TrustCo Caps Off 120th Anniversary Year, Reports Record Performance; Net Income of $75.2 Million up 22.3% over the prior year

/EIN News/ -- GLENVILLE, N.Y., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TrustCo Bank Corp NY (TrustCo, NASDAQ: TRST) today announced full year 2022 net income of $75.2 million or $3.93 diluted earnings per share, compared to net income of $61.5 million or $3.19 diluted earnings per share for the full year 2021; and net income of $20.9 million or $1.10 diluted earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2022 which is another record quarter, compared to net income of $16.2 million or $0.85 diluted earnings per share for the three months ended December 31, 2021.

Overview

Chairman, President, and CEO, Robert J. McCormick said, “For Trustco Bank, 2022 was a banner year marked by celebrations surrounding our 120th Anniversary. There also is cause for celebration as the year ends and the Company’s performance is evaluated. A record fourth quarter caps off a year during which each successive quarter saw record earnings. As these records were set, the Company maintained strong liquidity and saw extraordinary loan growth. Throughout the year, we executed upon a strategy long in development that supported not only the completion of our stock buy-back program, but also a dividend increase – the third since 2018. As we look expectantly toward 2023, our team is ready to make the most of the expansion of the Bank’s areas of operation and opportunities as they develop.”

TrustCo saw continued loan growth in the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to the prior year, led by an increase in residential mortgages. Loan portfolio expansion was funded by a combination of utilizing a portion of our strong cash balances and by cash flow from investments, as well as growth in funding from expansion of earnings. The Federal Reserve decision to raise the target Federal Funds rate has contributed to our results during 2022, as our cash position and other variable rate products repriced upward, and is likely to continue to do so to the extent there are additional rate increases. We also note that current mortgage rates significantly exceed the yield on our existing portfolio of mortgages, which, if sustained, should be positive to net interest margin going forward. TrustCo’s strong liquidity position continues to allow us to take advantage of opportunities as they arise.

Details

Average loans were up $253.2 million or 5.7% in the fourth quarter 2022 over the same period in 2021. Average residential loans, our primary lending focus, were up $181.8 million, or 4.6%, in the fourth quarter 2022 over the same period in 2021. Average deposits were down $25.4 million or 0.5% for the fourth quarter 2022 over the same period a year earlier. The decrease in deposits over the same period in 2021 was the result of a $72.2 million or 6.8% decrease in average time deposits, offset by an increase in total average core deposits of $46.8 million or 1.1%, which consist of interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking, savings and money market deposits. Within the core deposits, checking balances were up $62.7 million or 3.2% (including interest bearing and non-interest bearing checking balances), money market balances were down $94.5 million or 12.4%, and savings balances were up $78.6 million or 5.4%. As we move forward, our objective is to continue to encourage customers to retain these funds in the expanded product offerings of the Bank through aggressive marketing and product differentiation.       

Net interest income and Net interest income on a tax equivalent basis, were both $49.2 million for the fourth quarter of 2022, an increase of $8.9 million or 22.1% compared to the same period in 2021, driven by solid liquidity and the recent increases in the Federal Funds target rate. The net interest margin for the fourth quarter 2022 was 3.34%, up 65 basis points from 2.69% in the fourth quarter of 2021. The cost of interest bearing liabilities increased to 0.26% in the fourth quarter 2022 from 0.13% in the fourth quarter 2021. As expected our CD portfolio (time deposits) repriced throughout the year at higher rates as the Bank continues to remain competitive due to the recent Federal Funds target rate increases. Continued repricing of the CD portfolio and increases in rates by the Federal Reserve Board will more than likely cause further increases in rates on interest bearing liabilities.      

For the fourth quarter of 2022, return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.38% and 13.91%, respectively, compared to 1.05% and 10.92% for the fourth quarter of 2021. As previously discussed, improving efficiencies to reduce costs continues to remain a key area of focus. The efficiency ratio was 48.75% for the fourth quarter of 2022, a decrease compared to 58.50% for the fourth quarter of 2021. Total operating expenses increased by $215 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022 as compared to the fourth quarter of 2021, with increases in salary and employee benefits, outsourced services and the other real estate expense (income), partly offset by declines in the occupancy, equipment, professional services, advertising, and other expense categories.
  
