KORTRAX® BARRIER RESIN (BR) RECOGNIZED AS FULLY RECYCLABLE BY ASSOCIATION OF PLASTIC RECYCLERS (APR)
APR recognizes Kortrax® Barrier Resin for HPDE containers as meeting its Critical Guidance Criteria for recyclability within the HDPE recycle stream.CHARLOTTE, NC, US, January 23, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kortrax® BR is a barrier resin additive that transforms high density polyethylene (HDPE) containers into barrier packaging thereby eliminating the fluorination process. The Association of Plastic Recyclers (APR) recognizes Kortrax® BR as meeting its Critical Guidance Criteria for recyclability within the HDPE recycle stream.
Kortrax® Barrier Resin (BR) contains neither health damaging LCPFAC’s nor short chain PFAS compounds.
The recognition from APR speaks to the compatibility of Kortrax® BR within the HDPE bottle recycling stream. It confirms that HDPE barrier containers (aka Baritainers®) utilizing Kortrax® BR and thereby eliminating the need for post manufacturing fluorination surface treatment with resultant PFAS contamination, are sustainable and environmentally friendly.
Kortrax® BR when blended at various let down percentages creates a mono-layer barrier within the HDPE wall imparting chemical resistance equivalent to fluorination surface treatment . Baritainers® made with Kortrax® BR improve shelf life of active ingredients, protect against product loss of ladings, and improve survivability of the plastic package. And Kortrax® BR can be utilized in containers of any shape, size, design, or color.
Kortrax® BR may be used repeatedly as part of a circular economy in rigid plastic container applications. It has a reduced carbon footprint since there is no additional handling and transportation of plastic packages for fluorination surface treatment post manufacturing of the container. It is also FDA, USP 661 and EU compliant.
Kevin Callahan, COO of BP Polymers, stated, “We are thrilled to receive this recognition from the APR. It is an important industry recognition that is well respected. It confirms to the public and industry alike that Kortrax® BR offers a safe, sustainable, and economical alternative for HDPE packaging that requires barrier protection. BP Polymers is working with many HDPE convertors to offer plastic packaging with Kortrax® BR for various industries allowing manufacturers to bring their product to market absent any concern of PFAS, PFOS contamination while being environmentally responsible.”
Thus, Kortrax® BR offers cost effective alternative solutions for packaging foods, fragrances, cosmetics, health and beauty aids, pharmaceuticals, pesticides, solvents, and other critical chemicals. BP Polymers believes that Kortrax® BR is the most environmentally responsible, sustainable, and human safe barrier alternative for HDPE container applications available.
ABOUT BP POLYMERS, LLC:
BP Polymers was founded in 2009 after years of extensive materials research and product development. Based in NC and VA, BP Polymers is the sole US manufacturer of Kortrax® Barrier Resins. For more information, please visit us at www.barrierplastics.com.
CONTACT:
Kevin Callahan, COO
BP Polymers, LLC
+1 949-633-1115
kevin@bppolymers.com