                                     
Net interest income, taxable equivalent         $ 138,166               $ 113,996      
Interest rate spread                 3.01 %             3.12 %
Tax equivalent net interest margin                 3.20 %             3.24 %
                                     
Percentage of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities                 138.75 %             136.16 %
Percentage of average equity to average assets                 9.03 %             10.10 %

1 Includes average balance of $14.1 million and $196.1 million in PPP loans for the year ended December 31, 2022, and 2021, respectively.
2 Yields computed on tax-exempt instruments on a tax equivalent basis include $665 thousand and $602 thousand of taxable equivalent income for the year ended December 31, 2022, and 2021, respectively.


SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)

                                 
    As of and for The Three Months Ended  
    Dec   Sep   Jun   Mar   Dec  
    2022   2022   2022   2022   2021  
Composition of Loans and Leases:                                
Commercial real estate:                                
owner occupied   $ 759,456   $ 714,734   $ 684,250     $ 612,675   $ 590,064  
non-owner occupied     843,720     822,317     850,338       863,181     794,092  
Commercial real estate, total     1,603,176     1,537,051     1,534,588       1,475,856     1,384,156  
Commercial & industrial     551,867     514,280     483,588       461,153     488,024  
Construction & land development     402,501     405,007     364,368       314,654     278,386  
Consumer real estate     587,977     562,408     533,582       483,229     477,272  
Leases     67,427     64,798     63,264       59,892     53,708  
Consumer and other     16,094     15,572     14,684       11,242     11,851  
Total loans and leases   $ 3,229,042   $ 3,099,116   $ 2,994,074     $ 2,806,026   $ 2,693,397  
                                 
Asset Quality and Additional Loan Data:                                
Nonperforming loans and leases   $ 2,950   $ 3,379   $ 3,413     $ 3,342   $ 3,188  
Other real estate owned     1,436     1,226     1,612       1,612     1,780  
Other repossessed assets     422         17       27     90  
Total nonperforming assets   $ 4,808   $ 4,605   $ 5,042     $ 4,981   $ 5,058  
Restructured loans and leases not included in nonperforming loans and leases   $ 101   $ 108   $ 678     $ 625   $ 206  
Net charge-offs to average loans and leases (annualized)     0.03 %   0.02 %   (0.09 ) %   0.04 %   0.05 %
Allowance for loan and leases losses to loans and leases     0.72 %   0.73 %   0.73   %   0.72 %   0.72 %
Nonperforming loans and leases to total loans and leases, gross     0.09 %   0.11 %   0.11   %   0.12 %   0.12 %
Nonperforming assets to total assets     0.10 %   0.10 %   0.11   %   0.11 %   0.11 %
Acquired loan and lease fair value discount balance   $ 13,128   $ 14,465   $ 14,737     $ 14,913   $ 15,483  
Accretion income on acquired loans and leases     1,396     148     225       389     457  
PPP net fees deferred balance     122     140     301       972     2,038  
PPP net fees recognized     17     163     669       1,066     1,725  
                                 
Capital Ratios:                                
Equity to Assets     9.37 %   8.65 %   8.78   %   8.90 %   9.31 %
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)1     7.17 %   6.49 %   6.74   %   6.82 %   7.18 %
                                 
SmartFinancial, Inc.2                                
Tier 1 leverage     7.95 %   7.40 %   7.48   %   7.41 %   7.45 %
Common equity Tier 1     9.73 %   9.65 %   9.95   %   10.30 %   10.56 %
Tier 1 capital     9.73 %   9.65 %   9.95   %   10.30 %   10.56 %
Total capital     11.49 %   11.44 %   11.80   %   12.22 %   12.55 %
                                 
SmartBank     Estimated3                          
Tier 1 leverage     8.90 %   8.27 %   8.33   %   8.24 %   8.23 %
Common equity Tier 1     10.90 %   10.78 %   11.08   %   11.46 %   11.66 %
Tier 1 capital     10.90 %   10.78 %   11.08   %   11.46 %   11.66 %
Total capital     11.53 %   11.41 %   11.72   %   12.08 %   12.29 %

1Total common equity less intangibles divided by total assets less intangibles. See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures.
2All periods presented are estimated.
3 Current period capital ratios are estimated as of the date of this earnings release.


SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands except share and per share data)

                                             
  As of and for The     As of and for The  
  Three Months Ended     Year Ended  
  Dec   Sep   Jun   Mar   Dec     Dec   Dec  
  2022   2022   2022   2022   2021     2022   2021  
Selected Performance Ratios (Annualized):                                            
Return on average assets   1.11 %   0.95 %   0.87 %   0.73 %   0.59 %     0.92 %   0.91 %
Return on average shareholders’ equity   12.28 %   10.77 %   9.76 %   7.83 %   6.19 %     10.16 %   8.97 %
Return on average tangible common equity¹   16.65 %   14.36 %   13.02 %   10.39 %   8.18 %     13.60 %   11.84 %
Noninterest income / average assets   0.61 %   0.52 %   0.62 %   0.63 %   0.60 %     0.59 %   0.62 %
Noninterest expense / average assets   2.34 %   2.25 %   2.21 %   2.27 %   2.47 %     2.27 %   2.38 %
Efficiency ratio   61.28 %   63.39 %   64.35 %   69.08 %   75.89 %     64.33 %   66.54 %
                                             
Operating Selected Performance Ratios (Annualized):                                            
Operating return on average assets1   1.10 %   0.96 %   0.88 %   0.76 %   0.77 %     0.92 %   0.98 %
Operating PTPP return on average assets1   1.46 %   1.30 %   1.23 %   1.05 %   1.03 %     1.27 %   1.29 %
Operating return on average shareholders’ equity1   12.15 %   10.83 %   9.82 %   8.14 %   8.09 %     10.24 %   9.67 %
Operating return on average tangible common equity1   16.47 %   14.44 %   13.09 %   10.80 %   10.70 %     13.69 %   12.77 %
Operating efficiency ratio1   61.36 %   62.93 %   63.88 %   67.60 %   68.07 %     63.79 %   63.59 %
Operating noninterest income / average assets1   0.60 %   0.52 %   0.62 %   0.63 %   0.60 %     0.59 %   0.62 %
Operating noninterest expense / average assets1   2.35 %   2.24 %   2.21 %   2.23 %   2.23 %     2.26 %   2.28 %
                                             
Selected Interest Rates and Yields:                                            
Yield on loans and leases   5.05 %   4.59 %   4.40 %   4.41 %   4.53 %     4.63 %   4.67 %
Yield on earning assets, FTE   4.41 %   3.79 %   3.39 %   3.18 %   3.20 %     3.70 %   3.57 %
Cost of interest-bearing deposits   1.18 %   0.62 %   0.33 %   0.27 %   0.29 %     0.60 %   0.36 %
Cost of total deposits   0.85 %   0.45 %   0.24 %   0.20 %   0.22 %     0.44 %   0.27 %
Cost of interest-bearing liabilities   1.27 %   0.70 %   0.42 %   0.36 %   0.39 %     0.69 %   0.46 %
Net interest margin, FTE   3.51 %   3.29 %   3.08 %   2.91 %   2.92 %     3.20 %   3.24 %
                                             
Per Common Share:                                            
Net income, basic $ 0.78   $ 0.69   $ 0.61   $ 0.49   $ 0.40     $ 2.57   $ 2.23  
Net income, diluted   0.77     0.68     0.61     0.49     0.40       2.55     2.22  
Operating earnings, basic¹   0.77     0.69     0.61     0.51     0.52       2.59     2.41  
Operating earnings, diluted¹   0.76     0.69     0.61     0.51     0.52       2.57     2.39  
Book value   25.59     24.56     24.88     24.86     25.56       25.59     25.56  
Tangible book value¹   19.09     18.02     18.69     18.64     19.26       19.09     19.26  
Common shares outstanding   16,900,805     16,887,555     16,898,405     16,893,282     16,802,990       16,900,805     16,802,990  

¹Non-GAAP measure. See reconciliation of Non-GAAP measures.


SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

                                               
    Three Months Ended     Year Ended  
    Dec   Sep   Jun   Mar   Dec     Dec   Dec  
    2022
   2022
   2022
   2022
   2021
     2022
   2021
  
Operating Earnings:                                              
Net income (GAAP)   $ 13,004     $ 11,543     $ 10,215     $ 8,259     $ 6,655       $ 43,022     $ 34,790    
Noninterest income:                                              
Securities gains (losses), net     (144 )                               (144 )     (45 )  
Noninterest expenses:                                              
Merger related and restructuring expenses     (45 )     87       81       439       2,762         562       3,701    
Income taxes:                                              
Income tax effect of adjustments     49       (22 )     (21 )     (113 )     (713 )       (108 )     (944 )  
Operating earnings (Non-GAAP)   $ 12,864     $ 11,608     $ 10,275     $ 8,585     $ 8,704       $ 43,332     $ 37,502    
Operating earnings per common share (Non-GAAP):                                              
Basic   $ 0.77     $ 0.69     $ 0.61     $ 0.51     $ 0.52       $ 2.59     $ 2.41    
Diluted     0.76       0.69       0.61       0.51       0.52         2.57       2.39    
                                               
Operating Noninterest Income:                                              
Noninterest income (GAAP)   $ 7,125     $ 6,250     $ 7,229     $ 7,111     $ 6,806       $ 27,715     $ 23,949    
Securities gains (losses), net     (144 )                               (144 )     (45 )  
Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP)   $ 6,981     $ 6,250     $ 7,229     $ 7,111     $ 6,806       $ 27,571     $ 23,904    
Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP)/average assets1     0.60   %   0.52   %   0.62   %   0.63   %   0.60   %     0.59   %   0.62   %
                                               
Operating Noninterest Expense:                                              
Noninterest expense (GAAP)   $ 27,416     $ 27,230     $ 25,926     $ 25,718     $ 27,823       $ 106,290     $ 91,391    
Merger related and restructuring expenses     45       (87 )     (81 )     (439 )     (2,762 )       (562 )     (3,701 )  
Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)   $ 27,461     $ 27,143     $ 25,845     $ 25,279     $ 25,061       $ 105,728     $ 87,690    
Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)/average assets2     2.35   %   2.24   %   2.21   %   2.23   %   2.23   %     2.26   %   2.28   %
                                               
Operating Pre-tax Pre-provision ("PTPP") Earnings:                                              
Net interest income (GAAP)   $ 37,612     $ 36,708     $ 33,062     $ 30,118     $ 29,855       $ 137,501     $ 113,394    
Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP)     6,981       6,250       7,229       7,111       6,806         27,571       23,904    
Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP)     (27,461 )     (27,143 )     (25,845 )     (25,279 )     (25,061 )       (105,728 )     (87,690 )  
Operating PTPP earnings (Non-GAAP)   $ 17,132     $ 15,815     $ 14,446     $ 11,950     $ 11,600       $ 59,344     $ 49,608    
                                               
Non-GAAP Return Ratios:                                              
Operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP)3     1.10   %   0.96   %   0.88   %   0.76   %   0.77   %     0.92   %   0.98   %
Operating PTPP return on average assets (Non-GAAP)4     1.46   %   1.30   %   1.23   %   1.05   %   1.03   %     1.27   %   1.29   %
Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)5     16.65   %   14.36   %   13.02   %   10.39   %   8.18   %     13.60   %   11.84   %
Operating return on average shareholders’ equity (Non-GAAP)6     12.15   %   10.83   %   9.82   %   8.14   %   8.09   %     10.24   %   9.67   %
Operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)7     16.47   %   14.44   %   13.09   %   10.80   %   10.70   %     13.69   %   12.77   %
                                               
