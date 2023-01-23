Submit Release
Enjoy catch-and-keep trout fishing at Sedalia city park beginning Feb. 1

Sedalia, Mo. – Rainbow trout have been swimming around Sedalia’s Liberty Park Pond since last fall when the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) stocked them for catch-and-release fishing. Starting Wednesday, Feb. 1, anglers with the proper permits can enjoy catch-and-keep fishing for trout.

Trout are not native to Missouri, as they need cold water and high oxygen levels. But they can survive after winter cools water temperatures. MDC stocks trout in public lakes in partnerships with communities to provide anglers with a winter fishing opportunity. Most anglers use spinning gear or fly rods to fish for trout. Starting Feb. 1, they can also begin using scented lures and natural baits.

The trout fishing at Liberty Park Pond is a partnership between MDC and the Sedalia Parks and Recreation Department. Starting Feb. 1, anglers with valid fishing permits and a Missouri trout permit may keep up to four trout. All Missouri residents over age 15 and under 65 must have a valid fishing permit, and all non-residents over age 15 must have a Missouri fishing permit.

Information about fishing at Liberty Park Pond is available by calling MDC’s Sedalia Office, 660-530-5500. For more information on winter trout fishing throughout Missouri, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/ZoH.

Enjoy catch-and-keep trout fishing at Sedalia city park beginning Feb. 1

