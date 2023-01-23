Automotive Adhesive Market is expected to generate a revenue of USD 11.47 Billion by 2030, Globally, at 6% CAGR: Verified Market Research®

The market report is a good combination of qualitative and quantitative data that highlights significant market changes, obstacles that business and the competition must overcome, as well as new possibilities and trends in the global Automotive Adhesive Market.

Jersey City, N.J. , Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Verified Market Research® recently published a report, "Automotive Adhesive Market" By Resin (Acrylics, Epoxy), By Application (Paint shop, Assembly), By Vehicle Type (Bus, LCV), and By Geography.

As per the deep research carried out by Verified Market Research®, the global Automotive Adhesive Market size was valued at USD 6.79 Billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 11.47 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 6% from 2023 to 2030.

Global Automotive Adhesive Market Overview

The power to bind materials together and prevent their separation is provided by the adhesive. The chemical and physical characteristics of the adhesives play a significant role in how well they operate. Adhesives play a significant role in a variety of automotive applications, from sensors to cars. Structural adhesives have many uses in the automotive industry.

In addition, the industry is being driven by an increase in the need for automobile production and an increase in the use of electric vehicles in response to strict rules and environmental concerns. Additionally, the need for light-weight, zero-emission automobiles is having a favorable impact on market expansion.

Verified Market Research® narrows down the available data using primary sources to validate the data and use it in compiling a full-fledged market research study. The report contains a quantitative and qualitative estimation of market elements that interests the client. The "Global Automotive Adhesive Market" is mainly bifurcated into sub-segments which can provide classified data regarding the latest trends in the market.

Key Players

The "Global Automotive Adhesive Market" study report will provide valuable insight with an emphasis on the global market. The major players in the market are Ashland, 3M Company, H.B. Fuller Company, Henkel AG, PPG Industries, Inc., Sika AG, Dowdupont, Huntsman International LLC., Arkema (Bostik), and Illinois Tool Works Inc.

Based on the research, Verified Market Research® has segmented the global Automotive Adhesive Market into Resin, Application, Vehicle Type and Geography.

Automotive Adhesive Market, by Resin

Acrylics



Epoxy



MMA



Polyurethane



Silicone



SMP



Others

Automotive Adhesive Market, by Application

Paint shop



Assembly



Powertrain



Others

Automotive Adhesive Market, by Vehicle Type

Bus



LCV



Passenger car



Truck



Aftermarket

Automotive Adhesive Market, by Geography

North America



Europe



Germany





France





U.K





Rest of Europe



Asia Pacific



China





Japan





India





Rest of Asia Pacific



ROW



Middle East & Africa

&



Latin America

