New Brand of Luxury Vinyl Plank Flooring Enters the Market Under North Star Flooring

North Star Flooring opens for business with a mission to provide beautiful, durable residential and commercial flooring solutions.

/EIN News/ -- Harrisburg, PA, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- North Star Flooring is officially open for business to meet the evolving needs of the commercial and residential flooring industries. With the acquisition of another Harrisburg-based manufacturer, SAR Floors, North Star Flooring enters the market with an established and trusted brand in its portfolio.

The company was established with a mission to professionally guide customers toward better floors that balance lifestyle with art. North Star Flooring carries a diverse lineup of Click and Glue Down Vinyl Plank to serve both the Residential and Commercial markets. North Star works closely with flooring distributors and National retailers, as well as designers and architects to create stylish and durable products that their customers will love.

“I’ve been in this industry for 28 years and can say this is the most exciting time to be creating and innovating products. The SAR brand brings quality, style, and value; I’m pleased that I can be part of taking the brand to the next level,” Skip Mason, General Manager.

Given the disruptions in the global supply chain market over the last few years, North Star Flooring is well positioned to service its customers with nearly 5 million square feet of product in its warehouses. This will help ensure that customers who fall in love with a style will be able to continue to get that product without disruptions.

“Our vision is to become an innovative leader within the floor covering industry, that is known for creating products with accessibility and durability combined with unparalleled customer service,“ adds Mason.

More information about North Star Flooring and its products can be found by visiting https://northstarflooring.com.

Skip Mason North Star Flooring 717-908-0764 skip.mason@northstarflooring.com