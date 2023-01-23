David Abreu, CEO Of Pacific United Financial Group Accepted Into Forbes Finance Council For 5th Year

Forbes Finance Council is an Invitation-Only Community for Executives in Accounting, Financial Planning, Wealth and Asset Management, and Investment Firms.

David Abreu of Pacific United Financial Group, a premier financial and insurance services firm, HQ in San Diego, CA, has been accepted for the 5th year in a row, into Forbes Finance Council, an invitation-only community for executives in accounting, financial planning, wealth and asset management, and investment firms.

David Abreu was vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of his experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors. David is also the author of the best-selling book (“The Retirement Rescue System- How to Never Lose Money in Retirement”), In which David explains some of the financial strategies his company uses to help his clients set up a successful retirement. He explains, safety of principal, growth, and guaranteed lifetime income are the keys to a secure and a stress-free retirement for his clients.

“We are honored to welcome David Abreu into the community,” said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Finance Council. “Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world.”

As an accepted member of the Council, David has access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help him reach peak professional influence. He will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. David will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share his expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com, and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

Finally, David will benefit from exclusive access to vetted business service partners, membership-branded marketing collateral, and the high-touch support of the Forbes Councils member concierge team.

While being interviewed, David stated, “I am honored and excited to accept this invitation to be a part of the Forbes Finance Council legacy for the 5th year in a row. Thank you for giving me a national platform through Forbes, and thank you for further cementing my leadership role in my community and industry.

