First Ever Holistic News Website – Provides A Variety of Information for Every Pakistani of Any Interest

A recent startup in Pakistan, HamaraPakistan.PK, penetrates into the competitive market of Pakistan’s news media.KARACHI, SINDH, PAKISTAN, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent startup in Pakistan, HamaraPakistan.PK, penetrates into the competitive market of Pakistan’s news media, thriving exponentially with a belief to serve each Pakistani, inside Pakistan and overseas, take advantage of news, information, education, and data. Faysal Aziz Khan, the founder and Editor in Chief of HamaraPakistan.PK, has come up with a model that highlights not only the common problems in Pakistan, but also offers reliable solutions.
Since the management, staff and associates are patriotic, the essence of HamaraPakistan.PK revolves around the betterment of every citizen of Pakistan. For instance, the associates and founders are dedicated to offer help to NGOs to serve in the areas, such as hunger, education, flood relief, education, shelter, agriculture, national problems and solutions, among others. However, the support is not limited to Non-Profit Organizations, we also care for builders, business leaders, political parties and politicians, job-seekers, entrepreneurs, students of all ages, etc.
News media has always superseded its ambitions. With an aim to make Pakistan a developed country, we strive our best to put on the maximum efforts to drive attention of Pakistanis towards the positive face of Pakistan and put their efforts to take Pakistan to the next level of success with technology and economic growth, production and invention, and business. To make things easier for every Pakistani, we publish our content on both Urdu and English. The English version is en.HamaraPakistan.PK.
Vision
The News Website, HamaraPakistan.PK is the factual, informative, and patriotic face of Pakistan. Unlike other News Companies in Pakistan, HamaraPakistan.PK aims to provide value added content that motivate Pakistanis and overseas Pakistanis to grow together. Rather than highlighting the issues, HamaraPakistan.PK always appreciates the efforts of each Pakistani and genuinely thanks them for what they have given to Pakistan.
HamaraPakistan.PK is one of those groups of enthusiastic Pakistanis who care for our “Pak Sar Zameen” since the day of independence 1947, which makes us senior than all other media houses in the industry. En.HamaraPakistan.PK, as its name suggests, is completely associated with the patriotism, the concept of freedom/independent state, and the sacrifices in the history. Therefore, we strive our best to showcase the beautiful picture of Pakistan and people nationally and internationally.
Mission
One of our mottos is to provide accurate information to the nation, while another is to highlight the problems and provide with the appropriate tailored solutions to it. HamaraPakistan.PK propagates transparency of responsible and renowned personalities of the state through credible resources, interviews, and deliver the information to the common public in the form of a program.
HamaraPakistan.PK Is Direction Maker, Stands Above All Organizations as a Grandee, Problem Solver & Guide
Since the concept of HamaraPakistan.PK is 75 years old, it promotes genuine facts and conditions of the country while keeping in mind the history, they claim to be 75 years old now. Markhor, as our national animal, helps guide the nation, shows the right path, and acts according to the quotes and beliefs of Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The soul and essence of our national animal is its conceptual entity, protect Pakistanis against the enemies of the country and internal and external lobbies.
Operations and Management
An array of information about diverse cultures and ethnic origins from all over Pakistan adds up to create a strong source base at HamaraPakistan.PK. Each member of the group makes a valuable contribution to the overall functioning. HamaraPakistan.PK and its team are committed to investing their maximum efforts for the country, remaining passionate about their work, broadening their horizons and facing new challenges. Our multi-talented, creative, and enthusiast teams promise to shape the future of Pakistan according to the doctrine of Quaid-e-Azam, Madar-e-Millat, Quaid-i-Millat, Hakeem-ul-Ummat, and Sir Syed Ahmed Khan.
