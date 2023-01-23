SITE Centers' Fourth Quarter 2022 Earnings Conference Call to be Held on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time

SITE Centers Corp. SITC, an owner of open-air shopping centers in suburban, high household income communities, announced today that financial and operational results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022 will be released prior to the market open on February 8, 2023. The Company will host its quarterly earnings conference call and audio webcast on February 8, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time.

All interested parties can access the earnings call by dialing 888-317-6003 (U.S.), 866-284-3684 (Canada), or 412-317-6061 (international) using passcode 4603833. The call will also be webcast and available in a listen-only mode on SITE Centers' website at ir.sitecenters.com.

If you are unable to participate during the live call, a replay will be available on SITE Centers' website for future review. You may also access the telephone replay by dialing 877-344-7529 (U.S.), 855-669-9658 (Canada), or 412-317-0088 (international) using passcode 8477474 through March 8, 2023.

About SITE Centers Corp.

SITE Centers is an owner and manager of open-air shopping centers located in suburban, high household income communities. The Company is a self-administered and self-managed REIT operating as a fully integrated real estate company, and is publicly traded on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol SITC. Additional information about the Company is available at www.sitecenters.com. To be included in the Company's e-mail distributions for press releases and other investor news, please click here.

