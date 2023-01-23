Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,782 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 342,215 in the last 365 days.

DHHR Reminds Residents that SNAP Emergency Allotments are Ending in March

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR), Bureau for Family Assistance is reminding residents receiving Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits that the last issuance of COVID-19 SNAP Emergency Allotments (EA) will be in February 2023 due to the funding being discontinued by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. 

Since April 2020, DHHR has issued SNAP EA which increased the household’s monthly SNAP benefit to the maximum benefit allowable by the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Effective March 1, 2023, monthly SNAP benefits will return to the pre-COVID-19 Public Health Emergency level and will again be based on the household’s income, assets, household size and other non-financial factors.

Annotation 2023-01-23 150501.png

Each SNAP household will receive a letter from DHHR notifying them of this change and provide direction on any questions they may have.

“We were pleased to be able to provide this extra assistance during the Public Health Emergency to combat hunger,” said Janie Cole, Interim Commissioner of DHHR’s Bureau for Family Assistance. “We encourage SNAP recipients to begin today to budget their family's benefits in preparation for this benefit change.”

Questions related to SNAP may be directed to DHHR’s Office of Constituent Services at 1-877-716-1212 or a local DHHR office.

You just read:

DHHR Reminds Residents that SNAP Emergency Allotments are Ending in March

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.