McKesson Receives Approval of Its Near-term Climate Change Targets by the Globally Recognized Science Based Targets initiative

McKesson Corporation today announced that the company has received approval by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi) for its near-term climate change targets that contribute to reducing its Greenhouse Gas (GHG) emissions. McKesson joins more than 2,000 companies committed to setting and achieving targets to reduce GHG emissions that are aligned to the goal of limiting global temperature rise to 1.5°C.

SBTi, a collaboration between CDP, the United Nations Global Compact, World Resources Institute, and the World Wide Fund for Nature, drives climate action in the private sector by encouraging companies to set science-based targets that aim to limit global warming to 1.5°C.

With the SBTi approval, McKesson has committed to science-based targets that:

Reduce direct GHG emissions 50 percent by FY2032 from a FY2020 base year

Ensure 70 percent of McKesson suppliers, by spend covering purchased goods and services, will have their own SBTi-approved GHG reduction targets by FY2027

"McKesson is proud to partner with the SBTi on this milestone of finalizing our near-term climate change targets," said Brian Tyler, chief executive officer, McKesson. "Our SBTi targets serve as another example of our commitment to sustainability and our response to climate change. We look forward to leveraging the advancements in climate-related technologies that will address this challenge while also enhancing our business and helping to fulfill our company purpose of advancing health outcomes for all."

About McKesson Corporation

McKesson Corporation is a diversified healthcare services leader dedicated to advancing health outcomes for patients everywhere. Our teams partner with biopharma companies, care providers, pharmacies, manufacturers, governments, and others to deliver insights, products and services to help make quality care more accessible and affordable. Learn more about how McKesson is impacting virtually every aspect of healthcare at McKesson.com and read Our Stories.

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Forward-looking statements may be identified by their use of terminology such as "target," "aim" "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "may," "will," "should," "seeks," "approximately," "intends," "projects," "plans"," estimates" or other comparable terminology. The discussion of our and our suppliers' greenhouse gas emission targets may also include forward-looking statements. Readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements, such as forecasts of percentages, which speak only as of the date they are first made. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise our forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected, anticipated, or implied. These risk factors include, but are not limited to: we may not achieve our GHG emissions reduction targets; SBTi may not validate a sufficient number of our supplier's GHG reduction targets; we may incur additional costs or operational impacts related to our GHG reduction initiatives; and we may be adversely affected by global climate change or by legal, regulatory or market responses to such change. Although it is not possible to predict or identify all such risks and uncertainties, we encourage investors to read the risk factors described in our most recent annual and periodic report filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230123005722/en/