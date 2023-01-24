Lab Informatics Training by CSols Returns in Person to Pittcon 2023

Csols Inc.: Delivering Excellence CSols short course schedule for Pittcon 2023

CSols to present two short courses in Philadelphia.

NEWARK, DE, UNITED STATES, January 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CSols Inc. is pleased to announce that the Pittcon committee has again selected CSols expert consultants to present two short courses at the 2023 conference in Philadelphia, PA March 18–22. The LIMS and ELN short courses presented by CSols consultants each year help lab, IT, and business personnel to take on a lab informatics project with confidence and are always attendee favorites.

Michael Barkan, a veteran instructor of Pittcon short courses, shared that "it was tough not having the short courses in person the last couple of years because people look forward to talking one on one and working through difficult problems. Where else is that access available? CSols is anxious to return to Pittcon and offer that guidance again.”

Pittcon short courses address laboratory informatics among many other topics about laboratories in general. Join CSols at Pittcon; register before February 4th to save 30% on registration fees. You will receive skill-building training and personal attention to your questions about laboratory informatics. Details of the CSols short courses are below.

How to Justify, Plan, Select and Implement the Right Laboratory Informatics Software Solution

Monday, March 20, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Prepare to successfully embark on a lab informatics system implementation. The instructor will walk attendees through the natural progression that labs take, from the first step of identifying a solution, through justifying it to the business, and then planning for the selected informatics system.

Enhancing your Lab Informatics System through Lean Lab Principles

Tuesday, March 21, 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Manufacturers use lean techniques to improve quality, productivity, and cycle time. QC labs can apply the same methods to realize similar benefits, especially if lab informatics tools like LIMS or ELN are used. Leaning a lab improves performance, minimizes paper, facilitates compliance, and reduces operating costs with less expense than purchasing new tools.

About CSols Inc.

CSols Inc. is the premier Laboratory Informatics Consultancy, providing objective guidance and tailored solutions through their services: strategic planning and vendor selection, implementation and enhancement, and computer system validation. Click here for more information about our services.

