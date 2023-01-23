Armenia: EU establishes civilian mission to contribute to stability in border areas

The Council of the European Union today agreed to establish a European Union Civilian Mission in Armenia (EUMA) to promote stability in the border regions of Armenia, to build confidence on the ground and to provide conditions conducive to EU-supported efforts to normalise relations between Armenia and Azerbaijan.

“The establishment of an EU Mission in Armenia launches a new phase in the EU’s engagement in the South Caucasus. The EU will continue to support de-escalation efforts and is committed to work closely with both sides towards the ultimate goal of sustainable peace in the region,” said Josep Borrell, High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy.

In response to Armenia’s request, EUMA will conduct routine patrolling and report on the situation, which will strengthen the EU’s understanding of the situation on the ground. The Mission will also contribute to the mediation efforts in the framework of the process led by President of the European Council Charles Michel.

EUMA will have an initial mandate of two years and its Operational Headquarters will be in Armenia. The Civilian Operation Commander will be Stefano Tomat, EEAS Managing Director of the Civilian Planning and Conduct Capability (CPCC). A Head of Mission leading operations on the ground will be appointed in the near future.

Last October, the Foreign Affairs Council decided to set up the EU Monitoring Capacity in Armenia (EUMCAP) by deploying in Armenia EU observers from the EU Monitoring Mission (EUMM) in Georgia. The capacity became fully operational on 20 October 2022. It conducted a total of 176 patrols and completed its activities on 19 December 2022.

