CHILD EXPLOITATION UNIT

In Bexar County, Gilbert Jimenez, Jr. was arrested on December 8 on three counts of possession of child pornography. This case was received from a National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (“NCMEC”) CyberTipline report involving the upload of images of child pornography to a social media platform.

In Bexar County, Eduardo Picazo II was arrested on December 7 on a warrant for possession of child pornography. This case was received from two NCMEC CyberTipline reports involving the upload of files of child pornography to online accounts.

In Bexar County, Johnathan Ryan Nicholas was arrested on December 6 on five counts of possession of child pornography. The case was received as multiple NCMEC CyberTipline reports involving the upload of files of child pornography to an online account.

FUGITIVE APPREHENSION UNIT

In Anderson County, Brian Craig Stevenson, a DPS Texas Top Ten Most Wanted Fugitive, was arrested on December 21 on outstanding warrants for sexual assault of a child, as well as additional warrants for contempt of court and giving false or fictitious information. The arrest was made while working with the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

In Atascosa County, Paul Estrada was arrested on December 6 on an outstanding warrant for aggravated robbery. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio.

In Bexar County, Johnny Ebbs was arrested on December 29 on an outstanding warrant for a probation violation related to a continuous family violence charge. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio.

In Bexar County, Ryan Christopher Roberge was arrested on December 21 on an outstanding warrant for three counts of sexual assault involving sexual conduct with a minor. The arrest was made while working with the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio.

In Bexar County, Jonyai Lavaughn Napoleon was arrested on December 20 on an outstanding warrant for several counts of attempted murder, assault, firearm use, continuous violence against family, and illegal possession of ammunition. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio.

In Bexar County, Christopher Ryan Moore was arrested on December 20 for violating the terms of his parole by incurring a new charge for harassment. Moore was previously convicted of aggravated assault and placed on probation. After probation was revoked, Moore was sentenced to ten years in prison. The arrest was made while working with the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio.

In Bexar County, Felix Lopez, a confirmed Texas Chicano Brotherhood – Brown Pride gang member, was arrested on December 16 for violating the terms of his parole by testing positive for narcotics. Lopez was previously convicted of family violence and sentenced to eight years in prison.

In Bexar County, John Kolberg was arrested on December 15 for failing to maintain sex offender registration requirements. Kolberg was previously convicted of sexual assault of a child and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

In Bexar County, Justin Mills was arrested on December 14 for violating the terms of his parole by failing to report. Mills, a registered sex offender, was previously convicted of sexual assault and sentenced to ten years in prison. Mills was later convicted of manufacturing or possessing a controlled substance with intent to deliver and felon in possession of a firearm and sentenced to seven years in prison.

In Bexar County, Dameus Martin was arrested on December 14 on an outstanding warrant for causing $2,500 to $30,000 worth of property damages.

In Bexar County, Izeal Sullivan, a confirmed Crips gang member, was arrested on December 14 for violating the terms of his parole by failing to report as required and for having an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. Sullivan was previously convicted of burglary and theft and sentenced to 18 years in prison. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio.

In Bexar County, Reggie Lee was arrested on December 13 on an outstanding warrant for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio.

In Bexar County, Travis Grant was arrested on December 12 for violating the terms of his parole by not reporting as required. Grant was previously convicted of trafficking of persons involving prostitution or forced labor and sentenced to seven years in prison.

In Bexar County, Manuel Guzman Delgado was arrested on December 12 on outstanding warrants for aggravated robbery, discharging a firearm, assault involving family injury, and for violation of bond or a protective order. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio.

In Bexar County, Mariano Castillo Vera was arrested on December 8 for failing to maintain sex offender registration requirements. Vera is also currently on parole for failure to appear and violated the terms of his parole by absconding. Vera previously received a military conviction for sexual assault and was sentenced to six months in prison. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio.

In Bexar County, Carly Sofia Loughmiller was arrested on December 7 by personnel from the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force after information leading to the arrest was provided by the Fugitive Apprehension Unit. Loughmiller had an outstanding warrant for human trafficking.

In Bexar County, Claude Lee was arrested on December 7 on four outstanding warrants for possession of a controlled substance with intent to deliver, possession of marijuana, evading arrest with a motor vehicle, and unlawfully carrying a handgun.

In Bexar County, Jesse Garza, a confirmed Tango Orejon gang member, was arrested on December 7 for violating the terms of his parole by incurring monitor violations. Garza was previously convicted of fraudulent use or possession of identifying information and sentenced to nine years in prison. Garza was later convicted of possession of methamphetamine and sentenced to six years in prison.

In Bexar County, Jose Mosequeda was arrested on December 6 on an outstanding warrant for a federal probation violation related to alien smuggling. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio.

