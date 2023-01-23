Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,697 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 342,098 in the last 365 days.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Jan. 23 – Jan. 27 2023

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.** 

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and 

lieutenant governor’s schedules may change. 

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule 

Jan. 23 – Jan. 27, 2023 

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change** 

Monday, Jan. 23 

9 a.m. Host social media press conference 

Location: Gold Room, Capitol 

MEDIA AVAILABILITY 

9:45 a.m. Meet with Leadership Park City class 

Location: Gold Room, Capitol 

10:10 a.m. Meet with legislative team 

Location: Rampton Room, Capitol 

11:15 a.m. Speak with Utah Public Charter Schools Association 

Location: Rotunda, Capitol 

11:45 a.m. Meet with North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum 

Location: 224 S. 1300 East, Salt Lake City

1:30 p.m. Speak with Adobe employees 

Location: 3900 Adobe Way, Lehi 

3:45 p.m. Meet with Rep. Norm Thurston and Ben Gibbs, BYU sociology associate professor 

Location: Governor’s Office 

Tuesday, Jan. 24 

9:30 a.m. Join photo with legislative interns 

Location: Gold Room, Capitol 

11 a.m. Speak at Utah’s Clean Slate press conference 

Location: Vivint Arena, Legacy Room 

MEDIA ACCESS 

12 p.m. Speak at Alta Club meeting 

Location: Alta Club, 100 E. South Temple 

4 p.m. Meet with President J. Stuart Adams and Speaker Brad Wilson Location: Governor’s Office, Capitol 

7 p.m. Host Honorary Colonels dinner 

Location: Kearns Mansion 

Wednesday, Jan. 25 

8:30 a.m. Meet with Senate and House minority leadership 

Location: Rampton Room 

9:30 a.m. Join photo with legislative interns 

Location: Gold Room, Capitol 

11 a.m. Meet with Attorney General Sean Reyes 

Location: Governor’s Office, Capitol 

12 p.m. Host Go Utah business roundtable lunch 

Location: Kearns Mansion

1:15 p.m. Attend Go Utah Business Teal Drones meeting Location: 2800 S. West Temple, Salt lake City 

2:45 p.m. Attend Go Utah Boeing meeting 

Location: 10026 S. Prosperity Road, West Jordan 

4 p.m. Attend Go Utah Hexel meeting 

Location: 6700 W. 5400 South, West Valley City 

Thursday, Jan. 26 

9 a.m. Meet with Senate and House majority leadership Location: Senate Majority Caucus Room 

9:45 a.m. Speak at Utah Business Coalition Location: Senate Building 

10:45 a.m. Meet with Deseret News 

Location: Governor’s Office 

11:20 a.m. Attend SUU Day on the Hill 

Location: Rotunda, Capitol 

1:15 p.m. Meet with Utah Department of Transportation Location: Governor’s Office, Capitol 

2 p.m. Meet with legislative strategy team Location: Rampton Room, Capitol 

Friday, Jan. 27 

9 a.m. Speak at PTA Day on the Hill 

Location: Virtual meeting 

10 a.m. Meet with SITLA 

Location: Rampton Room, Capitol 

10:35 a.m. Meet with Boards & Commissions Location: Governor’s Office 

6 p.m. Speak at Presidential Leadership Scholars event

Location: Timber Moose Lodge, Park City 

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule 

Jan. 23 – Jan. 27, 2023 

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.** 

Monday, Jan. 23 

8:15 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting 

Location: Rampton Room 

9 a.m. Host social media press conference 

Location: Gold Room 

MEDIA AVAILABILITY 

9:45 a.m. Meet with Rep. Candice Pierucci 

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office 

10:10 a.m. Meet with legislative team 

Location: Rampton Room 

11:15 a.m. Meet with elections team 

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office 

12:15 p.m. Attend Sundance Film Festival Women’s Leadership Celebration Location: 170 S W Temple St, Salt Lake City 

1:30 p.m. Meet with Sen. Stephanie Pitcher 

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office 

2 p.m. Lieutenant Governor’s Office legislative open house Location: Utah State Capitol, Suite 220 

3 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs 

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

Tuesday, Jan. 24 

7 a.m. Host legislative breakfast 

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office 

9:30 a.m. Join photo with legislative interns 

Location: Gold Room 

10:30 a.m. Meet with executive director of the Public Lands Policy Office Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office 

11 a.m. Meet with general counsel 

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office 

2 p.m. Attend Senate Judiciary, Law Enforcement, and Criminal Justice Committee meeting 

Location: East Senate Building, Room 210 

4 p.m. Meet with President J. Stuart Adams and Speaker Brad Wilson Location: Governor’s Office 

Wednesday, Jan. 25 

7 a.m. Host legislative breakfast 

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office 

8:30 a.m. Meet with Senate and House minority leadership 

Location: Rampton Room 

9:30 a.m. Join photo with legislative interns 

Location: Gold Room 

12 p.m. Attend Elephant Club luncheon 

Location: 100 E S Temple St, Salt Lake City 

1:30 p.m. Meet with Trent Christensen 

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

Thursday, Jan. 26 

7 a.m. Host legislative breakfast 

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office 

9 a.m. Meet with Senate and House majority leadership Location: Senate Majority Caucus Room 

10 a.m. Meet with French delegation 

Location: Gold Room 

11 a.m. Meet One Refugee students 

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office 

1:15 p.m. Meet with Utah Department of Transportation leadership Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office 

2 p.m. Attend Constitutional Defense Council meeting Location: East Senate Building, Aspen Room 

2:15 p.m. Meet with legislative strategy team 

Location: Rampton Room 

3 p.m. Meet with director of the Division of Indian Affairs Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office 

Friday, Jan. 27 

10:35 a.m. Meet with Boards & Commissions 

Location: Governor’s Office 

11:30 a.m. Attend Economic Development Corporation of Utah event Location: 1 S Main St, Salt Lake City 

1:15 p.m. Meet with Sen. Mitt Romney and senior advisors Location: Virtual 

###

You just read:

Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Jan. 23 – Jan. 27 2023

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.