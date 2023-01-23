Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,700 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 342,120 in the last 365 days.

European Social Documentary training initiative invites media professionals from Georgia and Ukraine

The European Social Documentary (ESoDoc), an 8-month-long training initiative for media professionals, has launched its call for applications within the EU-funded Creative Europe programme.  

Authors, directors, creative producers, journalists, communication designers, programmers, NGO communication managers from Georgia and Ukraine are invited to take part in the call.

The training programme is an intense project-development process, consisting of four phases with residential and online sessions. All phases will include frontal lectures, masterclasses, case studies, hands-on workshops, group work and mentoring with experts focusing especially on multimodal storytelling, impact strategies design, teaser analysis, presentation techniques, and others.

Participation requires a contribution, which covers participation in all sessions and accommodation. However, participants from Georgia and Ukraine can apply for a reduced fee (€750) or a scholarship (if their country is not providing scholarships for this kind of training or participants in any other proven situation of need for financial support).

The deadline for applications is 10 February.

Find out more

Press release

You just read:

European Social Documentary training initiative invites media professionals from Georgia and Ukraine

Distribution channels: Politics


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.