In Bexar County, Benito Hernandez was arrested on December 5 on an outstanding warrant for illegal re-entry. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio.

In Bexar County, John Gonzalez was arrested on December 5 on an outstanding warrant for conspiracy to possess or distribute methamphetamine. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio.

In Bexar County, Ricky Longoria was arrested on December 2 for violating the terms of his parole by incurring a new charge of inappropriate contact with a minor. Longoria was previously convicted of indecency with a child involving sexual contact and sentenced to ten years in prison. Longoria is currently on parole for failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements, for which he was previously convicted and received a four-year prison sentence. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio.

In Bexar County, Kendale James Lee was arrested on December 2 on four outstanding warrants for unlawfully carrying a weapon, possessing a controlled substance with intent to deliver, evading arrest, and felon in possession of a firearm. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of San Antonio.

In Burnet County, Holly Groth was arrested on December 14 for violating the terms of her parole by cutting off her monitor. Groth was previously convicted of manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance and sentenced to 13 years in prison.

In Cherokee County, Larry Carl Smith was arrested on December 14 for violating the terms of his parole by failing to report. Smith was previously convicted of aggravated assault that caused bodily injury and sentenced to ten years of probation. Probation was later revoked, and Smith was sentenced to 12 years in prison. The arrest was made while working with the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

In Dallas County, George John Zea was arrested on December 15 on an outstanding warrant for invasive visual recording.

In Dallas County, James Anthony Mitchell was arrested on December 5 for failing to maintain sex offender registration requirements. Mitchel was previously convicted of sexual abuse involving a child victim and sentenced to five years in prison.

In Galveston County, Sylvan Jerrod Burton was arrested on December 28 on an outstanding warrant for burglary of a building. The arrest was made while working with the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force.

In Galveston County, Joshua Camden Moore was arrested on December 15 on an outstanding warrant for sexual assault. The arrest was made while working with the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force.

In Galveston County, Gordon Johnson was arrested on December 10 on multiple outstanding warrants for a violation of the captain of the port order, false statements, and obstruction of proper compliance inspection and forgery of ship’s papers. The arrest was made while working with the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force.

In Galveston County, Michael Lee Mitcham was arrested on December 8 for failing to comply with the terms of his parole by failing a urinalysis and absconding, and for failing to maintain sex offender registration requirements. Mitcham was previously convicted of indecency with a child involving sexual contact and sentenced to three years in prison. Mitcham is currently on parole for an additional conviction of possession of a controlled substance, for which he was sentenced to 16 years in prison. The arrest was made while working with the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force.

In Harris County, Avery Posey was arrested on December 20 for violating the terms of his parole by committing an assault. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Service, Gulf Coast Violent Offender and Fugitive Task Force.

In Harris County, Nathan Lee Martinez was arrested on December 16 on two outstanding warrants for indecency with a child involving sexual contact and burglary with the intent to commit another felony. The arrest was made while working with the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force.

In Harris County, Brandon Shane Smith was arrested on December 16 on outstanding warrants for bond forfeiture, assault involving bodily injury, and assault involving impeding the breath of a family or household member. The arrest was made while working with the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force.

In Harris County, Jovan Dominic Fant was arrested on December 14 for failing to maintain sex offender registration requirements. Fant was previously convicted of indecent exposure and sentenced to 120 days in county jail.

In Harris County, Troy Wayne Buse was arrested on December 14 for violating the terms of his parole by failing to report. Buse was previously convicted of burglary with the intent to abuse the victim sexually and sentenced to 20 years in prison.

In Harris County, Bernabe Vernon Ramirez was arrested on December 12 for violating the terms of his parole by failing to attend mandated sex offender treatment classes. Ramirez was previously convicted of indecency with a child by contact and sentenced to 40 years in prison.

In Harris County, Warren Brown was arrested on December 12 on an open federal warrant for failure to register as a sex offender. Brown was previously convicted of abusive sexual contact and sentenced to 86 months of confinement. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Service, Gulf Coast Violent Offender and Fugitive Task Force.

In Harris County, Alexis Dawn Dittlinger Klingler was arrested on December 9 on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The arrest was made while working with the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force.

In Harris County, Stephanie Danielle Klingler was arrested on December 9 on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The arrest was made while working with the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force.

In Harris County, Craig Stuart Croft was arrested on December 9 on multiple outstanding warrants for failure to appear. The failure to appear warrants were related to charges involving evading arrest, aggravated assault on law enforcement, trafficking marijuana, and assault on a public servant with a deadly weapon. The arrest was made while working with the Gulf Coast Violent Offender Task Force.

