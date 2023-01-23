Get the 'Tea on Tia' at Tia's Pop-Up Café This Weekend in LA

/EIN News/ -- LOS ANGELES, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While many women are accustomed to visiting multiple doctors' offices to get the medical attention they need, Tia is different: why not combine primary care, gynecology exams, and mental health check-ins all in one? Tia is setting the new standard of healthcare by creating a safe atmosphere that meets all of women's needs in one place.

Now, Tia is celebrating the grand opening of their office in Santa Monica with a pop-up café in partnership with Food Truck Promotions in sunny Los Angeles. From Jan. 27-30, join Tia in Santa Monica, Playa Vista, and Brentwood to indulge in a complimentary matcha latté from Sachi.LA, learn more about Tia's innovative care model, and take home a Tia tote bag.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to enjoy a delicious matcha while getting to know the Tia team. For more information, including exact location, hours, and other updates, visit Instagram or RSVP here.

Interested in Tia's services? Check out the Silver Lake location or make a pre-booking appointment at the Santa Monica clinic by joining the Tia network.

About Tia: Tia is setting the new standard of care for women, providing all healthcare needs in one place. From primary care, gynecology, therapy, and wellness services, providers work collaboratively to treat the whole patient. This holistic approach, with both in-person and virtual care appointments, makes it easier than ever for people to prioritize their health. For more information, visit asktia.com.

About Food Truck Promotions: Food Truck Promotions is a full-service mobile experiential marketing agency that specializes in transforming vehicles into interactive experiences that connects brands with consumers. Whether it's promoting a brand or hosting a marketing event, Food Truck Promotions's team of experts helps reach target audiences in a memorable way. Learn more about Food Truck Promotions services and get in touch with the team today.

