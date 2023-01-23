Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,723 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 342,085 in the last 365 days.

MDC says trout harvest to begin in Jackson, Farmington, Perryville, Sikeston on Feb. 1

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. – The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) says trout may be harvested from Rotary Lake in Jackson, Giessing Lake in Farmington, Legion Lake in Perryville, and Recreation Complex Pond in Sikeston starting Feb. 1.

MDC Fisheries Management Biologist Salvador Mondragon said cooler than average temperatures caused a reduction in fishing activity in November and December.

“But if the lakes don’t freeze, we should have an excellent opener to the trout harvest season,” he said.  

MDC stocked trout in November at the start of the catch-and-release season.  

“These fish provide a great amount of fishing opportunities through the fall and winter months when warmwater fishing is at a lull,” Mondragon said. “Along with catchable-size fish, a few ‘lunker’ trout were also stocked at each lake.”

MDC reminds anglers they must release trout caught now through January 31.  

Starting Feb. 1, any bait may be used, and four trout may be kept regardless of size. All anglers between the ages of 16 and 64 must have a valid Missouri fishing permit, and any angler harvesting trout must also possess a trout permit.  

Mondragon said that based on years past, many trout can be typically caught during the first week of trout harvest season.

Many anglers frequently catch limits of trout using light weight or ultra-lite fishing tackle or fly tackle, he said.

“I recommend anglers use 2-4 lb. test line, small hooks and little or no added weight to their line,” Mondragon said. “Baits include almost any type of small spinner, small crank baits, and natural baits such as worms, cheese, and commercially produced dough baits.”

Get a free map from MDC that shows all managed trout waters in Missouri, stocked winter trout fishing areas around the state, regulations, permit and tag information, and MDC local phone numbers by emailing pubstaff@mdc.mo.gov and requesting “FIS210 - MAP TROUT FISHING IN MO.”

Find winter trout fishing areas online at https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoH.

For additional information, contact the MDC’s Southeast Regional Office at (573) 290-5730 or visit mdc.mo.gov/fishing.

You just read:

MDC says trout harvest to begin in Jackson, Farmington, Perryville, Sikeston on Feb. 1

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.