In Harris County, Graciela Cavazos Vela was arrested on December 9 on an open felony warrant for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Service, Gulf Coast Violent Offender and Fugitive Task Force.

In Harris County, Albert Vela was arrested on December 9 on an open felony warrant for aggravated robbery with a deadly weapon. Vela also had an open misdemeanor warrant for bond revocation, with the original charge being the assault of a family member. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Service, Gulf Coast Violent Offender and Fugitive Task Force.

In Harris County, Leon Anthony Terrell was arrested on December 2 on an open felony warrant for aggravated murder with a gun. Terrell also failed to comply with his mandated sex offender registration requirements. Terrell was previously convicted of unlawful sexual conduct with a minor and sentenced to one year in prison. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Service, Gulf Coast Violent Offender and Fugitive Task Force.

In Harris County, Raymell Terrell was arrested on December 2 on two open felony warrants for aggravated murder and dangerous drugs. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Service, Gulf Coast Violent Offender and Fugitive Task Force.

In Harris County, Richard Michael Leigh was arrested on December 2 on two outstanding warrants for failing to maintain sex offender registration requirements and for a probation violation. Leigh was previously convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child and sentenced to ten years of probation. Probation was later revoked, and Leigh was sentenced to 10 years in prison.

In Harris County, Joe Pena, Jr. was arrested on December 2 for violating the terms of his parole by incurring a new DWI charge. Pena was previously convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child and sentenced to 30 years in prison.

In Harrison County, Bobby Glenn Bynum was arrested on December 8 on an outstanding warrant for indecency with a child involving sexual contact. The arrest was made while working with the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force.

In Johnson County, Eduardo L. Ochoa Martinez was arrested on December 7 on an outstanding warrant for indecency with a child.

In Lampasas County, Kimberly Delacruz Carroll was arrested on December 15 for violating the terms of her parole by incurring curfew and monitoring violations. Carroll was previously convicted of possession of a controlled substance and sentenced to six years in prison.

In Llano County, Reyes Sanchez was arrested on December 13 for violating the terms of his parole by not reporting as required. Sanchez was previously convicted of aggravated assault that caused serious bodily injury and was sentenced to 11 years in prison.

In Montgomery County, Caleb Andrew Jordan was arrested on December 1 for violating the terms of his parole by not attending mandated sex offender treatment classes. Jordan was previously convicted of online solicitation of a minor under 14 and sentenced to two years in prison.

In Rains County, Gregory Thomas Holter, a confirmed Pagan Motorcycle gang member, was arrested on December 1 on an outstanding warrant for probation violation. This arrest was made following a request for assistance from the Tarrant County District Attorney’s Office and the Fort Worth Police Department.

In Smith County, Jamaria La Bri Simmons was arrested on December 21 on an outstanding warrant for aggravated robbery. The arrest was made while working with the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force and the Tyler Police Department.

In Smith County, Jason Edward Rhodes, Jr., a confirmed West Side Rolling 60’s Crip gang member, was arrested on December 2 on multiple outstanding warrants for capital murder, probation violation related to burglary, and bond forfeiture related to possession of marijuana. The arrest was made while working with the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force, the Tyler Police Department, and the Smith County Sheriff’s Office.

In Tarrant County, Dayon Laval Smith, a confirmed Crips gang member, was arrested on December 20 following a request for assistance from the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office. Smith had outstanding warrants for bond forfeiture related to murder and family violence charges.

In Tarrant County, Roger Flavius Bradley was arrested on December 20 following a request for assistance from the Tarrant County Sheriff’s Office. Bradley had an outstanding warrant for a probation violation related to a murder charge.

In Tarrant County, John Lopez Palacios was arrested on December 15 for violating the terms of his parole by refusing to take a mandatory drug test. Palacios is currently on parole for failing to comply with sex offender registration requirements, for which he was sentenced to four years in prison. Palacios was also previously convicted of indecency with a child and sentenced to eight years in prison.

In Tarrant County, Miguel Angel Hernandez was arrested on December 13 on multiple warrants for sexual assault, family violence, failure to register as a sex offender, and failure to identify or giving false information. Hernandez was previously convicted of sexual assault and sentenced to 84 months of probation.

In Tarrant County, Kejuandre Darnell Johnson was arrested on December 13 for failing to maintain sex offender registration requirements. Johnson was previously convicted of solicitation in order to commit aggravated sexual assault of a child and sentenced to two years in prison.

In Tarrant County, Darrin Lee Hunter was arrested on December 12 for violating the terms of his parole by incurring a GPS monitor violation. Hunter, a convicted sex offender, was previously convicted of sexual assault and sentenced to eight years in prison. Hunter is currently on parole for family violence, for which he was sentenced to 12 years in prison.

