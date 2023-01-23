Submit Release
Associa To Host Free Orientation Webinar For Managed Community Board Members

/EIN News/ -- TUCSON, Ariz., Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Associa Arizona  believes that an educated HOA board is a successful board. That’s why it’s hosting a free virtual webinar to help new and experienced community board members better understand their role as well as their individual duties and responsibilities. The webinar, which is open to current and prospective clients, will equip attendees with the resources, skills, and training they need to meet the complex range of demands facing their community.

Topics to be covered by this webinar include governing documents and source of documents, fiduciary and practical duties, enforcement of governing documents, and tips for avoiding trouble and liability. An open forum question and answer session will immediately follow the presentation.

What:

Free Virtual Board Training Webinar

HOA 101: Understanding the HOA Board of Directors and its Role

Who:

Quinten Cupps, Attorney and Partner

Vial Fotheringham, LLP

When:

Wednesday, February 1, from 6:30 – 8:00 p.m. CT

Where:

To RSVP for this free virtual event, please click here.

About Associa

With more than 225 branch offices across North America, Associa is building the future of community for nearly five million residents worldwide. Our 11,000+ team members lead the industry with unrivaled education, expertise, and trailblazing innovation. For more than 43 years, Associa has brought positive impact and meaningful value to communities. To learn more, visit www.associaonline.com. 

Tom Womack
Associa
214.272.4107
tom.womack@associaonline.com

