Maryland State Board of Education Hosts Meeting Tuesday, January 24

January 23, 2023

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE:

CONTACT: Sylvia Lawson, 410-767-0463

sylvia.lawson@maryland.gov

Maryland State Board of Education Hosts

Meeting Tuesday, January 24

State Board Recognizes 2023 Maryland Teacher of the Year Berol Dewdney; Meeting Also Features Review of MCAP 2022 Results, Part 2; Accountability and Maryland School Report Card Update; Regulation Deep Dive on Educator Preparation and Licensure Updates; and Data Deep Dive on Students with Disabilities, Part 2

BALTIMORE, MD (January 23, 2023) – The Maryland State Board of Education will meet at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, January 24, at the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE), 200 W. Baltimore Street in the 7th floor State Board Room. The complete agenda and livestream are available at this link. The meeting will also be available via YouTube livestream at: https://youtu.be/6eYoQ8Hq144.

At the meeting, members of the State Board of Education will join State Superintendent of Schools Mr. Mohammed Choudhury in recognizing the outstanding contributions of the 2023 Maryland Teacher of the Year, Berol Dewdney. Ms. Dewdney is a prekindergarten teacher at Commodore John Rodgers School in the Baltimore City Public School system. Ms. Dewdney was announced as the 2023 Maryland Teacher of the Year during the televised special hosted by Maryland Public Television on October 6, 2022.

Following the teacher of the year recognition, the meeting will include a stakeholder engagement session highlighting Maryland Leads program implementation in Montgomery and St. Mary’s counties. Maryland Leads grant initiatives, underway in all 24 local education agencies, consist of seven, high- leverage strategies rooted in national research and evidence-based best practices for driving student outcomes, bolstering teacher pipelines, and supporting teacher and staff recruitment and retention.

The meeting will also include a regulation deep dive on educator preparation and licensure. Additionally, the agenda features a presentation on the Maryland Comprehensive Assessment Program 2022 results, and an Accountability and Maryland School Report Card update by MSDE’s Office of Assessment, Accountability, and Performance Reporting. The Division of Early Intervention and Special Education Services will also present the second of a two-part data deep dive on students with disabilities.

Public comment can be provided both in-person and virtually according to guidelines for participation. Registration is limited to 10 individuals and is first come, first served. Once the 10-person maximum is reached, additional individuals may be placed on a waiting list.

Registration for public comment opens the week prior to the Board meeting date and ends at 3 p.m. on Monday, January 23. Interested individuals can register by calling the Office of the State Board of Education at 410-767-0467 and leaving a message, or by emailing your request to stateboard.msde@maryland.gov. Confirmed registrants for public comment will be notified. Comments are limited to three minutes per speaker and monitored by staff.

The State Board has restored in-person meetings, open to the public. The State Board of Education and the Maryland State Department of Education will continue to practice public health measures.

# # #

Press Release-State Board Meeting 01.23.23