The Southport CoLAB & The Southport School Relaunch Community Lecture Series

Popular in-person events return after pandemic-related hiatus with focus on executive functions and internet safety

SOUTHPORT, Conn., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Southport School, a private day school for neurodiverse children in grades 2-8 who have language-based learning differences and/or ADHD, today announced the return of The Southport CoLAB's Community Lecture Series. The CoLAB, which provides high-quality programs for training professionals, educators and families using a collaborative, partnership-based approach with like-minded organizations, will host two lectures in early February.



The Community Lecture Series, first launched in 2012, draws local and nationally recognized speakers to The Southport School (TSS) to share their expertise or their experiences as adults with learning differences.

“I am thrilled we are once again able to open our doors to families and the local community for these free educational lectures,” said Dr. Benjamin N. Powers, executive director of TSS and founder and executive director of The Southport CoLAB. “We are committed to connecting with others who have a stake in how individuals with learning differences are considered and to positively affect how people think about and teach students who learn differently. The lecture series provides an opportunity to help educate, inform and empower the broader community on these important topics.”

The first event, scheduled for Thursday, February 2, 2023 from 6:30-8:00 p.m., will explore executive functions at home. In this presentation, The Southport School executive function (EF) curriculum team will explore four critical steps in teaching EF skills with focus on behavioral, cognitive and emotional impact. It will address the “doing" of daily activities, modeling behavior, language to mediate thought and behavior to better ourselves, our children, and our families. Register here .

The second event in the lecture series, happening on Tuesday, February 7, 2023 from 6:30-8:00 p.m., will highlight the importance of internet safety and awareness. With a constant surge of new information, programs and apps, the world is a click or text away, as are new dangers and concerns. Adults need to be aware of the technology children use and the trouble that can follow if safety rules are not in place. Presented by Scott Driscoll, founder of Internet Safety Concepts, LLC., the lecture will focus on the potential impacts of social networking, cyberbullying, online communications including texting and picture sharing, digital footprints and monitoring tools, among other important topics. Register here .

Both lectures will be held in Tavormina Hall on The Southport School campus (214 Main Street, Southport).

About The Southport School

The Southport School (TSS) is a private day school for neurodiverse children in grades 2-8 with language-based learning differences, like dyslexia and attention issues. Since its inception in 1984, TSS has remained dedicated to creating transformative educational experiences for students that recognize individual strengths, promote independent thinking, develop self-esteem and self-advocacy, and support a successful transition for continued academic achievement. The Southport School provides a supportive, non-traditional environment with small class sizes for students. Students are championed by an expert faculty that is student-focused and uses research and evidence-based approaches. TSS serves 120 students from neighboring communities in Connecticut and New York. To learn more, visit www.SouthportSchool.org .

About The Southport CoLAB

The Southport CoLAB provides the highest quality programs in training for professionals, educators, and families. Its mission is to integrate research, practice, and advocacy to effect positive outcomes for people with learning and attention issues. The Southport CoLAB currently offers three specialized training programs: structured literacy, executive functions, and assistive technology. To learn more, visit

www.southportcolab.org .

