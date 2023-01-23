Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Jan. 23 – Jan. 27 2023

**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**

**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and

lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.

Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule

Jan. 23 – Jan. 27, 2023

**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**

Monday, Jan. 23

9 a.m. Host social media press conference

Location: Gold Room, Capitol

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

9:45 a.m. Meet with Leadership Park City class

Location: Gold Room, Capitol

10:10 a.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room, Capitol

11:15 a.m. Speak with Utah Public Charter Schools Association

Location: Rotunda, Capitol

11:45 a.m. Meet with North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum

Location: 224 S. 1300 East, Salt Lake City

1:30 p.m. Speak with Adobe employees

Location: 3900 Adobe Way, Lehi

3:45 p.m. Meet with Rep. Norm Thurston and Ben Gibbs, BYU sociology associate professor

Location: Governor’s Office

Tuesday, Jan. 24

9:30 a.m. Join photo with legislative interns

Location: Gold Room, Capitol

11 a.m. Speak at Utah’s Clean Slate press conference

Location: Vivint Arena, Legacy Room

MEDIA ACCESS

12 p.m. Speak at Alta Club meeting

Location: Alta Club, 100 E. South Temple

4 p.m. Meet with President J. Stuart Adams and Speaker Brad Wilson Location: Governor’s Office, Capitol

7 p.m. Host Honorary Colonels dinner

Location: Kearns Mansion

Wednesday, Jan. 25

8:30 a.m. Meet with Senate and House minority leadership

Location: Rampton Room

9:30 a.m. Join photo with legislative interns

Location: Gold Room, Capitol

11 a.m. Meet with Attorney General Sean Reyes

Location: Governor’s Office, Capitol

12 p.m. Host Go Utah business roundtable lunch

Location: Kearns Mansion

1:15 p.m. Attend Go Utah Business Teal Drones meeting Location: 2800 S. West Temple, Salt lake City

2:45 p.m. Attend Go Utah Boeing meeting

Location: 10026 S. Prosperity Road, West Jordan

4 p.m. Attend Go Utah Hexel meeting

Location: 6700 W. 5400 South, West Valley City

Thursday, Jan. 26

9 a.m. Meet with Senate and House majority leadership Location: Senate Majority Caucus Room

9:45 a.m. Speak at Utah Business Coalition Location: Senate Building

10:45 a.m. Meet with Deseret News

Location: Governor’s Office

11:20 a.m. Attend SUU Day on the Hill

Location: Rotunda, Capitol

1:15 p.m. Meet with Utah Department of Transportation Location: Governor’s Office, Capitol

2 p.m. Meet with legislative strategy team Location: Rampton Room, Capitol

Friday, Jan. 27

9 a.m. Speak at PTA Day on the Hill

Location: Virtual meeting

10 a.m. Meet with SITLA

Location: Rampton Room, Capitol

10:35 a.m. Meet with Boards & Commissions Location: Governor’s Office

6 p.m. Speak at Presidential Leadership Scholars event

Location: Timber Moose Lodge, Park City

Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule

Jan. 23 – Jan. 27, 2023

**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**

Monday, Jan. 23

8:15 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting

Location: Rampton Room

9 a.m. Host social media press conference

Location: Gold Room

MEDIA AVAILABILITY

9:45 a.m. Meet with Rep. Candice Pierucci

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

10:10 a.m. Meet with legislative team

Location: Rampton Room

11:15 a.m. Meet with elections team

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

12:15 p.m. Attend Sundance Film Festival Women’s Leadership Celebration Location: 170 S W Temple St, Salt Lake City

1:30 p.m. Meet with Sen. Stephanie Pitcher

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

2 p.m. Lieutenant Governor’s Office legislative open house Location: Utah State Capitol, Suite 220

3 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

Tuesday, Jan. 24

7 a.m. Host legislative breakfast

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

9:30 a.m. Join photo with legislative interns

Location: Gold Room

10:30 a.m. Meet with executive director of the Public Lands Policy Office Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

11 a.m. Meet with general counsel

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

2 p.m. Attend Senate Judiciary, Law Enforcement, and Criminal Justice Committee meeting

Location: East Senate Building, Room 210

4 p.m. Meet with President J. Stuart Adams and Speaker Brad Wilson Location: Governor’s Office

Wednesday, Jan. 25

7 a.m. Host legislative breakfast

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

8:30 a.m. Meet with Senate and House minority leadership

Location: Rampton Room

9:30 a.m. Join photo with legislative interns

Location: Gold Room

12 p.m. Attend Elephant Club luncheon

Location: 100 E S Temple St, Salt Lake City

1:30 p.m. Meet with Trent Christensen

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

Thursday, Jan. 26

7 a.m. Host legislative breakfast

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

9 a.m. Meet with Senate and House majority leadership Location: Senate Majority Caucus Room

10 a.m. Meet with French delegation

Location: Gold Room

11 a.m. Meet One Refugee students

Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

1:15 p.m. Meet with Utah Department of Transportation leadership Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

2 p.m. Attend Constitutional Defense Council meeting Location: East Senate Building, Aspen Room

2:15 p.m. Meet with legislative strategy team

Location: Rampton Room

3 p.m. Meet with director of the Division of Indian Affairs Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office

Friday, Jan. 27

10:35 a.m. Meet with Boards & Commissions

Location: Governor’s Office

11:30 a.m. Attend Economic Development Corporation of Utah event Location: 1 S Main St, Salt Lake City

1:15 p.m. Meet with Sen. Mitt Romney and senior advisors Location: Virtual

