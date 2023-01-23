Submit Release
Horison Europe: Proposal Writing Camps and Expert Consultations for researchers and innovators from Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia

The European Commission invites researchers and innovators from the public and private sectors in Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia to participate in a three-day Proposal Writing Camp as well as individual Expert Consultations.

The Proposal Writing Camp focuses on researchers and innovation performers aiming to apply to forthcoming Horizon Europe calls by training in writing high-quality competitive Horison Europe proposals, and the Expert Consultations will provide a customised support for concrete proposals.

In addition, a half day NCP Training will be offered for the National Contact Points (NCPs). This will help the NCPs to draft and plan services with a well elaborated strategic approach to support national stakeholders in the best possible way for accessing Horizon Europe.

All training formats will take place physically in Baku, Azerbaijan and in Tbilisi, Georgia, between 6 and 10 February 2023, and in Yerevan, Armenia, between 13 and 17 February 2023.

Interested researchers and innovators as well as National Contact Points from Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia are invited to fill in a registration form and register.

Horison Europe: Proposal Writing Camps and Expert Consultations for researchers and innovators from Armenia, Azerbaijan, and Georgia

