Boise Cascade plans new door shop facility in Kansas City

Boise Cascade Company (Boise Cascade) BCC announced today the planned addition of its 10th door shop. Located in Kansas City, this new 150,000 sq. ft. millwork facility is expected to begin production in June 2023.

Boise Cascade's Building Materials Distribution (BMD) division currently operates nine millwork manufacturing and distribution locations offering pre-hung doors and other products in some of the country's fastest growing markets.

The Company will continue to partner with well-respected brands such as Therma-Tru® featuring Tru-Guard™ Composite Technology as well as PrismaGuard™ premium finishing options, Simpson® wood doors, and Steves & Sons interior doors.

"We are extremely excited about expanding our door production capabilities in Kansas City. The opening of this new facility demonstrates our ongoing commitment to add value for our customers," said Jo Barney, Vice President, BMD Western Operations. "We believe our partners are best-in-class, and together we are proud to bring top quality doors and the broadest product offerings to the market."

"The team in Kansas City is excited about the opportunity to offer our customers interior and exterior doors in the near future," added Pat Miller, Kansas City Branch Manager. "This expanded product offering will help strengthen partnerships and is testament to Boise Cascade's long-term commitment to the market."

"As we expand our millwork production capabilities in the Kansas City market, we look forward to building on the great relationships that we enjoy with Therma-Tru, Simpson Door Company, and Steves & Sons to bring even more value to our loyal customers," said Shawn Egan, BMD Western Region Manager. "Along with our key suppliers, we are driven to produce high quality products, at a competitive price, delivered on time every time."

For more information on Boise Cascade Millwork, visit https://millwork.bc.com/.

About Boise Cascade

Boise Cascade Company is one of the largest producers of engineered wood products and plywood in North America and a leading U.S. wholesale distributor of building products. For more information, please visit our website at bc.com.

About Therma-Tru

Founded in 1962, Therma-Tru pioneered the fiberglass entry door industry, and today offers a complete portfolio of entry and patio door system solutions, including decorative glass door inserts, sidelights and transoms, and door system components. PrismaGuard is a high-end stain and paint finish that protects from everyday wear and tear. Visit thermatru.com.

About Simpson Door Company

With more than a century of experience, Simpson Door is the trusted source for impeccably crafted wood doors. Simpson's vast line of interior and exterior wood doors includes hundreds of standard options from panel to French to decorative entry doors with matching sidelights and transoms. Visit simpsondoor.com.

About Steves & Sons

Building quality millwork since 1866, Steves & Sons is headquartered in San Antonio. From incorporating recycled materials to making products that can conceivably last as long as the application, the Steves family is proud to build on the tradition of environmental respect and responsibility. Visit stevesdoors.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes statements about our expectations of future performance that are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including, but not limited to, statements regarding the expected benefits of our new door production facility and the projected timeline for production. Statements preceded or followed by, or that otherwise include, the words "believes," "expects," "anticipates," "intends," "project," "estimates," "plans," "forecast," "is likely to," and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as "will," "may," "would," "should," and "could" are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts. Such statements are based upon the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The accuracy of such statements is subject to a number of risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that could cause our actual results to differ materially from those projected, including, but not limited to, our ability to successfully open the production facility within our timing and budget expectations, prices for building products, changes in the competitive position of our products, commodity input costs, the effect of general economic conditions, the effect of COVID-19 and related variants, mortgage rates and availability, housing demand, housing vacancy rates, governmental regulations, unforeseen production disruptions, as well as natural disasters. These and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from such forward-looking statements are discussed in greater detail in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. We undertake no obligation to revise them in light of new information. Finally, we undertake no obligation to review or confirm analyst expectations or estimates that might be derived from this release.

