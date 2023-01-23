Cedar Realty Trust Announces Tax Information for 2022 Distributions

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2023 / Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. (the "Company") today announced the federal income tax treatment of its 2022 distributions to the holders of its common and preferred shares.

Common Stock Symbol: CDR CUSIP: 150602209 Total Section Distribution Ordinary Capital Gain 199A Nondividend Record Date Payable Date Per Share Dividend Dividend Dividends Distribution 2/11/2022 2/22/2022 $ 0.066000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.066000 8/19/2022 8/26/2022 $ 19.520000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 19.520000 Totals

$ 19.586000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 19.586000 Series B Preferred Stock Symbol: CDR-PB CUSIP: 150602407 Total Section Distribution Ordinary Capital Gain 199A Nondividend Record Date Payable Date Per Share Dividends Dividend Dividends Distribution 2/11/2022 2/22/2022 $ 0.453125 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.453125 5/10/2022 5/20/2022 $ 0.453125 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.453125 8/12/2022 8/22/2022 $ 0.453125 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.453125 11/10/2022 11/21/2022 $ 0.453125 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.453125 Totals

$ 1.812500 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 1.812500 Series C Preferred Stock Symbol: CDR-PC CUSIP: 1506025063 Total Section Distribution Ordinary Capital Gain 199A Nondividend Record Date Payable Date Per Share Dividends Dividend Dividends Distribution 2/11/2022 2/22/2022 $ 0.406250 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.406250 5/10/2022 5/20/2022 $ 0.406250 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.406250 8/12/2022 8/22/2022 $ 0.406250 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.406250 11/10/2022 11/21/2022 $ 0.406250 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.406250 Totals

$ 1.625000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 0.000000 $ 1.625000

Shareholders are advised to consult their tax advisor about the specific tax treatment of 2022 dividends.

On August 22, 2022, Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. completed its merger with Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust Inc. As a result of the merger each outstanding share of common stock of Cedar Realty Trust, Inc. held by shareholders immediately prior to the merger was cancelled and converted into the right to receive a cash payment of $9.48 per share (the "Merger Consideration"). Shareholders are advised to consult their tax advisor about the specific tax treatment of the Merger Consideration.

About Cedar Realty Trust

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of Wheeler Real Estate Investment Trust, Inc., is a real estate investment trust which focuses on owning and operating income producing retail properties with a primary focus on grocery-anchored shopping centers in the Northeast. The Company's portfolio comprises 19 properties, with approximately 2.8 million square feet of gross leasable area.

For additional financial and descriptive information on the Company, its operations, and its portfolio, please refer to the Company's website at www.whlr.us.

Contact Information:

Cedar Realty Trust, Inc.

(757) 627-9088

SOURCE: Cedar Realty Trust, Inc.

