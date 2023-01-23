Gov. Spencer J. Cox and Lt. Gov. Deidre Henderson: Schedule for Jan. 23 – Jan. 27 2023
**Events labeled Media Access indicate that an event is open to media. Events labeled Media Availability indicates that an event is open to the media and that a media Q&A is planned.**
**Please note that if a remote surge day is called, the governor and
lieutenant governor’s schedules may change.
Gov. Spencer J. Cox’s Schedule
Jan. 23 – Jan. 27, 2023
**The governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change**
Monday, Jan. 23
9 a.m. Host social media press conference
Location: Gold Room, Capitol
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
9:45 a.m. Meet with Leadership Park City class
Location: Gold Room, Capitol
10:10 a.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room, Capitol
11:15 a.m. Speak with Utah Public Charter Schools Association
Location: Rotunda, Capitol
11:45 a.m. Meet with North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum
Location: 224 S. 1300 East, Salt Lake City
1:30 p.m. Speak with Adobe employees
Location: 3900 Adobe Way, Lehi
3:45 p.m. Meet with Rep. Norm Thurston and Ben Gibbs, BYU sociology associate professor
Location: Governor’s Office
Tuesday, Jan. 24
9:30 a.m. Join photo with legislative interns
Location: Gold Room, Capitol
11 a.m. Speak at Utah’s Clean Slate press conference
Location: Vivint Arena, Legacy Room
MEDIA ACCESS
12 p.m. Speak at Alta Club meeting
Location: Alta Club, 100 E. South Temple
4 p.m. Meet with President J. Stuart Adams and Speaker Brad Wilson Location: Governor’s Office, Capitol
7 p.m. Host Honorary Colonels dinner
Location: Kearns Mansion
Wednesday, Jan. 25
8:30 a.m. Meet with Senate and House minority leadership
Location: Rampton Room
9:30 a.m. Join photo with legislative interns
Location: Gold Room, Capitol
11 a.m. Meet with Attorney General Sean Reyes
Location: Governor’s Office, Capitol
12 p.m. Host Go Utah business roundtable lunch
Location: Kearns Mansion
1:15 p.m. Attend Go Utah Business Teal Drones meeting Location: 2800 S. West Temple, Salt lake City
2:45 p.m. Attend Go Utah Boeing meeting
Location: 10026 S. Prosperity Road, West Jordan
4 p.m. Attend Go Utah Hexel meeting
Location: 6700 W. 5400 South, West Valley City
Thursday, Jan. 26
9 a.m. Meet with Senate and House majority leadership Location: Senate Majority Caucus Room
9:45 a.m. Speak at Utah Business Coalition Location: Senate Building
10:45 a.m. Meet with Deseret News
Location: Governor’s Office
11:20 a.m. Attend SUU Day on the Hill
Location: Rotunda, Capitol
1:15 p.m. Meet with Utah Department of Transportation Location: Governor’s Office, Capitol
2 p.m. Meet with legislative strategy team Location: Rampton Room, Capitol
Friday, Jan. 27
9 a.m. Speak at PTA Day on the Hill
Location: Virtual meeting
10 a.m. Meet with SITLA
Location: Rampton Room, Capitol
10:35 a.m. Meet with Boards & Commissions Location: Governor’s Office
6 p.m. Speak at Presidential Leadership Scholars event
Location: Timber Moose Lodge, Park City
Lt. Gov. Deidre M. Henderson’s Schedule
Jan. 23 – Jan. 27, 2023
**The lieutenant governor’s schedule is subject to frequent change.**
Monday, Jan. 23
8:15 a.m. Lieutenant governor’s team meeting
Location: Rampton Room
9 a.m. Host social media press conference
Location: Gold Room
MEDIA AVAILABILITY
9:45 a.m. Meet with Rep. Candice Pierucci
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
10:10 a.m. Meet with legislative team
Location: Rampton Room
11:15 a.m. Meet with elections team
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
12:15 p.m. Attend Sundance Film Festival Women’s Leadership Celebration Location: 170 S W Temple St, Salt Lake City
1:30 p.m. Meet with Sen. Stephanie Pitcher
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
2 p.m. Lieutenant Governor’s Office legislative open house Location: Utah State Capitol, Suite 220
3 p.m. Meet with senior advisor of federal affairs
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
Tuesday, Jan. 24
7 a.m. Host legislative breakfast
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
9:30 a.m. Join photo with legislative interns
Location: Gold Room
10:30 a.m. Meet with executive director of the Public Lands Policy Office Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
11 a.m. Meet with general counsel
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
2 p.m. Attend Senate Judiciary, Law Enforcement, and Criminal Justice Committee meeting
Location: East Senate Building, Room 210
4 p.m. Meet with President J. Stuart Adams and Speaker Brad Wilson Location: Governor’s Office
Wednesday, Jan. 25
7 a.m. Host legislative breakfast
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
8:30 a.m. Meet with Senate and House minority leadership
Location: Rampton Room
9:30 a.m. Join photo with legislative interns
Location: Gold Room
12 p.m. Attend Elephant Club luncheon
Location: 100 E S Temple St, Salt Lake City
1:30 p.m. Meet with Trent Christensen
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
Thursday, Jan. 26
7 a.m. Host legislative breakfast
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
9 a.m. Meet with Senate and House majority leadership Location: Senate Majority Caucus Room
10 a.m. Meet with French delegation
Location: Gold Room
11 a.m. Meet One Refugee students
Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
1:15 p.m. Meet with Utah Department of Transportation leadership Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
2 p.m. Attend Constitutional Defense Council meeting Location: East Senate Building, Aspen Room
2:15 p.m. Meet with legislative strategy team
Location: Rampton Room
3 p.m. Meet with director of the Division of Indian Affairs Location: Lieutenant Governor’s Office
Friday, Jan. 27
10:35 a.m. Meet with Boards & Commissions
Location: Governor’s Office
11:30 a.m. Attend Economic Development Corporation of Utah event Location: 1 S Main St, Salt Lake City
1:15 p.m. Meet with Sen. Mitt Romney and senior advisors Location: Virtual
###