Asset quality remains strong and loan loss reserve measures are consistent over the past twelve months. The Company recorded a provision for credit losses of $50 thousand in the fourth quarter of 2022, which includes a provision for credit losses on loans of $500 thousand and a benefit for credit losses on unfunded commitments of $450 thousand as a result of a corresponding decrease in unfunded loan commitments. The ratio of allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans was 0.97% and 1.00% as of December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans was $46.0 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $44.3 million at December 31, 2021. Nonperforming loans (NPLs) were $17.5 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $18.8 million at December 31, 2021. NPLs were 0.37% and 0.42% of total loans at December 31, 2022 and 2021, respectively. The coverage ratio, or allowance for credit losses on loans to NPLs, was 263.1% at December 31, 2022, compared to 236.0% at December 31, 2021. Nonperforming assets (NPAs) were $19.6 million at December 31, 2022, compared to $19.1 million at December 31, 2021. As mentioned in the prior quarters, the Company adopted Accounting Standards Update 2016-13, Financial Instruments – Credit Losses (Topic 326): Measurement of Credit Losses on Financial Instruments (“CECL”) effective January 1, 2022. TrustCo recorded a net decrease to retained earnings of $3.5 million upon adoption of the new accounting standard. The transition adjustment at January 1, 2022 included a $2.4 million increase in the allowance for credit losses on loans, a $2.3 million increase in the allowance for estimated credit losses on unfunded off-balance sheet credit exposures, and a corresponding increase in deferred tax assets of $1.2 million.

At December 31, 2022 our equity to asset ratio was 10.00%, compared to 9.70% at December 31, 2021. Book value per share at December 31, 2022 was $31.54, up 0.8% compared to $31.28 a year earlier.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY is a $6.0 billion savings and loan holding company and through its subsidiary, Trustco Bank, operated 143 offices in New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Massachusetts, and Florida at December 31, 2022.

In addition, the Bank’s Financial Services Department offers a full range of investment services, retirement planning and trust and estate administration services. The common shares of TrustCo are traded on the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol TRST.

A conference call to discuss fourth quarter 2022 results will be held at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time on January 24, 2023. Those wishing to participate in the call may dial for the United States at 1-844-200-6205, for Canada at 1-833-950-0062, and all other locations at 1-929-526-1599, Access code 485191.   A replay of the call will be available for thirty days by dialing toll-free for the United States at 1-866-813-9403, for Canada at 1-226-828-7578, and all other locations at +44-204-525-0658, Access code 756689. The call will also be audio webcast at https://events.q4inc.com/attendee/840065868, and will be available for one year.  

Forward-Looking Statements
All statements in this news release that are not historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "goal," "seek," "believe," "project," "estimate," "expect," "strategy," "future," "likely," "may," "should," "will" and similar references to future development, results or periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding our expectations for our performance during 2023, including our expectations regarding the effects of the economic environment on our financial results, our ability to retain customers and the amount of customers’ business, including deposit balances, with us, the impact of the Federal Reserve’s actions regarding interest rates, the growth of loans and deposits throughout our branch network, the increase in residential mortgage rates, and our ability to capitalize on economic changes in the areas in which we operate. Forward-looking statements are based on management’s current expectations as well as certain assumptions and estimates made by, and information available to, management at the time the statements are made. Such forward-looking statements are subject to factors and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially for TrustCo from the views, beliefs and projections expressed in such statements, and many of the risks and uncertainties are heightened by or may, in the future, be heightened by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and macroeconomic or geopolitical concerns related to inflation, rising interest rates and the war in Ukraine. TrustCo wishes to caution readers not to place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. The following important factors, among others, in some cases have affected and in the future could affect TrustCo’s actual results and could cause TrustCo’s actual financial performance to differ materially from that expressed in any forward-looking statement: the effects of inflation and inflationary pressures and changes in monetary and fiscal policies and laws, including increases in the Federal Funds target rate by, and interest rate policies of, the Federal Reserve Board; the geopolitical and macroeconomic impact of the war in Ukraine; the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the impact of the actions taken by governmental authorities to contain the COVID-19 pandemic or address the impact of the pandemic on the economy, and the effect of all of such items on our operations, liquidity and capital position, and on the financial condition of our borrowers and other customers; changes in and uncertainty related to benchmark interest rates used to price loans and deposits; future business strategies related to the implementation of CECL; changes in and uncertainty related to benchmark interest rates used to price loans and deposits; credit risks and risks from concentrations (by geographic area and by loan product) within our loan portfolio; changes in local market areas and general business and economic trends, as well as changes in consumer spending, borrowing and savings habits; our ability to assess and react effectively to such changes; our ability to continue to originate a significant volume of one-to-four family mortgage loans in our market areas; our ability to continue to maintain noninterest expense and other overhead costs at reasonable levels relative to income; our ability to make accurate assumptions and judgments regarding the credit risks associated with lending and investing activities; the effects of, and changes in, trade, monetary and fiscal policies and laws; restrictions or conditions imposed by our regulators on our operations that may make it more difficult for us to achieve our goals; the future earnings and capital levels of us and Trustco Bank and the continued receipt of approvals from our primary federal banking regulators under regulatory rules to distribute capital to TrustCo, which could affect our ability to pay dividends; results of supervisory monitoring or examinations of Trustco Bank and TrustCo by our respective regulators; adverse conditions in the securities markets that lead to impairment in the value of securities in our investment portfolio; the perceived overall value of our products and services by users, including in comparison to competitors’ products and services and the willingness of current and prospective customers to substitute competitors’ products and services for our products and services; the effect of changes in financial services laws and regulations and the impact of other governmental initiatives affecting the financial services industry; changes in management personnel; real estate and collateral values; the effects of changes in tax laws; changes in accounting policies and practices, as may be adopted by the bank regulatory agencies, the FASB or PCAOB; disruptions, security breaches, or other adverse events affecting the third-party vendors who perform several of our critical processing functions; technological changes and electronic, cyber and physical security breaches; our success at managing the risks involved in the foregoing and managing our business; the impact of severe weather events and climate change on us and the communities we serve; and other risks and uncertainties under the heading “Risk Factors” in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K and, if any, in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q or other securities filings. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release represent TrustCo management’s judgment as of the date of this news release. TrustCo disclaims, however, any intent or obligation to update forward-looking statements, either as a result of future developments, new information or otherwise, except as may be required by law.



TRUSTCO BANK CORP NY
GLENVILLE, NY
 
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
 
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(Unaudited)
    Three months ended
    12/31/2022   9/30/2022   12/31/2021  
Summary of operations            
Net interest income (TE) (1) $ 49,187   47,793   40,292  
Provision (Credit) for credit losses   50   300   (3,000 )
Noninterest income   4,775   4,386   4,526  
Noninterest expense   26,405   26,144   26,190  
Net income   20,910   19,364   16,241  
             
Per share            
Net income per share:            
- Basic $ 1.10   1.01   0.85  
- Diluted   1.10   1.01   0.85  
Cash dividends   0.360   0.350   0.350  
Book value at period end   31.54   30.89   31.28  
Market price at period end   37.59   31.42   33.31  
             
At period end            
Full time equivalent employees   750   753   759  
Full service banking offices   143   144   147  
             
Performance ratios            
Return on average assets   1.38%   1.24   1.05  
Return on average equity   13.91   12.78   10.92  
Efficiency ratio (2)   48.75   49.87   58.50  
Net interest spread (TE)   3.28   3.13   2.67  
Net interest margin (TE)   3.34   3.16   2.69  
Dividend payout ratio   32.81   34.57   41.42  
             
Capital ratios at period end            
Consolidated tangible equity to tangible assets (3)   9.99%   9.68   9.69  
Consolidated equity to assets   10.00%   9.69   9.70  
             
Asset quality analysis at period end            
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.37   0.40   0.42  
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.33   0.32   0.31  
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans   0.97   0.98   1.00  
Coverage ratio (4)   2.6x   2.4x   2.4x  
             
(1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as net interest income plus a taxable equivalent interest income adjustment.    
(2) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
(3) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as total shareholders' equity less $553 of intangible assets divided by total assets less $553 of intangible assets. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.
(4) Calculated as allowance for credit losses on loans divided by total nonperforming loans.
             
TE = Taxable equivalent



FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS, Continued              
               
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)              
(Unaudited)              
    Year ended
 		   
    12/31/22     12/31/21    
Summary of operations              
Net interest income (TE) (1) $ 180,136     160,409    
(Credit) Provision for credit losses   (341 )   (5,450 )  
Noninterest income   19,260     17,937    
Noninterest expense   100,319     101,662    
Net income   75,234     61,519    
               
Per share              
Net income per share:              
- Basic $ 3.93     3.19    
- Diluted   3.93     3.19    
Cash dividends   1.410     1.372    
Book value at period end   31.54     31.28    
Market price at period end   37.59     33.31    
               
Performance ratios              
Return on average assets   1.22 %   1.01    
Return on average equity   12.60     10.61    
Efficiency ratio (2)   50.22     56.90    
Net interest spread (TE)   2.96     2.67    
Net interest margin (TE)   2.99     2.71    
Dividend payout ratio   35.86     42.95    
               
(1) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as net interest income plus a taxable equivalent interest income adjustment.      
(2) Non-GAAP measure; calculated as noninterest expense (excluding ORE income/expense) divided by taxable equivalent net interest income plus noninterest income. See Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation.    
               
TE = Taxable equivalent.              
               


CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
                     
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)                    
(Unaudited)                    
    Three months ended
    12/31/2022   9/30/2022   6/30/2022   3/31/2022   12/31/2021
Interest and dividend income:                    
Interest and fees on loans $ 42,711     40,896     39,604     39,003     39,655  
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:                    
U. S. government sponsored enterprises   693     479     147     86     76  
State and political subdivisions   -     1     -     1     -  
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage                    
obligations - residential   1,606     1,617     1,367     1,087     1,073  
Corporate bonds   523     526     522     233     206  
Small Business Administration - guaranteed                    
participation securities   124     133     140     154     165  
Other securities   2     3     2     2     4  
Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale   2,948     2,759     2,178     1,563     1,524  
                     
Interest on held to maturity securities:                    
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage                    
obligations - residential   81     85     87     90     97  
Total interest on held to maturity securities   81     85     87     90     97  
                     
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   98     80     65     62     62  
                     
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments   6,246     5,221     2,253     572     432  
Total interest income   52,084     49,041     44,187     41,290     41,770  
                     
Interest expense:                    
Interest on deposits:                    
Interest-bearing checking   61     43     42     44     42  
Savings   401     200     163     156     149  
Money market deposit accounts   389     237     210     214     201  
Time deposits   1,839     646     536     546     865  
Interest on short-term borrowings   208     122     176     234     221  
Total interest expense   2,898     1,248     1,127     1,194     1,478  
                     
Net interest income   49,186     47,793     43,060     40,096     40,292  
                     
Less: Provision (Credit) for credit losses   50     300     (491 )   (200 )   (3,000 )
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   49,136     47,493     43,551     40,296     43,292  
                     
Noninterest income:                    
Trustco Financial Services income   1,773     1,435     1,996     1,833     1,766  
Fees for services to customers   2,783     2,705     2,658     2,801     2,578  
Other   219     246     262     549     182  
Total noninterest income   4,775     4,386     4,916     5,183     4,526  
                     
Noninterest expenses:                    
Salaries and employee benefits   13,067     12,134     11,464     9,239     11,984  
Net occupancy expense   4,261     4,483     4,254     4,529     4,569  
Equipment expense   1,700     1,532     1,667     1,588     1,758  
Professional services   1,251     1,375     1,484     1,467     1,579  
Outsourced services   2,102     2,328     2,500     2,280     1,950  
Advertising expense   532     508     389     617     762  
FDIC and other insurance   770     773     804     812     780  
Other real estate expense (income), net   101     124     74     11     (28 )
Other   2,621     2,887     2,369     2,222     2,836  
Total noninterest expenses   26,405     26,144     25,005     22,765     26,190  
                     
Income before taxes   27,506     25,735     23,462     22,714     21,628  
Income taxes   6,596     6,371     5,591     5,625     5,387  
                     
Net income $ 20,910     19,364     17,871     17,089     16,241  
                     
Net income per common share:                    
- Basic $ 1.10     1.01     0.93     0.89     0.85  
                     
- Diluted   1.10     1.01     0.93     0.89     0.85  
                     
Average basic shares (in thousands)   19,045     19,111     19,153     19,209     19,216  
Average diluted shares (in thousands)   19,050     19,112     19,153     19,210     19,218  
                     
Note: Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 49,187     47,793     43,060     40,096     40,292  
                     
                     
                     
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME, Continued          
           
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)          
(Unaudited)          
    Year ended            
    12/31/22   12/31/21            
Interest and dividend income:                    
Interest and fees on loans $ 162,214     159,168              
Interest and dividends on securities available for sale:                    
U. S. government sponsored enterprises   1,405     314              
State and political subdivisions   2     2              
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage                    
obligations - residential   5,677     4,515              
Corporate bonds   1,804     1,065              
Small Business Administration - guaranteed                    
participation securities   551     745              
Other securities   9     20              
Total interest and dividends on securities available for sale   9,448     6,661              
                     
Interest on held to maturity securities:                    
Mortgage-backed securities-residential   343     435              
Total interest on held to maturity securities   343     435              
                     
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   305     260              
                     
Interest on federal funds sold and other short-term investments   14,292     1,458              
Total interest income   186,602     167,982              
                     
Interest expense:                    
Interest on deposits:                    
Interest-bearing checking   190     178              
Savings   920     624              
Money market deposit accounts   1,050     922              
Time deposits   3,567     4,941              
Interest on short-term borrowings   740     909              
Total interest expense   6,467     7,574              
                     
Net interest income   180,135     160,408              
                     
Less: (Credit) Provision for credit losses   (341 )   (5,450 )            
Net interest income after provision for loan losses   180,476     165,858              
                     
Noninterest income:                    
Trustco Financial Services income   7,037     7,358              
Fees for services to customers   10,947     9,799              
Other   1,276     780              
Total noninterest income   19,260     17,937              
                     
Noninterest expenses:                    
Salaries and employee benefits   45,904     48,721              
Net occupancy expense   17,527     17,742              
Equipment expense   6,487     6,617              
Professional services   5,577     6,108              
Outsourced services   9,210     8,384              
Advertising expense   2,046     1,975              
FDIC and other insurance   3,159     3,010              
Other real estate expense, net   310     183              
Other   10,099     8,922              
Total noninterest expenses   100,319     101,662            
                     
Income before taxes   99,417     82,133              
Income taxes   24,183     20,614              
                     
Net income $ 75,234     61,519                  
                       
Net income per common share:                    
- Basic $ 3.93     3.19              
                     
- Diluted   3.93     3.19              
                     
Average basic shares (in thousands)   19,131     19,259              
Average diluted shares (in thousands)   19,133     19,263              
                     
Note: Taxable equivalent net interest income $ 180,136     160,409              
                     
                     
                     
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF FINANCIAL CONDITION
 
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
    12/31/2022   9/30/2022   6/30/2022   3/31/2022   12/31/2021
ASSETS:                    
                     
Cash and due from banks $ 43,429     46,236     46,611     47,526     48,357  
Federal funds sold and other short term investments   607,170     795,028     999,573     1,225,022     1,171,113  
Total cash and cash equivalents   650,599     841,264     1,046,184     1,272,548     1,219,470  
                     
Securities available for sale:                    
U. S. government sponsored enterprises   118,187     102,779     101,100     62,059     59,179  
States and political subdivisions   34     41     41     41     41  
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage                    
obligations - residential   260,316     261,242     287,450     244,045     270,798  
Small Business Administration - guaranteed                    
participation securities   20,977     22,498     25,428     28,086     31,674  
Corporate bonds   81,346     81,002     87,740     74,089     45,337  
Other securities   653     657     656     671     684  
Total securities available for sale   481,513     468,219     502,415     408,991     407,713  
                     
Held to maturity securities:                    
Mortgage-backed securities and collateralized mortgage                    
obligations-residential   7,707     8,091     8,544     9,183     9,923  
Total held to maturity securities   7,707     8,091     8,544     9,183     9,923  
                     
Federal Reserve Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank stock   5,797     5,797     5,797     5,604     5,604  
                     
Loans:                    
Commercial   231,011     217,120     199,886     192,408     200,200  
Residential mortgage loans   4,203,451     4,132,365     4,076,657     4,026,434     3,998,187  
Home equity line of credit   286,432     269,341     253,758     236,117     230,976  
Installment loans   12,307     10,665     10,258     9,395     9,416  
Loans, net of deferred net costs   4,733,201     4,629,491     4,540,559     4,464,354     4,438,779  
                     
Less: Allowance for credit losses on loans   46,032     45,517     45,285     46,178     44,267  
Net loans   4,687,169     4,583,974     4,495,274     4,418,176     4,394,512  
                     
Bank premises and equipment, net   32,556     31,931     32,381     32,644     33,027  
Operating lease right-of-use assets   44,727     45,733     47,343     48,569     48,090  
Other assets   89,984     94,485     88,853     86,158     78,207  
                     
Total assets $ 6,000,052     6,079,494     6,226,791     6,281,873     6,196,546  
                     
LIABILITIES:                    
Deposits:                    
Demand $ 838,147     859,829     851,573     835,281     794,878  
Interest-bearing checking   1,183,321     1,188,790     1,208,159     1,225,093     1,191,304  
Savings accounts   1,521,473     1,562,564     1,577,034     1,553,152     1,504,554  
Money market deposit accounts   621,106     716,319     760,338     796,275     782,079  
Time deposits   1,028,763     954,352     999,737     940,215     995,314  
Total deposits   5,192,810     5,281,854     5,396,841     5,350,016     5,268,129  
                     
Short-term borrowings   122,700     124,932     147,282     248,371     244,686  
Operating lease liabilities   48,980     50,077     51,777     53,094     52,720  
Accrued expenses and other liabilities   35,575     33,625     36,259     37,497     29,883  
                     
Total liabilities   5,400,065     5,490,488     5,632,159     5,688,978     5,595,418  
                     
SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY:                    
Capital stock   20,058     20,046     20,046     20,046     20,046  
Surplus   257,078     256,661     256,661     256,661     256,661  
Undivided profits   393,831     379,769     367,100     355,948     349,056  
Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income, net of tax   (27,194 )   (25,209 )   (9,422 )   (2,369 )   12,147  
Treasury stock at cost   (43,786 )   (42,261 )   (39,753 )   (37,391 )   (36,782 )
                     
Total shareholders' equity   599,987     589,006     594,632     592,895     601,128  
                     
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,000,052     6,079,494     6,226,791     6,281,873     6,196,546  
                     
Outstanding shares (in thousands)   19,024     19,052     19,127     19,202     19,220  
                     