In Tarrant County, Cheyenne Richelle Gandy was arrested on December 9 for violating the terms of her parole by incurring a GPS monitor violation. Gandy was previously convicted of assault of a public servant and sentenced to two years in prison.

In Tarrant County, Charles Ray Penigar was arrested on December 8 for violating the terms of his parole by absconding. Penigar was previously convicted of sexual assault of a child and sentenced to six years in prison. Penigar is currently on parole after failing to register as a sex offender, for which he was sentenced to 30 years in prison.

In Tarrant County, Christopher Sterling was arrested on December 7 for violating the terms of his parole by contacting a victim. Sterling was previously convicted of family violence and violation of a protective order, for which he was sentenced to three years in prison.

In Tarrant County, Reco Jerome Hammick was arrested on December 7 on an outstanding warrant for indecency with a child.

In Taylor County, personnel from the Abilene Police Department arrested Allen Ford on December 20 after information leading to the arrest was provided by the Fugitive Apprehension Unit. Ford was previously convicted of sexual assault of a child and sentenced to ten years in prison. Ford was arrested for failing to maintain sex offender registration requirements.

In Titus County, Jakysia Shianne Rodgers was arrested on December 22 on an outstanding warrant for aggravated robbery. The arrest was made while working with the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force and the Texas Department of Public Safety.

In Travis County, Ketianada Warren was arrested on December 28 on an outstanding warrant for kidnapping. The arrest was made while working with the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of Austin.

In Travis County, Amon Wandell was arrested on December 16 on outstanding warrants for possession of a machine gun, failure to appear, and an additional weapons offense. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of Austin.

In Travis County, Ricardo Moreno was arrested on December 15 on an outstanding warrant for a federal probation violation. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of Austin.

In Travis County, Jose Gomez was arrested on December 15 on an outstanding warrant for sexual assault. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of Austin.

In Travis County, Claud Green was arrested on December 15 on an outstanding warrant for injury to a child. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of Austin.

In Travis County, Kyle Jay Jones was arrested on December 13 on several outstanding warrants for aggravated assault against a public servant, criminal mischief, evading with a vehicle, possession of a controlled substance, burglary, and unauthorized use of a vehicle. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of Austin.

In Travis County, Anthony Rheinholtz was arrested on December 12 on an outstanding warrant for bond forfeiture, with the original charge being aggravated robbery. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of Austin.

In Travis County, Gonther Steve Menocal-Fuentes was arrested on December 12 on an outstanding warrant for assaulting a family or household member. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of Austin.

In Travis County, Tarell Manson was arrested on December 8 on an outstanding warrant for bond forfeiture, with the original charge being homicide. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of Austin.

In Travis County, Isaac Gutierrez, a confirmed Bloods gang member, was arrested on December 1 on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The arrest was made while working with the United States Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of Austin.

In Van Zandt County, Thomas Allen Capps was arrested on December 13 for violating his parole by failing to report a new address and failing to pay mandatory fees. Capps was previously convicted of sexual assault of a child and sentenced to 14 years in prison. The arrest was made while working with the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force and the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office.

In Van Zandt County, Dylan Brandon Long was arrested on December 6 for violating his parole by failing to report. Long was previously convicted of burglary, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, and theft. The arrest was made while working with the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force, Canton Police Department, Texas Department of Public Safety, TDCJ K-9 unit, and the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office.

In Van Zandt County, Justin Lee Harger was arrested on December 2 on an outstanding warrant for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. The arrest was made while working with the Joint East Texas Fugitive Task Force, Texas Department of Public Safety, and the Van Zandt County Sheriff’s Office.

In Williamson County, Gregory Grider was arrested on December 27 on an outstanding warrant for indecency with a child involving sexual contact. The arrest was made while working with the Lone Star Fugitive Task Force out of Austin.

In Williamson County, Matt Douglas Maynard was arrested on December 13 for violating the terms of his parole by failing a urinalysis and incurring technical violations. Maynard was previously convicted of family violence and sentenced to two years in prison.

In Williamson County, Vanessa Velasco was arrested on December 5 for violating the terms of her parole by failing to report an address change. Velasco was previously convicted of burglary and sentenced to five years in prison.

In Williamson County, James Castillo was arrested on December 5 for violating the terms of his parole by incurring curfew violations. Castillo was previously convicted of burglary and sentenced to 16 years in prison.

In Williamson County, Kenneth Smith was arrested on December 5 for violating the terms of his parole by incurring technical violations. Smith was previously convicted of aggravated sexual assault and sentenced to 45 years in prison.

In Williamson County, Lawrence Montez was arrested on December 2 for violating the terms of his parole by incurring technical violations. Montez was previously convicted of family violence and sentenced to three years in prison.