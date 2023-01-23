EUAM’s Odesa Field Office conducts first visit to Mykolaiv – war crimes investigation in focus

On 18 January, just two months after the Ukrainian Armed Forces liberated the Mykolaiv region from Russian occupying forces, a team from the EU Advisory Mission Ukraine (EUAM Ukraine) – EUAM’s Odesa Field Office – travelled to the city of Mykolaiv to assess the situation on the ground.

“We came to meet with the officers of the National Police of Ukraine (NPU) who work in the liberated areas of the region. It is vital for us to understand the challenges they face specifically in relation to war crimes investigation issues and community policing,” said the newly appointed Head of Field Office Odesa, Georg Guntelberg.

In the upcoming period, the EUAM’s support in this field is expected to include strategic advice, training, and practical support.

The liberated area of Snihurivka Rayon includes 26 settlements equivalent to approximately 10% of the entire Mykolaiv region. “The situation in these settlements remains challenging due to the dense mining and the high number of war crimes committed by the Russian occupying forces,” said the Acting Head of NPU in the Mykolaiv region, Pavlo Volovik.

During the meeting, it was also agreed to plan the launch of the Citizen Advisory Group (CAG) in the Snigurovka area, a forum in which police and the public regularly discuss and seek solutions to local problems related to the rule of law, whether social, financial or criminal in nature.

Find out more

Press release