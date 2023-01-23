Ukraine: Call for applications to organise EU Career Days 2023

The Delegation of the European Union to Ukraine invites EU Information Centres as well as higher education institutions and civil society organisations to take part in the annual EU Career Days competition.

EU Career Days are a series of public events where representatives of EU networks in Ukraine and all active and interested citizens can share their opinions and experiences on the implementation of EU standards and practices in Ukraine, participate in EU programmes on the development of new business and educational opportunities, and discuss tendencies on the market, especially regarding knowledge and skills. EU Career Days have been taking place in Ukraine for six years now.

At least 15 EU Career Days are planned for 2023. The activity should consist of a panel discussion, training sessions, a job fair and presentation of best practices. Each EU Career Day is expected to be attended by ten employing companies and at least 400 participants (students and young people) if the event is held offline, or at least 1,000 panel views if the event is held online.

The target audience is young people, predominantly students. But it can also be high school students, representatives of public organisations, young entrepreneurs, and young job seekers.

The deadline for applications is 15 February.

