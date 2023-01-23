CLASS ACTION UPDATE for FXLV, GOTU and AVYA: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / January 23, 2023 / Levi & Korsinsky, LLP announces that class action lawsuits have commenced on behalf of shareholders of the following publicly-traded companies. Shareholders interested in serving as lead plaintiff have until the deadlines listed to petition the court. Further details about the cases can be found at the links provided. There is no cost or obligation to you.

FXLV Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/f45-training-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=35855&wire=1

GOTU Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/gaotu-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?prid=35855&wire=1

AVYA Shareholders Click Here: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/avaya-holdings-loss-submission-form?prid=35855&wire=1

* ADDITIONAL INFORMATION BELOW *

F45 Training Holdings Inc. FXLV

This lawsuit is on behalf of all persons and entities that purchased or otherwise acquired the common stock of F45 pursuant and/or traceable to documents issued in connection with the Company's July 16, 2021 initial public offering.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : February 6, 2023

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/f45-training-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=35855&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, 1) F45 Training could not maintain new franchise growth because it was offering more favorable payment terms to multi-unit franchisees; 2) F45 Training's lackluster pace of growth was also accompanied by a massive and unsustainable increase in F45 Training's accounts receivable and a similar, and equally unsustainable, decrease in its cash and cash equivalents; and 3) these practices were not sustainable at the time of the initial public offering, and when F45 Training could no longer sustain this defective business model, its growth rate and revenue plummeted.

Gaotu Techedu Inc. F/K/A Gsx Techedu Inc. GOTU

This lawsuit is on behalf of persons or entities who purchased or otherwise acquired publicly traded Gaotu American depository shares between March 5, 2021 and July 23, 2021, inclusive.

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : February 28, 2023

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/gaotu-lawsuit-loss-submission-form?prid=35855&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, (1) China was barring tutoring for profit in core school subjects, and this policy change would restrict foreign investment in a sector that had become essential to success in Chinese school exams; and (2) the impact such regulations would have on Gaotu's operations and profitability and the value of Company securities.

Avaya Holdings Corp. AVYA

AVYA Lawsuit on behalf of: investors who purchased November 22, 2021 - November 29, 2022

Lead Plaintiff Deadline : March 6, 2023

TO LEARN MORE, VISIT: https://www.zlk.com/pslra-1/avaya-holdings-loss-submission-form?prid=35855&wire=1

According to the filed complaint, during the class period, Avaya Holdings Corp. made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) the Company's internal control over financial reporting was deficient in several areas; (ii) as a result of these deficiencies, the Company had failed to design and maintain effective controls over its whistleblower policies and its ethics and compliance program; (iii) the Company's deteriorating financial condition was likely to raise substantial doubt as to its ability to continue as a going concern; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

You have until the lead plaintiff deadlines to request that the court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Levi & Korsinsky is a nationally recognized firm with offices in New York, California, Connecticut, and Washington D.C. The firm's attorneys have extensive expertise and experience representing investors in securities litigation and have recovered hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Eduard Korsinsky, Esq.

55 Broadway, 10th Floor

New York, NY 10006

jlevi@levikorsinsky.com

Tel: (212) 363-7500

Fax: (212) 363-7171

www.zlk.com

SOURCE: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

View source version on accesswire.com: