​ PennDOT District 8 Invites Public to Open Houses to Learn About Permanent and Temporary Job Positions

Walk-in applicants welcome Tuesdays from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM at all PennDOT District 8 county offices



Harrisburg, PA – PennDOT county maintenance offices in District 8’s southcentral Pennsylvania region will host open houses each Tuesday for those interested in permanent or temporary maintenance positions with the department. These events will be held from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM.







This includes temporary and permanent CDL operators (starting pay is $21.00/hr.). Other positions, such as transportation equipment operator trainees (starting pay is $19.38/hr.) diesel and construction equipment mechanic (starting pay is $25.91/hr.), and diesel and construction equipment mechanic trainee (starting pay is $22.33) may be available.





Open houses will be held from 11:00 AM to 3:00 PM Tuesdays at offices in Adams, Cumberland, Dauphin, Franklin, Lancaster, Lebanon, Perry and York counties.





Walk-ins are welcome. No appointments are needed.





Here are the locations and phone listings for each county office:





• Adams County Maintenance Office, 1185 Fairfield Road, Gettysburg PA 17325. For more information, please call 717-334-3155.

• Cumberland County Maintenance Office, 40 Army Heritage Drive, Carlisle PA 17013. For more information, please call 717-243-5414.

• Dauphin County Maintenance Office, 2140 Herr Street, Harrisburg PA 17013. For more information, please call 717-787-5391.

• Franklin County Maintenance Office, 619 N. Franklin Street, Chambersburg, PA 17201. For more information, please call 717-264-4171.

• Lancaster County Maintenance Office, 2105 Lincoln Highway East, Lancaster PA 17602. For more information, please call 717-299-7621.

• Lebanon County Maintenance Office, 1445 Cumberland Street, Lebanon PA 17042. For more information, please call 717-450-2223.

• Perry County Maintenance Office, 413 W. Main Street, New Bloomfield PA 17068. For more information, please call 717-582-2191.

• York County Maintenance Office, 1920 Susquehanna Trail North, York, PA 17404. For more information, please call 717-848-6230.







County staff will be available to discuss current and future openings within the commonwealth for temporary and permanent CDL operators, who must have a valid Pennsylvania (PA) CDL Class A or B, and diesel and construction equipment mechanics, who must have a valid CDL and a PA Class 7 inspector mechanic certification. Both positions also require a current medical examiner certificate.





On-the-spot applications, interviews, and driving skills testing will take place. Applicants need to bring their current CDL license.





Laptops and staff will be available to help interested participants navigate the electronic application system.





PennDOT is proud to be an Equal Opportunity Employer promoting workforce diversity. To learn more about jobs, please visit PennDOT Jobs









MEDIA CONTACT: Fritzi Schreffler, 717-418-5016; or Dave Thompson, 717-418-5018





###



