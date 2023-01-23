Georgia: EU-supported initiative provides first aid training for 32 kindergarten staff in Telavi

The European Union in Georgia, Denmark, UNDP in Georgia and the National Association of Local Authorities of Georgia (NALAG) have helped kindergartens in Telavi municipality of Georgia to organise a first aid training course for their staff.

The initiative covered 32 pre-schools. Two kindergartens received additional support to equip doctors’ offices in their premises.

The importance of these courses is due to the fact that Georgian legislation obliges kindergartens to certify their first aid personnel in order to be allowed to protect children’s health and prevent accidents.

This initiative was selected as part of a grant competition funded by the EU and Denmark to improve management, policies and services in municipalities in Georgia.