NONPERFORMING ASSETS
             
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
    12/31/2022 9/30/2022 6/30/2022 3/31/2022 12/31/2021
Nonperforming Assets            
             
New York and other states*            
Loans in nonaccrual status:            
Commercial $ 219   179   203   187   112  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   14,949   16,295   16,259   17,065   16,574  
Installment   23   29   40   33   37  
Total non-accrual loans   15,191   16,503   16,502   17,285   16,723  
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family   10   12   14   16   17  
Total nonperforming loans   15,201   16,515   16,516   17,301   16,740  
Other real estate owned   2,061   682   644   269   362  
Total nonperforming assets $ 17,262   17,197   17,160   17,570   17,102  
             
Florida            
Loans in nonaccrual status:            
Commercial $ 314   -   -   -   -  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   1,895   2,104   2,192   2,109   2,016  
Installment   83   65   5   8   -  
Total non-accrual loans   2,292   2,169   2,197   2,117   2,016  
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family   -   -   -   -   -  
Total nonperforming loans   2,292   2,169   2,197   2,117   2,016  
Other real estate owned   -   -   -   -   -  
Total nonperforming assets $ 2,292   2,169   2,197   2,117   2,016  
             
Total            
Loans in nonaccrual status:            
Commercial $ 533   179   203   187   112  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   16,844   18,399   18,451   19,174   18,590  
Installment   106   94   45   41   37  
Total non-accrual loans   17,483   18,672   18,699   19,402   18,739  
Other nonperforming real estate mortgages - 1 to 4 family   10   12   14   16   17  
Total nonperforming loans   17,493   18,684   18,713   19,418   18,756  
Other real estate owned   2,061   682   644   269   362  
Total nonperforming assets $ 19,554   19,366   19,357   19,687   19,118  
             
             
Quarterly Net (Recoveries) Chargeoffs            
             
New York and other states*            
Commercial $ -   -   -   36   -  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   (46 ) (164 ) (119 ) (97 ) 52  
Installment   31   34   12   3   31  
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ (15 ) (130 ) (107 ) (58 ) 83  
             
Florida            
Commercial $ -   -   -   -   -  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   -   -   -   -   -  
Installment   -   (2 ) -   -   -  
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ -   (2 ) -   -   -  
             
Total            
Commercial $ -   -   -   36   -  
Real estate mortgage - 1 to 4 family   (46 ) (164 ) (119 ) (97 ) 52  
Installment   31   32   12   3   31  
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs $ (15 ) (132 ) (107 ) (58 ) 83  
             
             
Asset Quality Ratios            
             
Total nonperforming loans (1) $ 17,493   18,684   18,713   19,418   18,756  
Total nonperforming assets (1)   19,554   19,366   19,357   19,687   19,118  
Total net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2)   (15 ) (132 ) (107 ) (58 ) 83  
             
Allowance for credit losses on loans (1)   46,032   45,517   45,285   46,178   44,267  
             
Nonperforming loans to total loans   0.37%   0.40%   0.41%   0.43%   0.42%  
Nonperforming assets to total assets   0.33%   0.32%   0.31%   0.31%   0.31%  
Allowance for credit losses on loans to total loans   0.97%   0.98%   1.00%   1.03%   1.00%  
Coverage ratio (1)   263.1%   243.6%   242.0%   237.8%   236.0%  
Annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs to average loans (2)   0.00%   -0.01%   -0.01%   -0.01%   0.01%  
Allowance for credit losses on loans to annualized net (recoveries) chargeoffs (2) N/A   N/A   N/A   N/A   133.3x  
 
* Includes New York, New Jersey, Vermont and Massachusetts.
(1) At period-end
(2) For the three-month period ended

 

DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL
 
(dollars in thousands)                          
(Unaudited)   Three months ended       Three months ended  
    December 31, 2022       December 31, 2021  
    Average   Interest Average       Average   Interest Average  
    Balance     Rate       Balance     Rate  
Assets                          
                           
Securities available for sale:                          
U. S. government sponsored enterprises $ 120,415     693   2.30 %   $ 59,975     76   0.51 %
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage                          
obligations - residential   292,845     1,606   2.18       279,472     1,073   1.54  
State and political subdivisions   40     1   7.81       46     0   -  
Corporate bonds   85,701     523   2.44       45,858     206   1.79  
Small Business Administration - guaranteed                          
participation securities   23,805     124   2.10       31,903     165   2.07  
Other   686     2   1.17       680     4   2.35  
                           
Total securities available for sale   523,492     2,949   2.25       417,934     1,524   1.46  
                           
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments   669,280     6,246   3.70       1,123,276     432   0.15  
                           
