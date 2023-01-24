Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,947 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 343,006 in the last 365 days.

Lab Informatics Training by CSols Returns in Person to Pittcon 2023

CSols logo

Csols Inc.: Delivering Excellence

Enhancing your lab informatics system through lean lab principles, March 21, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. How to justify, select, plan, and implement the right lab informatics software solution, March 20, 8:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

CSols short course schedule for Pittcon 2023

CSols to present two short courses in Philadelphia.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CSols Inc. is pleased to announce that the Pittcon committee has again selected CSols expert consultants to present two short courses at the 2023 conference in Philadelphia, PA March 18–22. The LIMS and ELN short courses presented by CSols consultants each year help lab, IT, and business personnel to take on a lab informatics project with confidence and are always attendee favorites.

Michael Barkan, a veteran instructor of Pittcon short courses, shared that "it was tough not having the short courses in person the last couple of years because people look forward to talking one on one and working through difficult problems. Where else is that access available? CSols is anxious to return to Pittcon and offer that guidance again.”

Pittcon short courses address laboratory informatics among many other topics about laboratories in general. Join CSols at Pittcon; register before February 4th to save 30% on registration fees. You will receive skill-building training and personal attention to your questions about laboratory informatics. Details of the CSols short courses are below.

How to Justify, Plan, Select and Implement the Right Laboratory Informatics Software Solution
Monday, March 20, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Prepare to successfully embark on a lab informatics system implementation. The instructor will walk attendees through the natural progression that labs take, from the first step of identifying a solution, through justifying it to the business, and then planning for the selected informatics system.

Enhancing your Lab Informatics System through Lean Lab Principles
Tuesday, March 21, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.
Manufacturers use lean techniques to improve quality, productivity, and cycle time. QC labs can apply the same methods to realize similar benefits, especially if lab informatics tools like LIMS or ELN are used. Leaning a lab improves performance, minimizes paper, facilitates compliance, and reduces operating costs with less expense than purchasing new tools.

About CSols Inc.
CSols Inc. is the premier Laboratory Informatics Consultancy, providing objective guidance and tailored solutions through their services: strategic planning and vendor selection, implementation and enhancement, and computer system validation. Click here for more information about our services.

Megan Cavanaugh
CSols Inc.
302-731-5290

Megan Cavanaugh
CSols Inc
+1 302-731-5290
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
YouTube

You just read:

Lab Informatics Training by CSols Returns in Person to Pittcon 2023

Distribution channels: Chemical Industry, Energy Industry, Food & Beverage Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Technology


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.