Operating Efficiency Ratio:                                              
Efficiency ratio (GAAP)     61.28   %   63.39   %   64.35   %   69.08   %   75.89   %     64.33   %   66.54   %
Adjustment for taxable equivalent yields     (0.22 ) %   (0.25 ) %   (0.27 ) %   (0.31 ) %   (0.32 ) %     (0.26 ) %   (0.29 ) %
Adjustment for securities gains (losses)     (0.20 ) %     %     %     %     %     (0.06 ) %   (0.02 ) %
Adjustment for merger related income and costs     0.50   %   (0.21 ) %   (0.20 ) %   (1.17 ) %   (7.50 ) %     (0.22 ) %   (2.64 ) %
Operating efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)     61.36   %   62.93   %   63.88   %   67.60   %   68.07   %     63.79   %   63.59   %

1Operating noninterest income (Non-GAAP) is annualized and divided by average assets.
2Operating noninterest expense (Non-GAAP) is annualized and divided by average assets.
3Operating return on average assets (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets.
4Operating PTPP return on average assets (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating PTPP earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average assets.
5Return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized net income divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP).
6Operating return on average shareholders’ equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average equity.
7Operating return on average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP) is the annualized operating earnings (Non-GAAP) divided by average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP).


SmartFinancial, Inc. and Subsidiary
Condensed Consolidated Financial Information - (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
NON-GAAP RECONCILIATIONS

                                             
    Three Months Ended     Year Ended
    Dec   Sep   Jun   Mar   Dec     Dec   Dec
    2022
   2022
   2022
   2022
   2021
     2022
   2021
Tangible Common Equity:                                            
Shareholders’ equity (GAAP)   $ 432,452     $ 414,711     $ 420,427     $ 420,042     $ 429,430       $ 432,452     $ 429,430  
Less goodwill and other intangible assets     109,772       110,460       104,582       105,215       105,852         109,772       105,852  
Tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)   $ 322,680     $ 304,251     $ 315,845     $ 314,827     $ 323,578       $ 322,680     $ 323,578  
                                             
Average Tangible Common Equity:                                            
Average shareholders’ equity (GAAP)   $ 420,037     $ 425,365     $ 419,726     $ 427,945     $ 426,808       $ 423,252     $ 387,688  
Less average goodwill and other intangible assets     110,206       106,483       104,986       105,617       104,193         106,834       93,910  
Average tangible common equity (Non-GAAP)   $ 309,831     $ 318,882     $ 314,740     $ 322,328     $ 322,615       $ 316,418     $ 293,778  
                                             
Tangible Book Value per Common Share:                                            
Book value per common share (GAAP)   $ 25.59     $ 24.56     $ 24.88     $ 24.86     $ 25.56       $ 25.59     $ 25.56  
Adjustment due to goodwill and other intangible assets     (6.50 )     (6.54 )     (6.19 )     (6.23 )     (6.30 )       (6.50 )     (6.30 )
Tangible book value per common share (Non-GAAP)1   $ 19.09     $ 18.02     $ 18.69     $ 18.64     $ 19.26       $ 19.09     $ 19.26  
                                             
Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets:                                            
Total Assets   $ 4,612,913     $ 4,796,911     $ 4,788,113     $ 4,718,579     $ 4,611,579       $ 4,612,913     $ 4,611,579  
Less goodwill and other intangibles     109,772       110,460       104,582       105,215       105,852         109,772       105,852  
Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP):   $ 4,503,141     $ 4,686,451     $ 4,683,531     $ 4,613,364     $ 4,505,727       $ 4,503,141     $ 4,505,727  
Tangible common equity to tangible assets (Non-GAAP)     7.17 %     6.49 %     6.74 %     6.82 %     7.18 %       7.17 %     7.18 %

1Tangible book value per share (Non-GAAP) is computed by dividing total stockholder’s equity, less goodwill and other intangible assets by common shares outstanding. 


