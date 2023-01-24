Flylords launches 6 Part Youtube Series "Fly Shop Tour"
Flylords highlights the local fly shops, guides, conservation efforts, and community of five western states through their new six part Youtube series.GLENWOOD SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Flylords Announces New Youtube Series
Flylords, the leading digital voice in Fly Fishing, launches the “Fly Shop Tour” Youtube series - In partnership with YETI, SIMMS Fishing Products, Costa Sunglasses, Adipose Boatworks, Sage Fly Fishing, and Turtlebox audio. “Fly Shop Tour” captures the story of the unique community of specialty retailers in fly fishing, the local fly shop.
Arriving January 23, 2023, the series will feature weekly episodes to tell the story of local shops and their communities from Colorado, Wyoming, Montana, Idaho, and Utah. At each stop, the crew from Flylords spent time with the individual shops and got to know their story. The series highlights the efforts of the shops to engage with the community and share their success stories, as well as local conservation efforts.
Along the way, Flylords hosted grassroots events to stoke the local fishing community to get involved with their local shops and non-profits. Each event was an opportunity to raise awareness and funds for local conservation efforts tied to each location. Funds were raised by raffle tickets bought by the community and prizes were provided by our partners: YETI, SIMMS Fishing Products, Costa Sunglasses, Adipose Boatworks, Sage Fly Fishing, and Turtlebox audio. The total fundraising efforts of all stops exceeded $10,000 and puts money back into the local community to continue to protect the water we love to recreate on. The following are the locations of the events:
Sweetwater Brewery, Fort Collins, CO
Roadhouse Brewing Co., Jackson Hole, WY
Map Brewing, Bozeman, MT
Payette Brewing Co., Boise, ID
Fly Fish Food, Orem, UT
We will start the launch of the Series with our Colorado episode at 5 PM MST on Monday, January 23rd. The rest of the episodes will launch on this schedule…
Wyoming - January 26th 5 PM MST
Montana Pt.1 - February 1st 5 PM MST
Montana Pt.2 - February 8th 5 PM MST
Idaho - February 15th 5 PM MST
Utah - February 22nd 5 PM MST
Asset Folder
If you would like to request any additional information or schedule an interview with one of the crew members of the tour you can email nathan@theflylords.com.
Nathan Dorathy
Flylords
+1 541-823-6472
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Instagram
YouTube
TikTok
Our 2500 Mile ROAD TRIP Begins | FLY SHOP TOUR - Ep. 1