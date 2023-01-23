European Social Documentary training initiative invites media professionals from Georgia and Ukraine

The European Social Documentary (ESoDoc), an 8-month-long training initiative for media professionals, has launched its call for applications within the EU-funded Creative Europe programme.

Authors, directors, creative producers, journalists, communication designers, programmers, NGO communication managers from Georgia and Ukraine are invited to take part in the call.

The training programme is an intense project-development process, consisting of four phases with residential and online sessions. All phases will include frontal lectures, masterclasses, case studies, hands-on workshops, group work and mentoring with experts focusing especially on multimodal storytelling, impact strategies design, teaser analysis, presentation techniques, and others.

Participation requires a contribution, which covers participation in all sessions and accommodation. However, participants from Georgia and Ukraine can apply for a reduced fee (€750) or a scholarship (if their country is not providing scholarships for this kind of training or participants in any other proven situation of need for financial support).

The deadline for applications is 10 February.

