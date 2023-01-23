Alice in Dairyland and Agriculture in the Classroom Partner to Share Importance of Wisconsin Specialty Crops

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: January 23, 2023

MADISON, Wis. – The Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection's (DATCP) Alice in Dairyland program is partnering with the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation's Ag in the Classroom program to promote specialty crops in classrooms across the state. Utilizing a Specialty Crop Block Grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA), the partnership aims to breathe new life into specialty crop lessons and educational materials.

Wisconsin ranks in the top four in the nation for the production of a wide range of specialty crops, including cranberries, ginseng, potatoes, carrots, green peas, maple syrup, Christmas trees, and tart cherries. Other specialty crops produced in the state include honey, apples, mint, celery, and lavender.

The Expedition Agriculture lesson will take 4th grade students on a journey across Wisconsin through a presentation that explores each region's unique agriculture industry and its role in the state's history, economy, and communities. The presentation includes an overview of Wisconsin agriculture and concludes with a fast-paced, fun game that will introduce students to thirteen of Wisconsin's biggest agriculture products. Classrooms will receive additional activity materials to support a hands-on exploration of five additional agriculture products.

Schools interested in participating or more information should visit www.aliceindairyland.com/expedition-agriculture. Presentations are limited to 100 students, but multiple presentations at the same school may be requested. Presentations will be accommodated based on the availability of Alice in Dairyland.

Lessons and resources have been developed by Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom to enhance the impact of Alice in Dairyland's school visits. Resources will be made available to educators and volunteers on the Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom website.

About Alice in Dairyland

Alice in Dairyland is a full-time communications professional for the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP). The Alice program is supported by several partner organizations including Dairy Farmers of Wisconsin, Kettle Moraine Mink Breeders Association, Wisconsin Corn Promotion Board, Midwest Jewelers Association, Ginseng Board of Wisconsin, and the Wisconsin Beef Council. For more information about the Alice in Dairyland program, visit https://www.aliceindairyland.com/ and follow Alice online on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

About Ag in the Classroom

The Wisconsin Ag in the Classroom program has been coordinated by the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Federation since 1983, and is designed to help K-12 students understand the importance of agriculture. The program is funded by agricultural groups, a grant through the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection, and donations to the Wisconsin Farm Bureau Foundation.