Held to maturity securities:                          
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage                          
obligations - residential   7,886     81   4.12       10,311     97   3.76  
                           
Total held to maturity securities   7,886     81   4.12       10,311     97   3.76  
                           
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   5,797     98   6.76       5,604     62   4.43  
                           
Commercial loans   223,164     2,756   4.94       202,092     2,704   5.35  
Residential mortgage loans   4,161,481     36,109   3.47       3,979,645     34,602   3.48  
Home equity lines of credit   278,853     3,661   5.21       230,408     2,192   3.77  
Installment loans   10,886     185   6.74       9,068     157   6.87  
                           
Loans, net of unearned income   4,674,384     42,711   3.65       4,421,213     39,655   3.59  
                           
Total interest earning assets   5,880,839     52,085   3.54       5,978,338     41,770   2.79  
                           
Allowance for credit losses on loans   (45,722 )             (47,379 )        
Cash & non-interest earning assets   171,921               197,382          
                           
                           
Total assets $ 6,007,038             $ 6,128,341          
                           
                           
Liabilities and shareholders' equity                          
                           
Deposits:                          
Interest bearing checking accounts $ 1,164,178     61   0.02 %   $ 1,151,704     42   0.01 %
Money market accounts   668,537     389   0.23       763,053     201   0.10  
Savings   1,540,163     401   0.10       1,461,568     149   0.04  
Time deposits   983,590     1,839   0.74       1,055,792     865   0.32  
                           
Total interest bearing deposits   4,356,468     2,690   0.25       4,432,117     1,257   0.11  
Short-term borrowings   126,562     208   0.65       233,829     221   0.38  
                           
Total interest bearing liabilities   4,483,030     2,898   0.26       4,665,946     1,478   0.13  
                           
Demand deposits   845,493               795,258          
Other liabilities   82,085               77,165          
Shareholders' equity   596,430               589,972          
                           
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,007,038             $ 6,128,341          
                           
Net interest income, tax equivalent       49,187               40,292      
                           
Net interest spread         3.28 %           2.67 %
                           
                           
Net interest margin (net interest income to                          
total interest earning assets)         3.34 %           2.69 %
                           
Tax equivalent adjustment       (1 )             -      
                           
                           
Net interest income       49,186               40,292      
                           
                           
                           
DISTRIBUTION OF ASSETS, LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY -
INTEREST RATES AND INTEREST DIFFERENTIAL, Continued
                           
(dollars in thousands)                          
(Unaudited)   Year ended       Year ended  
    December 31, 2022       December 31, 2021  
    Average   Interest Average       Average   Interest Average  
    Balance     Rate       Balance     Rate  
Assets                          
                           
Securities available for sale:                          
U. S. government sponsored enterprises $ 89,557     1,405   1.57 %   $ 63,743     314   0.49 %
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage                          
obligations - residential   284,901     5,677   1.99       308,777     4,515   1.46  
State and political subdivisions   41     3   6.66       48     3   6.56  
Corporate bonds   78,266     1,804   2.31       53,699     1,065   1.98  
Small Business Administration - guaranteed                          
participation securities   26,679     551   2.07       35,723     745   2.09  
Other   686     9   1.31       685     20   2.92  
                           
Total securities available for sale   480,130     9,449   1.97       462,675     6,662   1.44  
                           
Federal funds sold and other short-term Investments   969,043     14,292   1.47       1,111,257     1,458   0.13  
                           
Held to maturity securities:                          
Mortgage backed securities and collateralized mortgage                          
obligations - residential   8,647     343   3.97       11,733     435   3.71  
                           
Total held to maturity securities   8,647     343   3.97       11,733     435   3.71  
                           
Federal Home Loan Bank stock   5,749     305   5.31       5,578     260   4.66  
                           
Commercial loans   206,144     10,168   4.93       210,145     10,907   5.19  
Residential mortgage loans   4,081,120     140,420   3.44       3,884,336     138,821   3.57  
Home equity lines of credit   254,168     10,950   4.31       233,628     8,814   3.77  
Installment loans   9,849     676   6.87       8,725     626   7.17  
                           
Loans, net of unearned income   4,551,281     162,214   3.56       4,336,834     159,168   3.67  
                           
Total interest earning assets   6,014,850     186,603   3.10       5,928,077     167,983   2.83  
                           
Allowance for credit losses on loans   (46,124 )             (49,421 )        
Cash & non-interest earning assets   190,278               196,825          
                           
                           
Total assets $ 6,159,004             $ 6,075,481          
                           
                           
Liabilities and shareholders' equity                          
                           
Deposits:                          
Interest bearing checking accounts $ 1,190,337     190   0.02 %   $ 1,134,702     178   0.02 %
Money market accounts   745,714     1,050   0.14       739,139     922   0.12  
Savings   1,553,016     920   0.06       1,397,432     624   0.04  
Time deposits   974,428     3,567   0.37       1,166,963     4,941   0.42  
                           
