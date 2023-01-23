MDC offers free class Jan. 28 about native plants for winter beauty at Discovery Center in Kansas City

Body

Kansas City, Mo. – Even in dormancy, native wildflowers and grasses can add beauty to winter gardens, especially when they’re coated with frost and snow. The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) will offer a free Native Plants Winter Beauty class from 2 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28, at the Anita B. Gorman Discovery Center, 4750 Troost Ave. in Kansas City.

Natives can add subtle colors and bold textures during winter to landscape gardens and lawns. They can also provide food and shelter for watchable wildlife. Cydney Ross, MDC native landscape specialist, will use the native plant landscape garden at Discovery Center for the class. Ross will discuss what plants work well over winter and which ones provide good food and shelter for wildlife. Songbirds, for instance, feed on native plant seeds and berries.

This class is open to participants ages 18 and older. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4fS.

Ross will also host a virtual online class on native plants in winter from 10 to 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 28. Registration is required. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4fA.

For more information about using native plants in lawn and garden landscaping, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZV7.