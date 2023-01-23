Submit Release
Food and Shelter Partners with Community Literacy Centers for Adult Reading Classes

Oklahoma Adult Literacy Classes

Adult Literacy Class

Food and Shelter, Inc. and Community Literacy Centers, Inc. are partnering to provide adult literacy classes in Norman.

NORMAN, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Classes will be held Tuesdays and Thursdays from 2:00 – 4:00 p.m. beginning January 31.
Classes are free to participants through a generous grant from Express Employment International.

“Improving a person’s reading skills will undoubtedly change that person’s life for the better
through greater communication and employment opportunities,” said Christy Blair of Food and Shelter.
“Literacy fits beautifully into our mission to empower people in need of food, homes, and hope. We
believe literacy is one of the most powerful tools to enhance individuals’ and families’ futures.”

Anyone interested in literacy classes may call CLC Executive Director Dana Kelso at (405) 606-
9783 or enroll online at www.communityliteracy.com. Food and Shelter, where classes will be held
in the conference room, is located at 201 Reed Avenue in Norman.

Dana Kelso
Community Literacy Centers
+1 (405) 606-9783
dana@communityliteracy.com
