Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,723 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 342,213 in the last 365 days.

Andrew Peller Ltd. Announces Timing of Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results & Conference Call

/EIN News/ -- GRIMSBY, Ontario, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Andrew Peller Limited (ADW.A / ADW.B) will issue its financial results for the three and nine months ended December 31, 2022 on:

The afternoon of February 8, 2023

A telephone conference call hosted by John Peller, Chief Executive Officer and Paul Dubkowski, Chief Financial Officer will be held:

Thursday, February 9, 2023 at 10.00 am ET

To join the conference call without waiting for operator assistance, you may register within one hour of the start time by accessing the link below to receive an instant automated call back. You will need to enter your name, company, and your phone number to receive the call back:

https://bit.ly/3Gw7chy

You can also dial one of the following numbers to connect through an operator. If connecting with an operator we advise calling ten to fifteen minutes prior to the start time.

Local Toronto / International: (416) 764-8659
North American Toll Free: (888) 664-6392
Confirmation Number: 23421655

Following the live call a recording will be available on the Company’s web site at www.ir.andrewpeller.com

About Andrew Peller Limited
Andrew Peller Limited is a leading producer and marketer of quality wines in Canada.  With wineries in British Columbia, Ontario and Nova Scotia, the Company markets wines produced from grapes grown in Ontario’s Niagara Peninsula, British Columbia’s Okanagan and Similkameen Valleys, and from vineyards around the world.

For more information:
Mr. Paul Dubkowski, CFO and Executive Vice-President, IT
(905) 643-4131

Source: Andrew Peller Limited

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Andrew Peller Ltd. Announces Timing of Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results & Conference Call

Distribution channels: Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Food & Beverage Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.