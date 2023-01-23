Submit Release
CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2022 Results

/EIN News/ -- LEAWOOD, Kan., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB), the bank holding company for CrossFirst Bank, today reported operating results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2022.

The fourth quarter and full-year 2022 earnings release can be viewed here: https://investors.crossfirstbankshares.com/financials-filings/quarterly-results

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. will host a conference call to review fourth quarter and full-year results on Tuesday, January 24, 2023 at 10 a.m. CT / 11 a.m. ET. To access the event by telephone, please dial (833) 630-1956 at least fifteen minutes prior to the start of the call and request access to the CrossFirst Bankshares call. International callers should dial +1 (412) 317-1837 and request access as directed above.

The call will also be broadcast live over the internet and can be accessed via the following link: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/jmnnrip7. Please visit the site at least 15 minutes prior to the call to allow time for registration.

For those unable to join the presentation, a replay of the call will be available two hours after the conclusion of the live call. To access the replay, dial (877) 344-7529 and enter the replay access code 6033374. International callers should dial +1 (412) 317-0088 and enter the same access code. A replay of the webcast will also be available for 90 days on the company’s website https://investors.crossfirstbankshares.com/.

About CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc.

CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: CFB) is a Kansas corporation and a registered bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary CrossFirst Bank, a full-service financial institution that offers product and services to businesses, professionals, individuals, and families. CrossFirst Bank, headquartered in Leawood, Kansas, has locations in Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Texas, Arizona, Colorado, and New Mexico.

Investor Contact
Heather Worley| CrossFirst Bankshares, Inc.
214.676.4666| heather@crossfirst.com


