Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,775 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 342,273 in the last 365 days.

Teradata Announces Date for Release of Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Earnings conference call to begin at 5 a.m. PT on Monday, February 13, 2023

Teradata Corporation TDC today announced that it will release its 2022 fiscal fourth quarter and full year financial results before the market opens on Monday, February 13, 2023. Teradata will host a conference call and live webcast at 5 a.m. PT the same day to discuss the results and provide a business and financial update, including its 2023 financial outlook.

The live webcast, as well as a replay, will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Teradata website at investor.teradata.com.

About Teradata

Teradata is the connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics company. Our enterprise analytics solve business challenges from start to scale. Only Teradata gives you the flexibility to handle the massive and mixed data workloads of the future, today. Learn more at Teradata.com.

The Teradata logo is a trademark, and Teradata is a registered trademark of Teradata Corporation and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and worldwide.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230123005708/en/

© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

You just read:

Teradata Announces Date for Release of Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2022 Financial Results

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.