Brewster Reappointed as Chair of McKeesport Housing Authority

Harrisburg – January 23, 2023 – State Senator Jim Brewster will again lead the McKeesport Housing Authority.

“It has been a privilege to be the Chairman of the McKeesport Housing Authority,” Brewster said. “We have achieved many things during my tenure as Chair, but we have more to do.”

“Since the pandemic began, we have been faced with unprecedented housing challenges. Now more than ever, it is important that affordable housing is available.”

Brewster said that quality, affordable housing is an important element of a strong, healthy community. He said that he will continue to work with the members of the authority to solve issues and deliver secure housing.

The authority is responsible for more than 1,000 units including senior, handicapped-accessible, and neighborhood sites.

The McKeesport Housing Authority is the third oldest housing authority in Pennsylvania. It was created under the auspices of the United States Housing Act of 1937. In addition to providing housing, the authority works in concert with other organizations to provide community assistance programs.

For more information on Sen Brewster’s activity in the community and the McKeesport Housing Authority, visit senatorbrewster.com.