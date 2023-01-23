HAGENS BERMAN, NATIONAL TRIAL ATTORNEYS, Encourages Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) Investors with Significant Losses to Contact Firm’s Attorneys, Firm Investigating Possible Securities Law Violations

/EIN News/ -- SAN FRANCISCO, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ: CACC) investors who suffered significant losses to submit your losses now.



Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) Investigation:

Credit Acceptance, one of the nation's largest subprime auto lenders, offers financing programs that enable auto dealers to sell vehicles to consumers regardless of their credit history. The company has repeatedly claimed that “we provide consumers with an opportunity to improve their lives by improving their credit scores and move on toward more traditional sources of financing.”

Credit Acceptance has claimed that this business model has driven the high growth rate in its Consumer Loan assignment volume.

The propriety of Credit Acceptance’s statements came into question on Jan. 4, 2023, when the New York Attorney General and Consumer Financial Protection Bureau sued the company for deceiving thousands of New Yorkers into high-interest loans.

According to NYAG/CFPB’s lawsuit, Credit Acceptance: (1) pushed unaffordable loans onto tens of thousands of low-income consumers without considering their ability to repay loans in full; (2) misstated key terms on loan agreements (including principal and interest amounts); (3) did not disclose thousands of dollars in credit charges; and then (4) packaged illegal loans into securities that it sold to investors.

This news drove the price of Credit Acceptance shares down over 11% on Jan. 4, 2023.

“We’re focused on investors’ losses and whether Credit Acceptance’s illegal practices were the true driver of its touted growth,” said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the investigation.

