Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,814 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 342,324 in the last 365 days.

First Ever Holistic News Website – Provides A Variety of Information for Every Pakistani of Any Interest

HamaraPakistan.PK Markhor Logo

HamaraPakistan.PK Markhor Logo

hamarapakistan.pk HPNews Logo

hamarapakistan.pk HPNews Logo

A recent startup in Pakistan, HamaraPakistan.PK, penetrates into the competitive market of Pakistan’s news media.

KARACHI, SINDH, PAKISTAN, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A recent startup in Pakistan, HamaraPakistan.PK, penetrates into the competitive market of Pakistan’s news media, thriving exponentially with a belief to serve each Pakistani, inside Pakistan and overseas, take advantage of news, information, education, and data. Faysal Aziz Khan, the founder and Editor in Chief of HamaraPakistan.PK, has come up with a model that highlights not only the common problems in Pakistan, but also offers reliable solutions.

Since the management, staff and associates are patriotic, the essence of HamaraPakistan.PK revolves around the betterment of every citizen of Pakistan. For instance, the associates and founders are dedicated to offer help to NGOs to serve in the areas, such as hunger, education, flood relief, education, shelter, agriculture, national problems and solutions, among others. However, the support is not limited to Non-Profit Organizations, we also care for builders, business leaders, political parties and politicians, job-seekers, entrepreneurs, students of all ages, etc.

News media has always superseded its ambitions. With an aim to make Pakistan a developed country, we strive our best to put on the maximum efforts to drive attention of Pakistanis towards the positive face of Pakistan and put their efforts to take Pakistan to the next level of success with technology and economic growth, production and invention, and business. To make things easier for every Pakistani, we publish our content on both Urdu and English. The English version is en.HamaraPakistan.PK.

Vision

The News Website, HamaraPakistan.PK is the factual, informative, and patriotic face of Pakistan. Unlike other News Companies in Pakistan, HamaraPakistan.PK aims to provide value added content that motivate Pakistanis and overseas Pakistanis to grow together. Rather than highlighting the issues, HamaraPakistan.PK always appreciates the efforts of each Pakistani and genuinely thanks them for what they have given to Pakistan.

HamaraPakistan.PK is one of those groups of enthusiastic Pakistanis who care for our “Pak Sar Zameen” since the day of independence 1947, which makes us senior than all other media houses in the industry. En.HamaraPakistan.PK, as its name suggests, is completely associated with the patriotism, the concept of freedom/independent state, and the sacrifices in the history. Therefore, we strive our best to showcase the beautiful picture of Pakistan and people nationally and internationally.

Mission

One of our mottos is to provide accurate information to the nation, while another is to highlight the problems and provide with the appropriate tailored solutions to it. HamaraPakistan.PK propagates transparency of responsible and renowned personalities of the state through credible resources, interviews, and deliver the information to the common public in the form of a program.

HamaraPakistan.PK Is Direction Maker, Stands Above All Organizations as a Grandee, Problem Solver & Guide
Since the concept of HamaraPakistan.PK is 75 years old, it promotes genuine facts and conditions of the country while keeping in mind the history, they claim to be 75 years old now. Markhor, as our national animal, helps guide the nation, shows the right path, and acts according to the quotes and beliefs of Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The soul and essence of our national animal is its conceptual entity, protect Pakistanis against the enemies of the country and internal and external lobbies.

Operations and Management

An array of information about diverse cultures and ethnic origins from all over Pakistan adds up to create a strong source base at HamaraPakistan.PK. Each member of the group makes a valuable contribution to the overall functioning. HamaraPakistan.PK and its team are committed to investing their maximum efforts for the country, remaining passionate about their work, broadening their horizons and facing new challenges. Our multi-talented, creative, and enthusiast teams promise to shape the future of Pakistan according to the doctrine of Quaid-e-Azam, Madar-e-Millat, Quaid-i-Millat, Hakeem-ul-Ummat, and Sir Syed Ahmed Khan.

Yazdan Ali
Next Level Marketing (PVT) LTD
+92 336 0439132
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube

You just read:

First Ever Holistic News Website – Provides A Variety of Information for Every Pakistani of Any Interest

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.