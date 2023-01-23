McKinsey & Company Acquires Iguazio to Accelerate & Scale Enterprise AI

Acquisition will enable Artificial Intelligence’s (AI) full power and potential to be realized across commercial, social, and environmental initiatives.

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Jan. 23, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- McKinsey & Company today (23rd January) announced that it has acquired Iguazio , a Tel-Aviv-based leader in Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning. McKinsey will be able to accelerate and scale AI deployments dramatically with the addition of Iguazio’s technology and a team of 70+ data and AI experts.



To thrive in today’s competitive market, harnessing the power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) is essential. According to McKinsey research, more than $490B was invested in AI by organizations around the globe from 2012-2021. But for most, the actual value of those investments has yet to be realized, with only one in ten projects making it outside the lab.

QuantumBlack, AI by McKinsey has been working with clients to address these challenges head-on and embed AI into real time decision-making. The final element we have been working on is a technology solution that will accelerate AI deployment, embedding it in real-time and in any environment.

“After analysing more than 1000 AI companies worldwide, Iguazio was identified as the best fit to help us significantly accelerate our AI offering – from the initial concept to production, in a simplified, scalable and automated manner,” said Ben Ellencweig, McKinsey senior partner and QuantumBlack global leader of alliances and acquisitions. “By joining forces with Iguazio, we can now deepen the unparalleled, disruptive, end-to-end AI capabilities we offer to our clients.”

Working with Iguazio, QuantumBlack will now be able to provide clients with industry-specific AI solutions that are five times more productive, eight times faster from proof-of-concept to production and twice as reliable.

“McKinsey’s experience and QuantumBlack’s technology stack and expertise, now coupled with Iguazio, is the ultimate solution for enterprises looking to scale AI initiatives in a way that directly impacts their bottom line,” said Asaf Somekh, co-founder and CEO of Iguazio. “We’re thrilled to join the McKinsey family and embark on this next chapter for Iguazio.”

“We are committed to unlocking the full potential of AI to help clients drive sustainable, inclusive growth. Today, as 90 percent of AI projects remain in the lab, there is a big opportunity,” said Alexander Sukharevsky, senior partner and global co-leader of QuantumBlack. “By combining Iguazio and QuantumBlack, we have now deepened the end-to-end offering that will allow us to embed AI in every important step of decision making in real time.”

Alex Singla, senior partner, and global co-leader of QuantumBlack, added, “By combining our people, technology, data assets and domain expertise, we are able to dramatically speed up, scale and productionize AI implementations, staying at the cutting edge of technology while maintaining reliability and scalability.”

This is McKinsey's first acquisition in Israel. As part of our commitment to serve clients globally, Iguazio will serve as the foundation for a new QuantumBlack location, which McKinsey plans to grow and expand in the coming years.

About McKinsey & Company

McKinsey & Company is a global management consulting firm committed to helping organizations realize sustainable, inclusive growth. We work with clients across the private, public, and social sectors to solve complex problems and create positive change for all our stakeholders. We combine bold strategies and transformative technologies to help organizations innovate more sustainably, achieve lasting gains in performance, and build workforces that will thrive for in this generation and the next.

QuantumBlack, AI by McKinsey, is McKinsey’s AI arm and helps companies transform using the power of technology, technical expertise, and industry experts. With thousands of practitioners at QuantumBlack (Data Engineers, Data Scientists, Product Managers, Designers, Software Engineers) and McKinsey (Industry and Domain experts), we are working to solve the world's most important AI challenges. QuantumBlack Labs is our center of technology development and client innovation which has been driving cutting-edge advancements and developments in AI through locations across the globe.

About Iguazio

The Iguazio MLOps Platform enables enterprises to develop, deploy and manage AI applications in an efficient, scalable and repeatable way. Using Iguazio, enterprises can generate business value faster with AI, by accelerating the path to production and continuously rolling out new AI services in a fraction of the time and resources. Enterprises spanning a wide range of verticals, including financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, smart mobility, telecoms and entertainment use Iguazio to turn data science into business impact. Iguazio is backed by prominent investors including Pitango, JVP, Magma VC, INcapital Ventures, Kensington Capital Partners, Verizon Ventures, CME Group, Bosch, Samsung and Dell. Iguazio brings data science to life. Find out more on www.iguazio.com .