Total interest bearing deposits   4,463,495     5,727   0.13       4,438,236     6,665   0.15  
Short-term borrowings   177,599     740   0.42       232,815     909   0.39  
                           
Total interest bearing liabilities   4,641,094     6,467   0.14       4,671,051     7,574   0.16  
                           
Demand deposits   838,944               750,111          
Other liabilities   81,880               74,396          
Shareholders' equity   597,086               579,923          
                           
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 6,159,004             $ 6,075,481          
                           
Net interest income, tax equivalent       180,136               160,409      
                           
Net interest spread         2.96 %           2.67 %
                           
                           
Net interest margin (net interest income to                          
total interest earning assets)         2.99 %           2.71 %
                           
Tax equivalent adjustment       (1 )             (1 )    
                           
                           
Net interest income       180,135               160,408      
                           

Non-GAAP Financial Measures Reconciliation

Tangible book value per share is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible book value by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders’ equity divided by shares outstanding. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

Tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end is a non-GAAP financial measure derived from GAAP-based amounts. We calculate tangible equity and tangible assets by excluding the balance of intangible assets from total shareholders’ equity and total assets, respectively. We calculate tangible equity as a percentage of tangible assets at period end by dividing tangible equity by tangible assets at period end. We believe that this is consistent with the treatment by bank regulatory agencies, which exclude intangible assets from the calculation of risk-based capital ratios. Additionally, we believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in relative changes from period to period in equity and total assets, each exclusive of changes in intangible assets.

The efficiency ratio is a non-GAAP measure of expense control relative to revenue from net interest income and non-interest fee income. We calculate the efficiency ratio by dividing total noninterest expenses as determined under GAAP, excluding other real estate expense, net, by net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) and total noninterest income as determined under GAAP, excluding non-routine items from this calculation. We believe that this provides a reasonable measure of primary banking expenses relative to primary banking revenue. Additionally, we believe this measure is important to investors looking for a measure of efficiency in our productivity measured by the amount of revenue generated for each dollar spent.

We believe that these non-GAAP financial measures provide information that is important to investors and that is useful in understanding our financial results. Our management internally assesses our performance based, in part, on these measures. However, these non-GAAP financial measures are supplemental and not a substitute for an analysis based on GAAP measures. As other companies may use different calculations for these measures, this presentation may not be comparable to other similarly titled measures reported by other companies. A reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures of tangible book value per share, tangible common equity, and efficiency ratio to the most directly comparable GAAP measures is set forth below.


NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES RECONCILIATION
 
(dollars in thousands)
(Unaudited)
    12/31/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2021        
Tangible Book Value Per Share                
                 
Equity (GAAP) $ 599,987   589,006   601,128          
Less: Intangible assets   553   553   553          
Tangible equity (Non-GAAP)   599,434   588,453   600,575          
                 
Shares outstanding   19,024   19,052   19,220          
Tangible book value per share   31.51   30.89   31.25          
Book value per share   31.54   30.92   31.28          
                 
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets                
Total Assets (GAAP)   6,000,052   6,079,494   6,196,546          
Less: Intangible assets   553   553   553          
Tangible assets (Non-GAAP)   5,999,499   6,078,941   6,195,993          
                 
Tangible Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP)   9.99%   9.68%   9.69%          
Equity to Assets (GAAP)   10.00%   9.69%   9.70%          
                 
    Three months ended     Year ended
Efficiency Ratio   12/31/2022 9/30/2022 12/31/2021     12/31/2022 12/31/2021
                 
Net interest income (GAAP) $ 49,186   47,793   40,292     $ 180,135   160,408  
Taxable equivalent adjustment   1   0   0       1   1  
Net interest income (fully taxable equivalent) (Non-GAAP)   49,187   47,793   40,292       180,136   160,409  
Non-interest income (GAAP)   4,775   4,386   4,526       19,260   17,937  
Less: Net gain on sale of building   -   -   -       268   -  
Revenue used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)   53,962   52,179   44,818       199,128   178,346  
                 
Total noninterest expense (GAAP)   26,405   26,144   26,190       100,319   101,662  
Less: Other real estate (income) expense, net   101   124   (28 )     310   183  
Expense used for efficiency ratio (Non-GAAP)   26,304   26,020   26,218       100,009   101,479  
                 
Efficiency Ratio   48.75%   49.87%   58.50%       50.22%   56.90%  
                 

 

Subsidiary: Trustco Bank 
   
Contact: Robert Leonard
  Executive Vice President
  (518) 381-3693

Primary Logo

