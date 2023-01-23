AI for Writers Summit to Explore Generative AI Impact on Writers, Editors and Content Teams

CLEVELAND, Jan. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketing AI Institute announced the inaugural AI for Writers Summit presented by Writer, a leading AI writing platform for teams. The March 30 virtual event features talks from Ann Handley, Wall Street Journal bestselling author, May Habib, Writer co-founder and CEO, and Paul Roetzer, Marketing AI Institute founder and CEO.

The Summit will be held from 12-4 pm EST, and is designed for writers, editors, and content team leaders facing accelerating change being driven by AI writing technologies, such as ChatGPT.

"There is so much uncertainty right now for brands, agencies, publishers, and media companies," said Roetzer. "Rapid advancements in generative AI have caught many organizations unprepared, and we view the AI for Writers Summit as a way to bring the industry together at a critical time."

AI writing tools are transforming the art and science of storytelling. Everyone from large enterprise marketers to freelance copywriters has access to affordable AI technologies that are redefining writing and editing career paths, and forcing companies to reimagine their content teams and strategies in order to stay competitive.

"We are seeing a massive shift in how organizations think about content-led growth with AI," said Habib. "The leading companies are breaking through bottlenecks to scale their content, from ideation to distribution, using AI technologies that dramatically increase productivity and can ensure on-brand writing across their teams."

Summit attendees will:

Discover the current state of AI writing technologies, including capabilities and limitations.

Uncover how generative AI can make writers and content teams more efficient and creative.

Learn about dozens of AI writing use cases and tools.

Consider emerging career paths blending human and machine capabilities.

Explore potential negative effects of AI on writers.

Connect with presenters and attendees on the online platform.

Two registration options are available: A free Sponsored Pass for attendees who agree to share their contact information with the presenting sponsor, or a $99 Private Pass for attendees who want their contact information to remain private and not shared with the presenting sponsor. Registrants can also choose to add on-demand access for an additional $99.

Visit www.AIWriterSummit.com.

About Writer

Writer is the leading generative AI platform built for the needs of companies and teams. Unlike other AI products, Writer's training happens securely on a company's own provided data and their style and brand guidelines. The result is content that's consistent and on-brand, whether the initial text came from humans or from AI.

Writer is enterprise-grade with all of the security and data privacy features needed for organization-wide rollouts. Writer is deployed widely at leading companies like UnitedHealthcare, Accenture, Intuit, UiPath, HubSpot, Spotify, Hilton, Uber, and Deloitte. Writer is based in San Francisco and has raised $26 million. Visit www.writer.com for more information.

About Marketing AI Institute

Marketing AI Institute is an online education and conference business that makes AI approachable and actionable for marketers and business leaders. The Institute hosts the annual Marketing Artificial Intelligence Conference (MAICON) in Cleveland, and runs the AI Academy for Marketers online education platform and community. Learn more at www.marketingaiinstitute.com.

